FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WVNews
West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival to host Author Forum
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival will host its WVIHF Authors Forum from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library on the second floor. Forum chairpersons are Diana Pishner Walker and Stephen Pishner. The forum is sponsored by James and Law Co in...
WVNews
Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake
OAKLAND — The Mountain Maryland Dragon Boat Festival was a big success as hundreds gathered at Broadford Lake on Saturday for the event. This was the first Dragon Boat Festival held at Broadford Lake, and the planning process is already underway for it to return next year.
WVNews
West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Golf Classic held Wednesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Golf Classic was held Wednesday at the Bridgeport Country Club. After heavy rain the day before, golfers were able to enjoy pleasant weather and a relatively dry course for the 39th annual tournament.
WVNews
Bridgeport golfers take Big 10 quad at Tygart Lake; ND volleyball splits; WVU women prep for top-25 matchup
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport (165) defeated Philip Barbour (167), Grafton (170) and Lincoln (182) in an all-Big 10 affair in high school golf action at Tygart Lake on Wednesday afternoon. Anthony Spatafore (39) led the Tribe while Brayden Stutler (41), Jaden Gregory (42) and Colton Gerhards (43)...
WVNews
2021 Recap: Huskies experience rollercoaster of a season
ACCIDENT — Despite 2021 being the first full football season since 2019 coupled with one of the toughest schedules in over 20 years, the Northern Huskies knocked off both Frankfort and Keyser, finished 5-6 overall and won their first home playoff game since 1992. It was a group that...
WVNews
Bridge replacement projecs in Lewis & Mason counties among West Virginia Division of Highways bid awards
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Projects have been awarded to replace the Fourth Street Arch Bridge in Lewis County and the Freemansburg Arch Bridge in Lewis County, renovate sidewalk in Shinnston, replace a bridge in Mason County, construct ADA-compliant ramps in Marion and Monongalia counties, and do paving between Cheat Lake and Coopers Rock.
WVNews
South Harrison volleyball comes up clutch to edge Clay-Battelle
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — For the second straight night, South Harrison volleyball went the distance. But on Wednesday, unlike Tuesday, the Hawks were the ones leaving happy after the fifth set. In its home opener, South Harrison rallied twice from one set down and closed out the...
WVNews
Northern Huskies looking to aim high with youthful squad
ACCIDENT — The Northern Huskies’ football team is looking to forge itself a successful 2022 season despite fielding a roster with several new faces. In 2021, the issues were similar on paper albeit at different positions. Though they had several high-level seniors like Jamison Warnick, Chance Ritchey, and a senior-laden line, it also had numerous first-time starters at skill positions and several spots on defense.
WVNews
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key
West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
