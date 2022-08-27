ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

CBS19

CBS19 Under the Lights Coach of the Week: Alan Metzel

GILMER, Texas — It was the most highly anticipated matchup in week one, the Gilmer Buckeyes versus the Chapel Hill Bulldogs. Gilmer capitalized on turnovers, eventually stunning the Bulldogs, 51-27. “I did not expect the score to be that that big of a difference" Gilmer head football coach Alan Metzel said. "But it had to do with the turnovers and credit to our defense, you know, picking up seven turnovers. That is just more than a coach could ever ask for.”
KTRE

Red Zone Top 10 Aug. 30

Highlights from Gilmer at Chapel Hill, Lufkin at Tyler Legacy, Tyler at Marshall and much more. During Friday’s game against Alto, Shelbyville’s Benny Smith makes a long run after the handoff for a touchdown. Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes the catch and dives for a touchdown. Updated: Aug....
KTRE

Fentanyl Abuse In East Texas

East Texas nurses to train on specific aspects of caring for kids with cancer. “We are training our nurses at our Longview and Tyler facilities so that they can access those ports on those kids to save the parents who drive to Dallas,” said Starla Bickerstaff. “If we can get them what they need here and send them back home, that is what our goal is.”
CBS19

Lindale ISD 50-year employee celebrates 80th birthday

LINDALE, Texas — There are many people who make an impact in our lives, but one man has impacted an entire school district for 50 years. This machine may be working hard but it hasn’t worked nearly as hard or as long as Mr. Mallory. Lindale ISD’s print...
easttexasradio.com

One Killed In Ambulance Crash

An ambulance was involved in a crash in Smith County, killing one person and injuring another. It occurred south of FM 16 and Lindale. Paramedics took the ambulance driver, 22-year-old Jacob Mocny of Quitman and another crew member, 55-year-opld Ricky Eversult of Emory to UT-Tyler with minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle involved, 51-year-old Laina Wanttie of Mineola was pronounced dead at the scene. The ambulance was not carrying a patient at the time of the crash.
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet King Louie from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet King Louie — from the SPCA of East Texas. King Louie is a 4-month-old border collie-mix who was found as a stray in East Texas and was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas. He is going to be a large boy, about 60 pounds, when fully grown and will need a home with the space to accommodate. King Louie is a playful pup who loves to run with his foster brother in the yard. He is great in his crate and sleeps all night. He would love a large backyard to run and play. He has not been around cats but loves other dogs and his people.
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Longview, Texas

Texas is a big old state, which means it has a huge number of state parks within its borders. Over 90 to be precise. While various silver screen and TV portrayals over the years, might have formed a stereotype in your mind that they are all dusty deserts and rolling tumbleweed, the Lone Star State actually has a very diverse landscape showcased within them.
CBS19

UT Tyler to launch computer engineering program

TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler will soon offer a bachelor of science in computer engineering to prepare students for a variety of career opportunities in the technology field. In an announcement Tuesday, the university said the degree will be a part of the UT Tyler College of Engineering and launch in fall 2023.
KLTV

DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler

East Texas farmer says crop losses now could mean higher prices next year. A rough summer for East Texas farmers, many who suffered up to 50-percent loss in their normal yield. City employee captures triple encounter of Mother Nature at Kilgore park. Updated: 49 minutes ago. She saw a Blue...
KETK / FOX51 News

Jacksonville police chief placed on administrative leave following ‘allegation’

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department Chief has been placed on administrative leave, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The police department shared the following statement: “The City of Jacksonville administration office received an anonymous allegation against the Chief of Police, Joe Williams. Upon communicating this allegation to Chief Williams, he graciously requested to be […]
107-3 KISS-FM

Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!

If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
