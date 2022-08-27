MINERAL COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) - Week one couldn’t have gone any better as far as Mineral County high school football is concerned. Frankfort opened up big with a 51-0 rout of rival Moorefield in front of a large, enthusiastic home crowd in Short Gap. Keyser got behind RCB 14-0 early, but rallied to beat the Flying Eagles 35-21 in front of raucous crowd in Clarksburg that included a fireworks display.

MINERAL COUNTY, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO