One person died Tuesday when a Tesla crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 27000 block of Sunnyridge. The victim, identified by paramedics as a woman in her 70s, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The name of the woman killed has not yet been released. Neighbors told CBSLA Tuesday that the residential neighborhood where the crash happened has a lot of small and windy streets. One witness saw the Tesla speeding downhill and seconds later heard a couple of...

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO