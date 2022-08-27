Read full article on original website
CBS19 Under the Lights Coach of the Week: Alan Metzel
GILMER, Texas — It was the most highly anticipated matchup in week one, the Gilmer Buckeyes versus the Chapel Hill Bulldogs. Gilmer capitalized on turnovers, eventually stunning the Bulldogs, 51-27. “I did not expect the score to be that that big of a difference" Gilmer head football coach Alan Metzel said. "But it had to do with the turnovers and credit to our defense, you know, picking up seven turnovers. That is just more than a coach could ever ask for.”
KTRE
Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30
Highlights from Gilmer at Chapel Hill, Lufkin at Tyler Legacy, Tyler at Marshall and much more. During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown. Updated: Aug....
KLTV
112th meeting between Longview, Marshall grabs Game of the Week honors
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone will feature three big rivalry games in week 2 action with Longview hosting Marshall taking center stage as the Red Zone Game of the Week. It will be the 112th meeting between the schools, with Longview holding a 64-42-5 record. Longview won last...
KTRE
Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas
East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
Whitehouse ISD heightens security as high school football kicks off
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Football season is officially here in East Texas and that means fans cheering in the stands under the "Friday Night Lights." With hundreds of fans expected to fill the stands, Whitehouse ISD is working closely with the Whitehouse Police Department to ensure folks are staying safe this season.
Lindale ISD 50-year employee celebrates 80th birthday
LINDALE, Texas — There are many people who make an impact in our lives, but one man has impacted an entire school district for 50 years. This machine may be working hard but it hasn’t worked nearly as hard or as long as Mr. Mallory. Lindale ISD’s print...
2 East Texas women receive DPS Lifesaving Award for helping baby
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas women received a Lifesaving Award from the Texas Department of Public Safety for their efforts in saving the life of a baby. DPS announced on Wednesday that Tina Cooper and Mayla Honeycutt, who work for the driver license division in Daingerfield were selected for this honor. In September […]
easttexasradio.com
One Killed In Ambulance Crash
An ambulance was involved in a crash in Smith County, killing one person and injuring another. It occurred south of FM 16 and Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman and another crew member, 55-year-opld Ricky Eversult of Emory to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola was pronounced dead at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet King Louie from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet King Louie — from the SPCA of East Texas. King Louie is a 4-month-old border collie-mix who was found as a stray in East Texas and was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. He is going to be a large boy, about 60 pounds, when fully grown and will need a home with the space to accommodate. King Louie is a playful pup who loves to run with his foster brother in the yard. He is great in his crate and sleeps all night. He would love a large backyard to run and play. He has not been around cats but loves other dogs and his people.
Passenger ejected in East Texas crash, helicopter lands on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas passenger was ejected from a car during a two-vehicle crash on Monday and was severely injured. The wreck happened in Harrison County and deputies and the Texas Department of Public Safety were called the the incident on I-20 in the westbound lane. A car crashed into another […]
KSLA
INTERVIEW: One-on-one with longtime Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown in Calif.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Aug. 31 Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon will take a one-way trip to Oakland, Calif. He has been chosen to lead the historic Evergreen Baptist Church there, but he leaves his footprint in Shreveport with the church he started 30 years ago: Praise Temple. Evergreen...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Longview, Texas
Texas is a big old state, which means it has a huge number of state parks within its borders. Over 90 to be precise. While various silver screen and TV portrayals over the years, might have formed a stereotype in your mind that they are all dusty deserts and rolling tumbleweed, the Lone Star State actually has a very diverse landscape showcased within them.
Kilgore, TX Folks Warn About Door Dasher Texting to Ask for Extra Money
Rumors have been circulated in Kilgore, Texas regarding a Door Dash Driver who has been known to text to ask for extra money. Many East Texans got VERY familiar with food delivery services over the course of the last couple of years. And it continues... And honestly, I have a...
East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson says man threatened to set him on fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – East Texas congressional candidate Jrmar Jefferson said he was threatened while he was pumping gas in Longview on Wednesday. Jefferson is a Democratic candidate in the race for US House Texas District 1 against Republican candidate Nathaniel Moran. He said the incident happened at a Sam’s Club gas station. Jefferson said […]
UT Tyler to launch computer engineering program
TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler will soon offer a bachelor of science in computer engineering to prepare students for a variety of career opportunities in the technology field. In an announcement Tuesday, the university said the degree will be a part of the UT Tyler College of Engineering and launch in fall 2023.
KLTV
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
Student taken into custody after gun found in backpack at Tyler High
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In a letter sent Tuesday to parents, Tyler ISD officials said a student was found to have a weapon in their backpack at Tyler High. Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer Jennifer Hines confirmed that the weapon found was a gun. “An investigation is currently ongoing. The student was taken into custody and […]
Jacksonville police chief placed on administrative leave following ‘allegation’
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department Chief has been placed on administrative leave, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The police department shared the following statement: “The City of Jacksonville administration office received an anonymous allegation against the Chief of Police, Joe Williams. Upon communicating this allegation to Chief Williams, he graciously requested to be […]
Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!
If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
Tyler Police: Pedestrian dies after train severs leg near downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning at 9:04 in Tyler, officials reported. Officials reported that the pedestrian was lying on the track when struck near N. Bonner Avenue and W. Locust Street. One leg was severed but the pedestrian was still alive when emergency crews […]
CBS19
