Fayetteville police investigating shooting at Washington County Fairgrounds

By Justin Trobaugh, Jesse Cordova
 5 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — UPDATE: Police have confirmed the victim to be a juvenile male. He is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, Fayetteville Police are “diligently sifting through all the information and leads the community has provided,” according to Police Sgt. Tony Murphy.

One man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No suspects or persons of interest at this time.

Police are asking anyone who has information related to the Washington County Fair shooting to contact the non-emergency number at 479-587-3555.

The fair will continue tonight with free admission Saturday as a refund, according to a Facebook post.

The Washington County Fairgrounds has a policy that prohibits the carrying of firearms, according to the Washington County Fair.

Reflecting on a tragic night at Washington Co. Fair

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fayetteville police say they are investigating a shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department , officers responded to the fairgrounds around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The post says the Washington County Sheriff’s Office had several deputies already working at the fairgrounds when Fayetteville Police officers arrived.

Sergeant Tony Murphy with the FPD says this is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act of violence.

“I think a lot of people are worried that it was an active shooter situation, and it wasn’t,” Murphy said. “Initial reports lead us to believe that it was an altercation that occurred between two parties.”

One victim was treated on scene for a gunshot wound. That victim was then taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Murphy says police have not identified a suspect at this time.

According to police, this investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for information.

Comments / 10

Guest
4d ago

My daughter was there. She’s 15. Sad when kids can’t even go to the fair. Sad but Guess I’m gonna have get her a gun to carry soon as she’s 18.

Reply(1)
3
nwahomepage.com

Wash. Co. Fair shooter arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —- Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured. Endangering the welfare of a minor in the 2nd degree. Criminal mischief in the 2nd degree. According to a Facebook post from FPD, the case is still ongoing.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

16-year-old boy arrested in connection to shooting at Washington County Fair

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Fayetteville police arrested a 16-year-old boy Sunday night in connection to the Friday shooting during the Washington County Fair. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the unnamed juvenile is expected to face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, first and second-degree battery, engaging in violent criminal group activity, endangering the welfare of minor in the second degree, and second-degree criminal mischief.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fairgoers react to shooting that left one boy injured

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Friday’s “midnight madness” event at the Washington County fair turned into chaos quickly. “You don’t think it's going to happen to you and then it does, and now you’re stuck thinking will it happen again,” said Maddi McMillian.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville First Responders recount events that lead to the death of 11-year-old

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An 11-year-old boy died in Bentonville after being swept away in a drain system. Bentonville Fire's Kevin Boydston says he was on the scene Monday, Aug. 29, at a retention pond near the Walton Crossing Apartments. He explained that crews received a call about a child in the water at 5:36 p.m. He says that within five minutes, two crews were on the scene and that they had been notified on the way there that a 47-year-old woman had gone in after the boy. When first responders arrived, no one was to be seen out of the water, leaving them searching the pond and storm drain system for the victims.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Drowning of Bentonville 11-year-old warns of water danger

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An apartment complex retention pond is where fire officials said an 11-year-old Bentonville boy was at Monday before heavy water sucked him into a storm drain. It is dry today but was the opposite Monday during the heavy storm. "This tragic situation is a reminder of...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Springdale police respond to gunshots at WoodSpring Suites

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to WoodSpring Suites for a report of gunshots on Sunday, Aug. 28 at around 12:23 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a white Chevy pickup truck with approximately 15 bullet holes on the front end. Witnesses directed...
KHBS

One man killed in shooting outside Springdale nightclub Sunday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Clarification: 40/29 News originally reported that the shooting happened at Zabana Night Club. Police have clarified that it is unclear where the shooting happened. Police were called by a night club employee who reported gunshots in the area. The victim was found in a nearby parking lot.
SPRINGDALE, AR
