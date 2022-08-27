Read full article on original website
Related
Pedestrian killed on I-65: Car found, Mobile Police searching for driver
UPDATE: 2 wrecks on I-65, pedestrian hit and killed in Mobile UPDATE: Mobile Police said they located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on I-65 southbound near the Airport Boulevard and Dauphin Street exits. UPDATE (7:35 p.m.): One lane is now being opened on I-65 southbound for traffic to flow. MOBILE, Ala. […]
WPMI
Mobile woman says No to man offering to clean her windshield, man pulls out a gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile woman had a frightening encounter to say the least in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store on Spring Hill Ave. She said a man asking to clean her windshield pulled a gun on her after she said no to the cleaning.
Mobile Police identify man killed on I-65
CORRECTION: The man killed was 42-years-old. UPDATE (9:47 a.m.) — Mobile Police identified the man killed on I-65 Tuesday night. Police said Terry D. Riley was involved in a wreck, got out of his vehicle and crossed the concrete barrier. Police said Riley then entered oncoming traffic where he was struck and killed. The driver […]
Attempted carjacking at University Blvd, car stolen at Airport Blvd moments later
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested a man after one person was carjacked at Airport Boulevard. Before the carjacking, police said he tried to commit another carjacking at University Boulevard. According to Mobile police, John Beck, 34, was arrested on two counts of robbery and outstanding warrants. The first victim told police that an […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 car thefts in Pensacola Sunday, police looking for suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police said they are looking for a man “identified as a suspect” in connection to two vehicle thefts on Sunday morning. Leif Danenmann, 33, has been identified in both thefts and has two active warrants, according to release. Police said a carjacking happened at around 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 […]
WPMI
Teen and three 11-year-olds arrested after Grand Bay school threat
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WPMI) — Four students are facing charges after posting an online threat against a Mobile County school. The Sheriff's Office says the principal of Grand Bay Middle School called them after they saw threats posted online to "blow up the school." Detectives spoke with the principal...
WPMI
MCSO: Two young boys killed in a house fire result of one playing with butane lighter
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The deadly Irvington house fire appeared to have started after one of the victims, a four-year-old boy, was playing with a butane lighter when the mattress of his bed ignited, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. The MCSO said both children became trapped inside...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigates stabbing on Webb Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a stabbing Monday night off dauphin Island Parkway. Just after 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Webb Avenue near McVay Drive. When police got there, they said they found a man who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to the hospital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pensacola business owner catches man stealing copper: Escambia Co. deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly breaking into a business and stealing wires of copper, according to Escambia County deputies. Wilbur Townsend, 49, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of burglary tools and theft of copper or other nonferrous metals. On Monday, Aug. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Baltimore Street shooting victim suffers life-threatening injury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a busy morning for Mobile police, as they investigate the Port City’s latest shooting. We’re told it happened here along the 1100 block of Baltimore Street near Kelly Street. The emergency call coming in just after 1 a.m. According to officials on...
WPMI
Mobile Police Dept. releases video to help you avoid scams
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department has released a video warning of scams and instructing how to protect yourself and your family from getting scammed. Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and attempting to con people into giving up their money. If you have been a victim, don’t keep quiet. Anyone can fall for a scam – it’s no reflection on your intelligence – but if you know what to look out for, you’re less likely to be taken in by their tactics.
Deadly housefire likely started by child playing with lighter: Mobile investigators
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they believe they know the reason why a house in the Irvington area caught fire and killed two children. Investigators said they believe the fire was started when one of the children was playing with a cigarette lighter and caught a nearby mattress […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
Victim of shooting on Spring Hill Ave Sunday identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the name of the man who was shot and killed on Sunday, August 28. Christian Pinkney, 30, was found dead when officers arrived to the scene. Officers were originally called to the parking lot of 1358 Springhill Ave. after receiving reports of one […]
Missing Loxley man’s body found in Macon County
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday. Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber […]
Pensacola teen shot while walking near park
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot Sunday afternoon in Escambia County.
WLOX
Moss Point PD investigating homicide after 52-year-old man found dead in home
Wiggins city leaders comes up with downtown social district to lure potential development. They want to bring more foot traffic and business to downtown by designating the area as a downtown social district. Casino could be heading to Long Beach soon. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The development would also...
Police investigating after family members find 52-year-old Mississippi man dead with signs of trauma
Police are investigating after a 52-year-old Mississippi man was found dead in his home. WLOX in Biloxi reports that family members found Eric Dean Barnes, 52, dead in his Biloxi home on Azalea Street. When officers arrived, they reportedly they uncovered evidence that the man had died from obvious trauma.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man convicted of shooting clerk during robbery, faces automatic life sentence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Monday took 24 minutes to convict a man of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault stemming from a holdup of a convenience store in 2020. Reginald Thadeous Blevins, 38, of Mobile, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole because...
Comments / 0