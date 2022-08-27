ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Good News on Police Front as New Officer Arrives for Duty and Offers Tendered for Two More Individuals

Bridgeport could soon be back to a fully staffed police department. Last week, a step toward making that happen took place in front of Bridgeport City Council. William Benjamin “Ben” Myers took the oath of office from Mayor Andy Lang and signed all the necessary paperwork to become official with the city. Myers was joined by Police Chief Mark Rogers as well as members of his family during the ceremony.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

PHOTOS: A Late-August Stroll Across City Park Trail

A few leaves are starting to turn and the wildlife is active. Anytiime of year is a good time to walk the trail between Bridgeport City Park and Virginia Avenue, and late-August is no exception. Enjoy this gallery of photos taken earlier this week.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Offering Fall Cookie Decorating Class

Bridgeport Parks & Recreation is hosting a fall cookie decorating class, 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tueday, Oct 18 at the Benedum Civic Center. Instructing the class will be Megan Oliverio, owner of Sweet Events WV. The class is open to those age 11 through adult. The cost is $60 and includes all supplies needed to decorate five different fall-themed cookies, pictured. Each class member will learn the techniques to decorate the cookies and take them home after class. Register by calling 304-842-8240. Space is limited.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgeport, CT
Obituaries
City
Bridgeport, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
connect-bridgeport.com

City Residential Area Facing Emergency Water Leak

The City of Bridgeport is dealing with a water leak at Willis Avenue. Customers in the area of Front Street will be affected. A Bridgeport Public Works crew is on site. The estimated repair time is 3-4 hours. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Contact the Public...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy