fox5atlanta.com
Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club
ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
fox5atlanta.com
Inside Atlanta's busiest trauma center
Shooting victims often end up in Grady Hospital's Marcus Trauma Center. A surgeon and paramedic describe what it's like to treat gunshot victims day after day.
fox5atlanta.com
"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12
Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
macaronikid.com
Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City
The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
fox5atlanta.com
Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury
ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
fox5atlanta.com
Man injured in drive-by shooting outside NW Atlanta sports bar
ATLANTA - Investigators are trying to figure out if a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta sports bar was targeted. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the PreGame Sports Bar And Grill on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to investigators,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nappy Roots Fish Scale Kidnapping & Shooting Presumed To Be An Inside Job
Earlier this month, it was reported that Nappy Roots member, Fish Scales, was assaulted outside of his brewery, Atlantucky, in Atlanta, Georgia. As the 45-year-old got ready to leave his spot, he was kidnapped, robbed, and shot. Following the incident, the group released a statement and said, "... We are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation."
Be bear aware! Experts say more bears spotted in residential areas this time of year
ATLANTA — Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. The department says this part of a yearly trend as the species gets ready for the winter. According to the release, female bears increase food intake and...
Former Georgia First Lady, Sandra Deal will be laid to rest today
Mrs. Deal passed away after a four year battle with breast cancer. Services are being held at 2 p.m. at Lanier Tech in in Gainesville. Deal died Tuesday at her home in Demorest surrounded by her husband, former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and their family. She was 80. Gov. Brian...
fox5atlanta.com
Dunwoody restaurant owner serves up 'smashing' burgers
DUNWOODY, Ga. - It’s been voted by several publications as serving up the state’s best burgers, and our own Buck Lanford gave it a big thumbs up during his visit back in 2020. And since we’re heading to one of the biggest grilling weekends of the year, we decided Dunwoody’s NFA Burger was the right place to spend a morning getting some tips on how to cook up a "smashing" crowd-pleaser.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
CBS 46
Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
fox5atlanta.com
Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair
ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta's unpaid auto bills could delay your 911 call
ATLANTA - There is currently a shortage of Atlanta police cars. Sources say this is because City Hall has not yet paid the repair bills to get them out of an auto shop. Police officers told Mayor Dickens last January that the availability of a working patrol car is a chronic headache for them. Especially in Zone 1 on the West side.
Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
Neighbors have safety concerns after crew begins demolishing Peoplestown homes at night
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A long-running property fight in the Peoplestown neighborhood, spanning multiple mayoral administrations in Atlanta, is finally over. But now a new problem has emerged. A homeowner in the Fulton County neighborhood gave Channel 2′s Bryan Mims a video that shows a house demolition going on...
fox5atlanta.com
Lithonia police on the hunt for K-9 killer
Lithonia police are searching for the suspect who shot K-9 Officer Perro. Members of the department are planning a memorial service for the dog. K-9 Officer Perro was put down due to critical injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Massive sinkhole consumes DeKalb County backyard, homeowners waiting on county
TUCKER, Ga. - A massive sinkhole in DeKalb County leaves a homeowner concerned for her safety, her home and her property's value. "This is our number one investment, this is our largest investment right? This is all we have," said Brandy Graham, the homeowner. Graham is a resident of Tucker...
fox5atlanta.com
Backpack Buddies makes sure school children don't go hungry
Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta provides valuable weekend meals to children with the help of community "buddies." Good Day Atlanta's Lindsay Tuman caught up with their director of operations who says they are serving about 1,000 kids a week.
