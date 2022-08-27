Final Scores & Highlights: Week 2 High School Football Games
Final scores and highlights from high school football games across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Part 1: Top tackle, Daniel Boone vs. West Ridge, Dobyns-Bennett vs. Volunteer, Unaka vs. Cloudland, Happy Valley vs. Chuckey-Doak, Anderson County vs. Science Hill, and the Science Hill band.
Part 2: Knox Catholic vs. South Greene, Johnson County vs. Hampton, Pigeon Forge vs. Sullivan East, Letcher County vs. David Crockett, Seymour vs. Cherokee, and Abingdon cheerleaders.
Part 3: Unicoi County vs. Cosby, Castlewood vs. North Greene, Richlands vs. Gate City, and Abingdon vs. John Battle.Vote Now: Week 2 Best Play of the Week
Final scores
Northeast Tennessee
Anderson County 48, Science Hill 6
Castlewood VA 49, North Greene 20
Chuckey-Doak 49, Happy Valley 7
Cloudland 46, Unaka 28
Daniel Boone 33, West Ridge 0
David Crockett 35, Letcher County KY 0
Dobyns-Bennett 41, Volunteer 0
Greeneville 35, Grainger 0
Hampton 44, Johnson County 0
Knox Catholic 54, South Greene 0
Northview Academy 44, West Greene 13
Seymour 42, Cherokee 28
Sullivan East 35, Pigeon Forge 26
Unicoi County 42, Cosby 0
Southwest Virginia
Abingdon 47, John Battle 6
Castlewood 49, North Greene TN 20
Cumberland Gap 50, Thomas Walker 36
Graham 29, Bluefield WV 25
Holston 21, Eastern Montgomery 0
Lebanon 19, Honaker 13 (Thu)
Marion 29, Chilhowie 0
Patrick Henry 28, Grundy 20
Radford 29, George Wythe 15 (Thu)
Richlands 27, Gate City 13
Ridgeview 42, J.I. Burton 8
Rural Retreat 27, Fort Chiswell 9
Rye Cove 26, Hurley 24
Tazewell 46, Virginia High 21
Twin Springs 28, Northwood 8
Union 48, Lee High 7
Wise Central 41, Eastside 7Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0