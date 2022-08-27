ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Brush fire reported near West 8th Avenue in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A brush fire has been reported near West 8th Avenue and South Cannon Street in Spokane. The fire is located near I-90. The cause and size of the fire are not known at this time. No evacuation orders have been given as of Tuesday evening. Four...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One dead in vehicle/motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police and Fire responded to a fatal car/motorcycle collision on N. Greenacres Rd. & E. Alki Ave Wednesday afternoon. One person died at the scene. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will release details of the crash at a later time. This is a developing story. Check back for more info. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. - In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone's brakes. The fire burned...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews contain Deep Wood Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deep Wood Fire burning along Highway 2 is now contained. Spokane County Fire District 10 says the fire was likely caused by a hot exhaust system throwing sparks out of the muffler. The fire burned 109 acres. Two structures were lost and there were no injuries. All evacuations have been lifted. Crews will stay out on...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Young black bear spotted in North Spokane neighborhood removed

MEAD, Wash. — After hours of waiting, Washington Fish and Wildlife officers were able to pull the bear from a neighborhood backyard tree in north Spokane on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), wildlife officers tranquilized the bear, who then fell from the...
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

2 Teenagers Seriously Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Spokane Valley (Spokane, WA)

Washington State Patrol stated that 2 teenage girls were seriously injured in a motor vehicle crash after being struck by a dump truck while attempting to make a turn. Witnesses and troopers on the scene stated that a Lexus being driven by 17-year-old Sydney Stangel was turning left from Trent Avenue and did not yield. The car was then hit by an oncoming dump truck.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Brush fire threatens buildings west of Airway Heights

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A brush fire is threatening structures in the Deep Creek area along Highway 2 just west of Brooks Road, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD). SCFD crews from district 3 and 10, Airway Heights Fire Department, Fairchild AFB Fire Department, City of Spokane...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Bear near Mead being relocated after being tranquilized

MEAD, Wash. - Wildlife officials say a young black bear is being relocated after being tranquilized and falling from a tree. The bear was spotted near the Fairwood Park area. Right now the bear is healthy and expected to be okay. For a slideshow of bear pictures, click here.
MEAD, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

State Board of Health closes Spokane Health District Administrator Complaint

The Washington State Board of Health has resolved the case against the outgoing administrator of the Spokane Regional Health District. Amelia Clark was accused of illegally firing the Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz near the end of 2020. A complaint was filed with the state board of health,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

West Hills neighbors express outrage with nearby Catholic Charities housing project

SPOKANE, Wash. — People living in the West Hills neighborhood of Spokane made it clear that they don’t want the new Catholic Charities housing project in their backyards. The city hosted a town hall meeting with the organization to address questions and concerns about the Catalyst project near the Finch Arboretum. It would provide transitional housing for people living at...
SPOKANE, WA
yaktrinews.com

All beagles taken in by SpokAnimal shelter find new homes

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokanimal is one of the shelters taking in rescued beagles from a facility in Virginia, and despite what they’ve been through, they’re getting a new start on life. “We were so excited to be able to help,” said Dori Peck, Executive Director of SpokAnimal....
SPOKANE, WA

