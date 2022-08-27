Alabama football teams need intestinal fortitude to win it all, but you may need more than that to finish the Rama Jama’s National Championship BLT. It has a strip of bacon for every Crimson Tide national title. And we don’t just mean those recognized by The Associated Press -- we mean the 18 claimed by Bama. That’s right: Eighteen strips of bacon. And these are not flimsy, poor excuses for pork. We’re talking thick, long slices that stick out the edges of the bread and make you question existence when you dare to try and scarf down 18 of them. It looks like Pizza the Hut from “Spaceballs’ in bacon form.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 HOURS AGO