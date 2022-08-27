Read full article on original website
Kevin Scarbinsky: Football’s back, and no one does it better than here in Alabama
Note: Kevin Scarbinsky’s sports columns now appear twice weekly -- on Thursdays and Sundays -- exclusively in The Lede. Go ahead. Admit it. Your heart’s beating a little faster this week, isn’t it? It’s not the heat or the humidity. It’s the energy of possibility. College football is here in the state that loves it most and does it best. For the next four months and change, we’re going to see something no one saw coming and feel some kind of way nothing else makes us feel.
Position-by-position breakdown for UAB vs. Alabama A&M
Bill Clark’s sudden retirement at the end of June has placed the UAB football program at a crossroads in the post-shutdown era but expectations remain at an all-time high with an experienced and talented team returning for a final season in Conference USA. The Blazers are set to kick...
2022 Heisman Trophy odds have 3 from Alabama in race
The Heisman Trophy isn’t known for repeat winners. Should Bryce Young do it in 2022, he’d join Archie Griffin (1974 and ‘75) as only the second in history to claim it twice. As the 2022 season dawns, he will not be the preseason betting favorite. A number...
Changes to 2 JEFCOED football games because fields not ready
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools is having to move the locations of two more football games scheduled for September 2 and September 9, 2022. McAdory was scheduled to host Bessemer City Friday night. School leaders said the field is almost done, but the rain Tuesday caused a delay. McAdory’s game will now move to Bessemer City. Game time is still 7 pm.
6 memorable season-opening wins for Alabama over the years
Should Alabama win comfortably as expected on Saturday vs. Utah State, the game is not likely to live on in the memory of Tide fans. However, there have been some signature wins for Alabama in season-openers over the years. That’s the subject of our countdown today. Last week in...
Alabama sideline reporter Rashad Johnson hired to Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff
Alabama’s football radio broadcast underwent another shake-up on Wednesday, as it was announced that sideline reporter Rashad Johnson is leaving for a full-time job with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Johnson, a former All-America safety at Alabama who played eight seasons in the NFL, has spent the last...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 3
MINOR (2-0) AT MOUNTAIN BROOK (2-0) Time/location: Thursday, 7 p.m., Spartan Stadium, Mountain Brook. Last week: Class 6A second-ranked Mountain Brook beat James Clemens 42-21 while Minor beat Paul Bryant 37-8. The skinny: Mountain Brook leads the series 3-1 with the last game coming in 2007, a 31-7 Mountain Brook...
What happened to Alabama’s good September home games?
Nine-figure renovations have adorned Bryant-Denny Stadium in recent years with everything from crystal chandeliers to LED strobe lights synchronized to music. But when Alabama’s three September home games in 2022 are Utah State, Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt, the experience for fans is similar to walking into a steakhouse and being served chicken tenders with tater tots.
The most accurate 2022 Alabama football season predictions
It’s almost time for the talking to end and the playing to begin. A few days before Alabama kicks off its 2022 football season against Utah State in Bryant-Denny Stadium, the AL.com beat writers covering the Crimson Tide took our best swing at predicting the future. We did this...
Former Calera standout Kobe Prentice named Alabama starter
Former Calera High School standout Kobe Prentice was named a starter by Alabama on its initial depth chart of the season, released Monday. Prentice, a freshman, is listed alone as the starter at “H” wide receiver, the slot position occupied last season by Slade Bolden. The other starting...
RJ Johnson Commits To Alabama
2023 | 6-2 Guard | Georgia Stars (EYBL) & Grissom (AL) Johnson recently committed to Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Wichita State, FAU, and more. He joins Sam Walters in the Crimson Tides’ 2023 recruiting class. Nate Oats has done a solid job recruiting the past few years and keeping RJ Johnson home is a huge addition to his 2023 class. Johnson saw his stock rise after a strong summer with Georgia Stars, especially after his consistently productive play at Peach Jam. He’s an underrated prospect to keep an eye out for in Tuscaloosa.
The Rama Jama’s BLT has 18 strips of bacon, one for every Alabama football title
Alabama football teams need intestinal fortitude to win it all, but you may need more than that to finish the Rama Jama’s National Championship BLT. It has a strip of bacon for every Crimson Tide national title. And we don’t just mean those recognized by The Associated Press -- we mean the 18 claimed by Bama. That’s right: Eighteen strips of bacon. And these are not flimsy, poor excuses for pork. We’re talking thick, long slices that stick out the edges of the bread and make you question existence when you dare to try and scarf down 18 of them. It looks like Pizza the Hut from “Spaceballs’ in bacon form.
Tuscaloosa prepares for Alabama’s first home football game of the season
It is game week for many SEC college football teams.
Alabama redshirt freshman among 4 CB co-starters
Among the closely watched Alabama preseason positional battles, cornerbacks ranked near the top. The Monday depth chart release didn’t provide much clarity as the Crimson Tide prepares for the 6:30 p.m. CT visit from Utah State. The four players who had been competing for the two top jobs were listed as co-starters in the Week 1 depth chart.
Hornets gearing up to face Golden Bears in 2022 Labor Day Classic
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are gearing up to take on the Miles College Golden Bears in the annual Labor Day Classic!. The university is holding a series of events on and off campus ahead of the big game. Those events include the President’s Gala, which benefits ASU’s strategic and student-focused initiatives. Fans can cheer on the ASU Football Team and the Might Marching Hornets Band at the Hornet Walk. This will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Tuscaloosa’s Central High Honors 2 Legendary Schools
The Central High School Football Program is hosting “The Red Reunion” to celebrate and honor the two legendary high schools that merged to create Central High School as we know it today. This Friday night, “the Red Reunion will take place at Central High School as the Falcons...
Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 20/59 Blocked Near Tuscaloosa by Another Wreck
A day after a wreck snarled traffic on Interstate 20/59 near Tuscaloosa, the eastbound lanes of the roadway are blocked again Wednesday afternoon by another collision. The accident took place before Exit 86 in Tuscaloosa County near Coaling. The blockage is causing moderate delays in the afternoon driver for drivers...
UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Tuscaloosa
Is expanding to Tuscaloosa with the addition of a new clinic located at 1030 Fairfax Park. The 18th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care is opening Monday, Aug. 29. Serving at the new clinic are providers Eric Sputh, M.D., and Michelle Langkawel, O.D., who...
