Beginning in September, the MSU Museum is introducing a new five-year strategic plan and the launch of a new museum division focused on innovation and experimentation. The MSU Museum has been an important resource to the Michigan State University community for over 165 years. Since 1857, the Museum had been collecting objects and creating exhibitions that reflect our shared histories and experiences. However, we believe a university museum can and should be so much more. That is why the MSU Museum is shifting from serving as a repository of knowledge to a catalyst for teaching, learning, and research, and a vital collaboratory for student and faculty success.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO