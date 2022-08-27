Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1
Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
Field Hockey Preview: 22 captivating storylines to follow in ‘22
Oak Knoll Field Hockey defeats Camden Catholic 4-1 to win the State Non-Public Championship on 11/13/2021 22 STORYLINES TO WATCH IN 2022. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Former Steinert ace & Cubs farmhand James Pugliese new Hightstown baseball coach
After an 11-year minor league sojourn that took him from Idaho to Nebraska with stops in Tennessee, Illinois, Puerto Rico and Myrtle Beach in between, James Pugliese has returned to the Colonial Valley Conference as the new head coach at Hightstown High School. The former Steinert High pitcher was approved...
Presenting the new NJ.com Top 50: the countdown to New Jersey’s No. 1 HS football recruit (Part 1 of 5)
Surely you brushed up on New Jersey’s top high school football players at each position and the state’s top storylines heading into the 2022 season, courtesy of our high school staff. Now, let’s talk recruiting — a different subject altogether — and learn which local stars have the ears of college football’s biggest names and the flashy programs they lead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garden State Grapple matchups announced. Who will Rutgers wrestling face?
It’s called the Garden State Grapple but consider it the Big Ten vs. EIWA challenge. As part of the showcase event, Rutgers will wrestle two duals, first against the University of Pennsylvania followed by a match against Drexel. They’re the first of three non-conference matches, which have been revealed for Rutgers.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano discusses 1st depth chart of season: 4-2-5 defense, offensive line rotation ... QB?
Those who were optimistic that Greg Schiano would announce a starting quarterback days before Rutgers opens its season on Saturday will be disappointed. In his meeting with local media on Wednesday, the Rutgers head coach did not reveal who his starter will be against Boston College, the first game of the 2022 season. But he did address a few news items that came out of the depth chart the Scarlet Knights released Tuesday, including...
HS football preview, 2022: A look at the Big Central Conference Freedom Silver Division
Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
NFL Rumors: Eagles claimed Ian Book off waivers. Was he their first choice?
The Eagles like to have a stable of quarterbacks ready to go in case something happens to starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. In the past, the Eagles have tried to develop a backup quarterback not only to contribute if called upon but to spin into a draft asset if there is no room for them to play and teams have interest in them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-Jets, Eagles DE dead at 48
Steve White passed away Tuesday at age 48. White had been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In April he announced that he would need a bone marrow transplant. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. For anyone willing to help, my cash app is $sgw94. No amount is too...
Eagles practice squad tracker: Team add 14 players, including 3 familiar wide receivers
After finally deciding on the 53 players they wanted to have on their roster, the Eagles are in the process of building up their practice squad ahead of the beginning of the season. The Eagles are allowed to keep 16 players on their practice squad, with 10 spots permitted to...
Eagles’ Chauncey Gardner-Johnson loves to talk trash | Why he feels it tells a lot about a player
PHILADELPHIA – On the field close to the Pattison Avenue side of the NovaCare Complex, one of the Eagles defensive backs was working in a drill, scoping out a simulated ball carrier, coming under control, and wrapping up for a tackle. The player, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, had made tackles like...
Yankees release 2023 Spring Training Schedule
There’s a lot of excitement for the fast approaching postseason, but let’s take a moment to look at next year. MLB released the 2023 Spring Training schedule on Wednesday. The New York Yankees play their home games at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Flor. You can view...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-Phillies general manager dies at 86
Lee Thomas has passed away at age 86. Thomas was the general manager of the Philadelphia Phillies from 1988-1997. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo’s hot streak on hold due to more back issues
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo was all smiles standing at his locker talking to the press after Tuesday’s night’s 7-4 win over the Angels. He’d homered for the second night in a row to run his season total to 30. He seemed to...
Phillies pick up former Yankees pitching prospect
The Philadelphia Phillies are adding some depth to their bullpen. They acquired reliever Vinny Nittoli from the Toronto Blue Jays organization. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Via ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Twitter:. The Phillies traded for right-handed reliever Vinny Nittoli and plan to add him to...
Mets’ Edwin Diaz is greeted with live performance by Timmy Trumpet as Citi Field goes nuts (Video)
As the major league’s most dominant closer — for a team that is battling for first place in the National League East — Edwin Diaz has made every entrance electric, with every game meaningful for the Mets. But on Wednesday night, with the Mets clinging to a...
Joe Douglas says Jets are ‘more talented than we’ve ever been’ in his tenure | But it won’t matter unless they prove it
The Jets should be a much better football team in 2022. The evidence of that was on the practice field throughout the offseason program and training camp, where the Jets had several intense competitions among players to determine their starters and who would be sticking around. It was evident in...
Armpit Of America? Barstool's Portnoy Hits Another North Jersey Pizzeria
Cute towns and good pizza is what New Jersey has to offer, according to Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy.The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur was in the area hitting several local pizzerias for his "One Bite" review series.While sampling pie from Nicky's Firehouse in Madison, Portnoy took a minute to ref…
Yankees’ to-do list for 2023: Will Anthony Rizzo opt-out?
General manager Brian Cashman’s offseason to-do list is growing by the day — that is, if he’s going to remain general manager — and, of course, re-signing Aaron Judge has become the franchise’s biggest priority since ... well, finalizing that trade with the Red Sox in 1920.
Opinion: Newark Is The First NJ City Taking A Stand Against Brute Corporatism
City of Newark, NJ(Robert Thiemann/Unsplash) At one point, Newark, New Jersey was considered to be one of the worst places to live in the state. Oh, how things have changed. In recent decades, the once-ailing city has started to see a rebirth featuring a vibrant arts district and a lively nightlife scene. Needless to say, buyers and renters are very interested in this area nowadays.
NJ.com
NJ
207K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0