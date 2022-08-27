Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Position-by-position breakdown for UAB vs. Alabama A&M
Bill Clark’s sudden retirement at the end of June has placed the UAB football program at a crossroads in the post-shutdown era but expectations remain at an all-time high with an experienced and talented team returning for a final season in Conference USA. The Blazers are set to kick...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 3
MINOR (2-0) AT MOUNTAIN BROOK (2-0) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium, Mountain Brook. Last week: Class 6A second-ranked Mountain Brook beat James Clemens 42-21 while Minor beat Paul Bryant 37-8. The skinny: Mountain Brook leads the series 3-1 with the last game coming in 2007, a 31-7 Mountain Brook...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Football’s back, and no one does it better than here in Alabama
Note: Kevin Scarbinsky’s sports columns now appear twice weekly -- on Thursdays and Sundays -- exclusively in The Lede. Go ahead. Admit it. Your heart’s beating a little faster this week, isn’t it? It’s not the heat or the humidity. It’s the energy of possibility. College football is here in the state that loves it most and does it best. For the next four months and change, we’re going to see something no one saw coming and feel some kind of way nothing else makes us feel.
6 memorable season-opening wins for Alabama over the years
Should Alabama win comfortably as expected on Saturday vs. Utah State, the game is not likely to live on in the memory of Tide fans. However, there have been some signature wins for Alabama in season-openers over the years. That’s the subject of our countdown today. Last week in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to Watch: Mississippi State Football Faces Memphis (09/03/2022)
How to tune in and what to know as Mississippi State football prepares to take on the Memphis Tigers.
What happened to Alabama’s good September home games?
Nine-figure renovations have adorned Bryant-Denny Stadium in recent years with everything from crystal chandeliers to LED strobe lights synchronized to music. But when Alabama’s three September home games in 2022 are Utah State, Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt, the experience for fans is similar to walking into a steakhouse and being served chicken tenders with tater tots.
The most accurate 2022 Alabama football season predictions
It’s almost time for the talking to end and the playing to begin. A few days before Alabama kicks off its 2022 football season against Utah State in Bryant-Denny Stadium, the AL.com beat writers covering the Crimson Tide took our best swing at predicting the future. We did this...
madehoops.com
RJ Johnson Commits To Alabama
2023 | 6-2 Guard | Georgia Stars (EYBL) & Grissom (AL) Johnson recently committed to Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Wichita State, FAU, and more. He joins Sam Walters in the Crimson Tides’ 2023 recruiting class. Nate Oats has done a solid job recruiting the past few years and keeping RJ Johnson home is a huge addition to his 2023 class. Johnson saw his stock rise after a strong summer with Georgia Stars, especially after his consistently productive play at Peach Jam. He’s an underrated prospect to keep an eye out for in Tuscaloosa.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter
Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
2022 Heisman Trophy odds have 3 from Alabama in race
The Heisman Trophy isn’t known for repeat winners. Should Bryce Young do it in 2022, he’d join Archie Griffin (1974 and ‘75) as only the second in history to claim it twice. As the 2022 season dawns, he will not be the preseason betting favorite. A number...
The Rama Jama’s BLT has 18 strips of bacon, one for every Alabama football title
Alabama football teams need intestinal fortitude to win it all, but you may need more than that to finish the Rama Jama’s National Championship BLT. It has a strip of bacon for every Crimson Tide national title. And we don’t just mean those recognized by The Associated Press -- we mean the 18 claimed by Bama. That’s right: Eighteen strips of bacon. And these are not flimsy, poor excuses for pork. We’re talking thick, long slices that stick out the edges of the bread and make you question existence when you dare to try and scarf down 18 of them. It looks like Pizza the Hut from “Spaceballs’ in bacon form.
Alabama redshirt freshman among 4 CB co-starters
Among the closely watched Alabama preseason positional battles, cornerbacks ranked near the top. The Monday depth chart release didn’t provide much clarity as the Crimson Tide prepares for the 6:30 p.m. CT visit from Utah State. The four players who had been competing for the two top jobs were listed as co-starters in the Week 1 depth chart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
comebacktown.com
Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Police Departments In Tennessee| 2022
Do you have a deep-seated fascination with law enforcement, perhaps dating back to when you were a child, and you are curious about the highest-paid police departments in Tennessee?. If so, you’re in luck. With the assistance of data from BLS, we were able to identify the 15 best-paid police...
Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
Casting call goes out for ‘Young Rock’ as sitcom set to be filmed in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you want to be a part of a prime-time TV sitcom? A casting company is seeking background actors in Memphis for the NBC sitcom “Young Rock.” On Location Casting is looking for extras and a male to play a stand-in for The Rock. Premiering its third season in November, the sitcom […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares 11 new Memphis restaurants
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 11 new Memphis restaurant spots you don’t want to miss, from Restaurant Iris to Felicia Suzanne’s. Watch their full interview now in the video...
Couples hire lawyer amid allegations of racial profiling at popular Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Allegations of racial profiling at a popular Memphis restaurant continue to pour into the FOX13 newsroom. Now two Memphis couples say they have retained a lawyer. Last week, FOX13 introduced a husband and wife who said they were asked to leave Houston’s Restaurant on Poplar Avenue...
Alabama woman sought in Florida double homicide dies after police chase; man captured
An Alabama woman labeled as a person of interest in a Florida double homicide died Friday after the vehicle she was in wrecked following a police chase. An Alabama man also sought in the Thursday slayings was captured a short while later trying to hide in a Dollar Tree. But...
Alfredo sauce spill partially closes I-55 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Northbound Interstate 55 near McLemore was closed Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer wreck created a big mess. The wreck was reported at 4:43 p.m. TDOT video from the scene showed alfredo sauce spilled across the road. Police and fire crews did not confirm what the truck was carrying, but a WREG […]
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
191K+
Followers
56K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0