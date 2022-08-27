ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1011now.com

Missing inmate arrested in Grand Island

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln last month, has been arrested in Grand Island. Torrien Harris was taken into custody by the Grand Island Police Department on Tuesday. She failed to return to CCC-L on July 18 from her job assignment in the community.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola

OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a head-on crash involving a semi last week. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, a Lincoln woman was killed in the late-morning crash on Aug. 25. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were...
OSCEOLA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman arrested after Harlan County pursuit

HOLDREGE, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a woman after a pursuit in Harlan County on Tuesday. NSP said a trooper saw a Ford Taurus reportedly driving in excess of 100 mph on Highway 6 in Harlan County around 10:00 a.m. The trooper tried to do a traffic stop but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and the trooper pursued them.
HOLDREGE, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers seize 101 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-80 near York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Thanks to the help of a state patrol K9, troopers seized 101 pounds of meth on Tuesday inside a vehicle near York. Around 1:10 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Rogue on Interstate 80 east of York because of a license plate violation, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Man caught with 222 pounds of pot sent to prison

YORK COUNTY – In mid-May, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol found 222 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco. This week, the man responsible for the large load was sentenced to a term of 18-36 months in prison. He was sentenced by District...
YORK COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

GI woman facing charges, accused of leaving children alone for 5 days

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island woman is facing child abuse charges after police said she left her two children alone for several days. Officers said 31-year-old Akier Walouk was arrested Sunday. Police said they responded to a home after learning that two boys, ages 14 and eight, had...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

York man sentenced in case involving deadly weapon, drugs

YORK – Christopher Ramos-Williams, 21, of York has been sentenced for two felonies in a case involving prohibited deadly weapons and drugs. According to court documents, Williams was stopped for speeding on Interstate 80 by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department. The deputy said he could smell burned marijuana and could see burned ends of a blunt in the center console when making contact with Williams.
YORK, NE
KETV.com

One person dies after head-on collision with semi-truck near Osceola

POLK COUNTY, Neb. — One person died Thursday after a head-on collision involving a semi-truck on Highway 92 in Nebraska, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident near Osceola, according to law enforcement. A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on...
York News-Times

Trial set for York man accused of fleeing

YORK – A jury trial has been set for a York man who has been charged with a Class 4 felony regarding his alleged flight to avoid arrest. Robert Mattson, 46, appeared in York County District Court this past week, for arraignment. He pleaded not guilty. Mattson was charged...
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cab driver pleads not guilty to alleged Minden rape

MINDEN, Neb. -- A central Nebraska cab driver who was accused of raping a customer has pleaded not guilty. Officials said 58-year-old Michael Schelling is charged with felony first-degree sexual assault. The charge stems from an alleged incident in July when a woman said Schelling took her in his cab from Kearney to Minden and sexually assaulted her.
MINDEN, NE
York News-Times

York man gets time served in drug case

YORK – Michael Fortner, 46, of York, has pleaded no contest in a case that involved delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He appeared this past week in York County District Court. Fortner was arrested...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Business Beat -- Self Storage set to begin construction

You’ve been driving by the sign for several months now. The one on the corner of Nebraska Avenue and 14th Street. The one that was touting the future construction of the new Depot Self Storage facility to be built there. Well, things have started to happen. Recently on Wednesday,...
YORK, NE
Kearney Hub

Censorship at Grand Island Northwest High School

Not so fast. Everyone seems to be dumping on Grand Island Northwest Public Schools administrators who eliminated the journalism program due to controversial student-written content. Please ignore the fact that the Saga, the high school student newspaper, has been around since 1968. Disregard all that “freedom of speech” junk in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska Day at the Fair: free admission with the NCN app

GRAND ISLAND, NE — News Channel Nebraska is taking over the Nebraska State Fair. Today is NCN Day at the Fair… meaning everyone gets in free as long as they download the NCN app on their phone. Attractions today include the annual Veterans Day program at 3:00 at the Heartland Events Center, high school band performances, the Outback Regional Cattle Dog Trials, and live music from Eli Mosley at 9:00.
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Duke’s long trip west pays off with second at Scottsbluff Invite

SCOTTSBLUFF – With Chimney Rock in the background, the annual trip west to the Scottsbluff Invite is an enjoyable and scenic adventure for the York girls golf team. The Scottsbluff Country Club course offers a tough layout and a challenge for all golfers. Scottsbluff’s experience on the course showed...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
York News-Times

Presentation Contest winners at the York County Fair

YORK – The York County 4-H Presentation Contest was held during the weeks leading up to the York County Fair and results from the contest are as follows:. Whit Quiring, York; Brooklyn Bauer, Henderson; Eloise Kavan, York; Dixie Hackenkamp, Stromsburg; Molly Hoffman, York. Junior Division Champion: Zander Martin, Benedict.
YORK COUNTY, NE
beloitcall.com

Diane K. Jones, 65, Hastings, Neb.

HASTINGS, NE – Diane Kay Jones was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on Friday, August 26, 2022, at age 65, surrounded by loved ones. Diane was born to Harold and Betty Sibley on June 28th, 1957 in Beloit, KS. She met the...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wanted: Next-Generation Beekeepers for Nebraska Farms

LINCOLN, Neb. -- With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha, and Scottsbluff. Officials with the University of...
LINCOLN, NE

