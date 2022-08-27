ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Vehicle Flies Off 5 Freeway In Castaic

A vehicle flew off of the 5 Freeway in Castaic in a single-car crash late Wednesday night. About 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a single vehicle near the 5 Freeway south of the Parker Road exit, accorrding to California Highway Patrol (CHP) logs.
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

21 Years Later: LASD Honors Deputy Kuredjian At Stevensons Ranch Memorial

Twenty-one years after the Stevenson Ranch shooting, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department honored the sacrifice made by deputy Jake Kuredjian. For a full 24 hours, starting at midnight Wednesday, deputies arrived at Deputy Kuredjian memorial site located on Stevenson Ranch and Poe Parkways to stand guard throughout the night in honor of the fallen deputy.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested In Connection With String Of Attempted Vehicle Burglaries

On Saturday, deputies arrested an attempted vehicle burglar who was trying to open car doors throughout neighborhoods in Canyon Country. In an investigation on Aug. 27, deputies reported that a man was observed attempting to open numerous car doors on the 14300 block of Cascade Court in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Ranks In Top Worst Cities To Grow A Healthy Lawn

Santa Clarita was ranked in the top cities where “lawns go to die,” due to the ongoing drought and water restrictions. In a study conducted by Love Lawn, Santa Clarita was ranked the fourth worst place to grow a healthy lawn due to the drought and watering restrictions plaguing Southern California.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Driving Under The Influence Crimes Still Top Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests

Driving Under The Influence (DUI) crimes once again top this weekend’s Santa Clarita Valley arrest logs, including the arrest of an L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy. Between Friday, Aug. 26 to Saturday, Aug. 28, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 24 arrests, a big jump from last weekend’s 10, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID second of two motorists killed in Woodland Hills area crash

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified the second of two motorists killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at...
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Firefighters Killed In Station Fire 13 Years Ago Remembered

Two firefighters who were killed 13 years ago Tuesday while fighting the Station Fire will never be forgotten by the men and women who fought alongside them. Capt. Tedmund “Ted” Hall, 47, of San Bernardino, and Firefighter Specialist Arnaldo “Arnie” Quinones, 35, of Palmdale, were killed on Aug. 30, 2009 when trying to escape the Station Fire after it quickly and unexpectedly surrounded them.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Reward extended in 2017 murder case

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, introduced, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, to extend a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for the murder of Andrew Chavez and Clotee Reyes. They were murdered in Lancaster, in 2017.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Person killed in Tesla crash near Rancho Palos Verdes

One person died Tuesday when a Tesla crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge. The victim, identified by paramedics as a woman in her 70s, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The name of the woman killed has not yet been released. Neighbors told CBSLA Tuesday that the residential neighborhood where the crash happened has a lot of small and windy streets. One witness saw the Tesla speeding downhill and seconds later heard a couple of...
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Nine Years After Going Missing At Castaic Lake, Still No Trace Of Bryce Laspisa

Nine years after Bryce Laspisa’s crashed car was found at Castaic Lake, he is still nowhere to be found. “Aug. 30th marks 9 years since we lost Bryce,” read a statement from Laspisa’s family posted to the Find Bryce Laspisa Facebook page. “Still no answers or closure. Bryce, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”
CASTAIC, CA
theavtimes.com

Help homicide detectives find Lancaster murder suspect

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate Antonio Cyprian, a 51-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man in Lancaster last October. The fatal shooting happened around 9:32 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, on the 500 block of East Avenue J-5, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LANCASTER, CA

