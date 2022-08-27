ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify man killed on I-65

CORRECTION: The man killed was 42-years-old. UPDATE (9:47 a.m.) — Mobile Police identified the man killed on I-65 Tuesday night. Police said Terry D. Riley was involved in a wreck, got out of his vehicle and crossed the concrete barrier. Police said Riley then entered oncoming traffic where he was struck and killed. The driver […]
