Final Scores & Highlights: Week 2 High School Football Games

By Slater Teague
 5 days ago

Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Part 1: Top tackle, Daniel Boone vs. West Ridge, Dobyns-Bennett vs. Volunteer, Unaka vs. Cloudland, Happy Valley vs. Chuckey-Doak, Anderson County vs. Science Hill, and the Science Hill band.

Part 2: Knox Catholic vs. South Greene, Johnson County vs. Hampton, Pigeon Forge vs. Sullivan East, Letcher County vs. David Crockett, Seymour vs. Cherokee, and Abingdon cheerleaders.

Part 3: Unicoi County vs. Cosby, Castlewood vs. North Greene, Richlands vs. Gate City, and Abingdon vs. John Battle.

Vote Now: Week 2 Best Play of the Week

Final scores

Northeast Tennessee

Anderson County 48, Science Hill 6

Castlewood VA 49, North Greene 20

Chuckey-Doak 49, Happy Valley 7

Cloudland 46, Unaka 28

Daniel Boone 33, West Ridge 0

David Crockett 35, Letcher County KY 0

Dobyns-Bennett 41, Volunteer 0

Greeneville 35, Grainger 0

Hampton 44, Johnson County 0

Knox Catholic 54, South Greene 0

Northview Academy 44, West Greene 13

Seymour 42, Cherokee 28

Sullivan East 35, Pigeon Forge 26

Unicoi County 42, Cosby 0

Southwest Virginia

Abingdon 47, John Battle 6

Castlewood 49, North Greene TN 20

Cumberland Gap 50, Thomas Walker 36

Graham 29, Bluefield WV 25

Holston 21, Eastern Montgomery 0

Lebanon 19, Honaker 13 (Thu)

Marion 29, Chilhowie 0

Patrick Henry 28, Grundy 20

Radford 29, George Wythe 15 (Thu)

Richlands 27, Gate City 13

Ridgeview 42, J.I. Burton 8

Rural Retreat 27, Fort Chiswell 9

Rye Cove 26, Hurley 24

Tazewell 46, Virginia High 21

Twin Springs 28, Northwood 8

Union 48, Lee High 7

Wise Central 41, Eastside 7

High School Football: 3 local quarterbacks to watch this season

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Week 1 of high school football is in the books in Tennessee, and Virginia kicks off its season Friday. After an opening week that saw several upsets and some big plays, the season is looking like it could be a wild one. One question on several minds: Which quarterbacks are […]
Elizabethton-Greeneville game up for Titans Game of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday night’s slate of high school football games will feature a big matchup between powerhouses Greeneville and Elizabethton, a game that is up for Tennessee Titans Game of the Week. Each week, top matchups from across the state are featured in a poll for Titans Game of the Week. If the […]
Two NE TN teams earn No. 1 rankings in Week 2 AP prep football poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — Five Northeast Tennessee teams earned top 10 rankings in this week’s AP prep football poll, with two earning the top spot in their respective divisions. Greeneville once again clinched the No. 1 ranking for Class 4A with a whopping 13 first-place votes compared to No. 2 Anderson County’s two first-place votes. […]
1972 Tennessee High QB talks national title 50 years later

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been nearly a half-century since the Tennessee High Vikings football team went undefeated and brought home a national championship. 1972 Vikings quarterback David Bibee joined Kenny Hawkins Monday in a live interview to talk about what went into the championship team.
Carter County death investigation: Person of interest married to missing woman

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators said possible human remains were found in a burned car near the 200 block of Dry Branch Road Tuesday night. On Thursday, authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier a person of interest in the death investigation. Carrier married Shannon Isaacs just over a month ago, according to county records. Isaacs’s […]
Daniel Boone
JCPD: Duo charged after buying car with bad check

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities duo is facing multiple charges after police say a bounced check revealed a string of thefts throughout the region. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were told about a vehicle purchased from a local car dealer by Roy and Jessica Killion of […]
JCPD: Argument over pizza crust leads to aggravated assault charge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An argument over pizza crust late Monday led to one man’s arrest on a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly hit the victim with a motorcycle helmet before biting and punching him multiple times. An arrest warrant penned by Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officer Shawn Phillips states that […]
JCPD: Woman embezzled from local store

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officers arrested a Johnson City woman on Wednesday after they say they discovered months worth of fraudulent returns from a local business. According to a JCPD release, officers were called to a Bargain Hunt discount store on Browns Mill Road by loss prevention employees. When […]
Missing Gatlinburg woman found dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead. The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Silver Alert was issued Monday, Aug. 8 for Whaley. TBI reported Wednesday investigators found the car believed to be Whaley’s. […]
Gray man accused of shooting his way into home after fight

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after authorities say he shot his way into a home. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office has charged Robert Cannon, 53 of Gray, with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated assault. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim told investigators on Saturday […]
CCSO offering $1K reward for person of interest in death investigation

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday announced the agency is offering a $1,000 reward for the information that leads to the arrest of a person of interest in a death investigation. Authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier as a person of interest in the case. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation […]
Greeneville PD: Body found behind Days Inn

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel. Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release […]
Limestone babysitter accused of leaving baby home alone

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Limestone woman is charged with felony child abuse and neglect after allegedly leaving a 1-year-old she was babysitting alone in her home strapped in a car seat. Sarah L. Smith, 37, was arrested Monday after Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Taylor responded to a call from the child’s father, who […]
Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
