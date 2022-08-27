ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpharetta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Two women robbed at gun point leaving popular Atlanta night club

ATLANTA - Two women say they are thankful to be alive after they were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a popular late night club. Atlanta police confirm they are looking into the incident. "I just don’t feel safe. I just don’t know what to trust after this," one of the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inside Atlanta's busiest trauma center

Shooting victims often end up in Grady Hospital's Marcus Trauma Center. A surgeon and paramedic describe what it's like to treat gunshot victims day after day.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
ATLANTA, GA
macaronikid.com

Blue Angels Headlining the Atlanta Air Show in Peachtree City

The Air Show has been a favorite event for aviation enthusiasts and families around metro Atlanta for years. Fans have packed the area at Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field in Peachtree City to witness thrilling aerobatics and dazzling displays of power, both in the air and on the ground. This year, festival organizers have upped the ante. The air show, always a not for profit event, fully staffed by volunteers and raising money for over 40 local schools, civic groups and charitable organizations, is thrilled to officially announce that America’s premier jet demonstration team, the Blue Angels, are again coming to town to headline this year’s show.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Road rage shooting leaves Atlanta man with life-altering injury

ATLANTA - Inside his Southwest Atlanta home, John Laster is ready to talk. And, he wants you to know, he is doing a lot better these days. "I keep a positive mindset," he says. "I started a podcast, based off mental health. I have some great guests, we have great conversations, it's authentic. They talk about what has affected them, what's the most traumatic thing they went through."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting outside NW Atlanta sports bar

ATLANTA - Investigators are trying to figure out if a drive-by shooting at a northwest Atlanta sports bar was targeted. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday outside the PreGame Sports Bar And Grill on the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. According to investigators,...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Nappy Roots Fish Scale Kidnapping & Shooting Presumed To Be An Inside Job

Earlier this month, it was reported that Nappy Roots member, Fish Scales, was assaulted outside of his brewery, Atlantucky, in Atlanta, Georgia. As the 45-year-old got ready to leave his spot, he was kidnapped, robbed, and shot. Following the incident, the group released a statement and said, "... We are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dunwoody restaurant owner serves up 'smashing' burgers

DUNWOODY, Ga. - It’s been voted by several publications as serving up the state’s best burgers, and our own Buck Lanford gave it a big thumbs up during his visit back in 2020. And since we’re heading to one of the biggest grilling weekends of the year, we decided Dunwoody’s NFA Burger was the right place to spend a morning getting some tips on how to cook up a "smashing" crowd-pleaser.
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Neighbors on edge after woman sitting in her car was shot in Lithonia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in Lithonia are investigating after a woman was injured during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road around 12:03 p.m. after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a woman in her 30s...
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Surprise engagement at Atlanta's airport was a family affair

ATLANTA - Among the thousands of people crowding the arrivals terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday night was a family on a mission to help with a surprise proposal. The now bride-to-be was returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic had no idea her parents, cousins, and...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta's unpaid auto bills could delay your 911 call

ATLANTA - There is currently a shortage of Atlanta police cars. Sources say this is because City Hall has not yet paid the repair bills to get them out of an auto shop. Police officers told Mayor Dickens last January that the availability of a working patrol car is a chronic headache for them. Especially in Zone 1 on the West side.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Sandy Springs landmark pub shuts its doors

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Sandy Springs watering hole shut its doors after 40 years in business, they announced on Facebook. The Rusty Nail Pub said it was with "heavy hearts" that Aug. 20 was their last day in business. "You have given us 40 years of laughs, love,...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lithonia police on the hunt for K-9 killer

Lithonia police are searching for the suspect who shot K-9 Officer Perro. Members of the department are planning a memorial service for the dog. K-9 Officer Perro was put down due to critical injuries.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Backpack Buddies makes sure school children don't go hungry

Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta provides valuable weekend meals to children with the help of community "buddies." Good Day Atlanta's Lindsay Tuman caught up with their director of operations who says they are serving about 1,000 kids a week.
ATLANTA, GA

