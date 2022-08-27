Bridgeport could soon be back to a fully staffed police department. Last week, a step toward making that happen took place in front of Bridgeport City Council. William Benjamin “Ben” Myers took the oath of office from Mayor Andy Lang and signed all the necessary paperwork to become official with the city. Myers was joined by Police Chief Mark Rogers as well as members of his family during the ceremony.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 10 HOURS AGO