MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department has released a video warning of scams and instructing how to protect yourself and your family from getting scammed. Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and attempting to con people into giving up their money. If you have been a victim, don’t keep quiet. Anyone can fall for a scam – it’s no reflection on your intelligence – but if you know what to look out for, you’re less likely to be taken in by their tactics.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO