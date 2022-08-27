Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Vehicle Flies Off 5 Freeway In Castaic
A vehicle flew off of the 5 Freeway in Castaic in a single-car crash late Wednesday night. About 11:31 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a single vehicle near the 5 Freeway south of the Parker Road exit, accorrding to California Highway Patrol (CHP) logs.
Santa Clarita Radio
21 Years Later: LASD Honors Deputy Kuredjian At Stevensons Ranch Memorial
Twenty-one years after the Stevenson Ranch shooting, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department honored the sacrifice made by deputy Jake Kuredjian. For a full 24 hours, starting at midnight Wednesday, deputies arrived at Deputy Kuredjian memorial site located on Stevenson Ranch and Poe Parkways to stand guard throughout the night in honor of the fallen deputy.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man Arrested In Connection With String Of Attempted Vehicle Burglaries
On Saturday, deputies arrested an attempted vehicle burglar who was trying to open car doors throughout neighborhoods in Canyon Country. In an investigation on Aug. 27, deputies reported that a man was observed attempting to open numerous car doors on the 14300 block of Cascade Court in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
VIDEO: 84-year-old Glendale woman robbed of necklace in ‘distraction theft’
Glendale Police said this is just the latest distracted jewelry theft. Detectives noted that multiple crews have been targeting older adults wearing visible jewelry.
Santa Clarita Radio
GoFundMe For Saugus Man Killed In Head-On Crash Raises Over $23,000 In First Day
The GoFundMe set up to pay for the funeral of a 28-year-old Saugus resident who was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday outraised its initial goal in under 24 hours thanks to the generosity of the community. On Sunday, Spencer Thomas and his girlfriend, Ashlynn Vonderau, were taking a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Ranks In Top Worst Cities To Grow A Healthy Lawn
Santa Clarita was ranked in the top cities where “lawns go to die,” due to the ongoing drought and water restrictions. In a study conducted by Love Lawn, Santa Clarita was ranked the fourth worst place to grow a healthy lawn due to the drought and watering restrictions plaguing Southern California.
foxla.com
Windsor Hills crash: Nurse reportedly had 'lapse of consciousness' before wreck that killed 6
LOS ANGELES - We're learning more about the mental state of the Houston nurse accused of speeding through a busy intersection of Windsor Hills, killing six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son, and unborn baby. Nicole Linton's bail review hearing was set for Wednesday after being postponed at...
Santa Clarita Radio
Driving Under The Influence Crimes Still Top Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests
Driving Under The Influence (DUI) crimes once again top this weekend’s Santa Clarita Valley arrest logs, including the arrest of an L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy. Between Friday, Aug. 26 to Saturday, Aug. 28, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 24 arrests, a big jump from last weekend’s 10, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
Man with machete fatally shot by deputies
A man with a machete was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies today in the Florence-Firestone area, according to authorities and reports from the scene.
Driver reportedly 'lost consciousness' before deadly Windsor Hills crash
The driver accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection may have experienced an “apparent lapse of consciousness” leading to a fiery chain-reaction crash that killed six people.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID second of two motorists killed in Woodland Hills area crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified the second of two motorists killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Armen Benglyan, 24, of Northridge, died at...
Shock pics of Route Fire near Castaic in Los Angeles County with evacuations near Paradise Mobile Estates & I-5 closed
A FIRE near Los Angeles has exploded to over 4,600 acres with residents warned to evacuate now during a brutal heat wave. Shocking photos showed the massive blaze as Los Angeles County authorities ordered Paradise Mobile Estates and all residents south of Templin Highway to flee north. In an 8pm...
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Firefighters Killed In Station Fire 13 Years Ago Remembered
Two firefighters who were killed 13 years ago Tuesday while fighting the Station Fire will never be forgotten by the men and women who fought alongside them. Capt. Tedmund “Ted” Hall, 47, of San Bernardino, and Firefighter Specialist Arnaldo “Arnie” Quinones, 35, of Palmdale, were killed on Aug. 30, 2009 when trying to escape the Station Fire after it quickly and unexpectedly surrounded them.
signalscv.com
Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms and narcotics
A Canyon Country resident was arrested as a convicted felon in possession of firearms and narcotics on Tuesday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station, in an e-mail to The Signal, “SCV deputies with the Crime Impact Team...
Antelope Valley Press
Reward extended in 2017 murder case
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion, introduced, Tuesday, by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, to extend a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible for the murder of Andrew Chavez and Clotee Reyes. They were murdered in Lancaster, in 2017.
Firefighters Battle 100+ Acre ‘Route Fire’ in Castaic
Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County firefighters joined federal crews to battle the 100+ acre Route Fire in Castaic on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The blaze… Read more "Firefighters Battle 100+ Acre ‘Route Fire’ in Castaic"
Person killed in Tesla crash near Rancho Palos Verdes
One person died Tuesday when a Tesla crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge. The victim, identified by paramedics as a woman in her 70s, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The name of the woman killed has not yet been released. Neighbors told CBSLA Tuesday that the residential neighborhood where the crash happened has a lot of small and windy streets. One witness saw the Tesla speeding downhill and seconds later heard a couple of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Nine Years After Going Missing At Castaic Lake, Still No Trace Of Bryce Laspisa
Nine years after Bryce Laspisa’s crashed car was found at Castaic Lake, he is still nowhere to be found. “Aug. 30th marks 9 years since we lost Bryce,” read a statement from Laspisa’s family posted to the Find Bryce Laspisa Facebook page. “Still no answers or closure. Bryce, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”
signalscv.com
Fundraiser under way for family of driver who died in San Francisquito collision
The family of Spencer Thomas, one of three fatalities from a fiery head-on collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road, has raised beyond their goal of $15,000 for funeral expenses. “I am raising funds to help pay for my brother, Spencer’s passing,” Jamie Doerbecker wrote on the GoFundMe. “My hope is...
theavtimes.com
Help homicide detectives find Lancaster murder suspect
LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate Antonio Cyprian, a 51-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man in Lancaster last October. The fatal shooting happened around 9:32 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2021, on the 500 block of East Avenue J-5, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
