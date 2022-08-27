Read full article on original website
msu.edu
Faculty voice: Creating community with Beaumont Tower’s carillon
Jonathan Lehrer has joined the College of Music faculty as the new university carillonist. He is a laureate of many international competitions for carillon, most notably the Queen Fabiola International Carillon Competition, where he also earned the SABAM prize for the best interpretation of Flemish carillon music. He has performed numerous concert tours spanning Europe and North America and has been a frequent guest artist at the annual North American Carillon Congresses. His first official performance at MSU was Aug. 10 during the annual Muelder Summer Carillon Series. The following voice was adapted from an article previously written in February 2022 on the College of Music website.
Honors College service program welcomes new students
HC IMPACT serves as a primer for the college experience — allowing incoming first-year students to explore on- and off-campus opportunities and reflect on how their personal and career goals may serve a greater community. This year, the annual week-long program hosted by the Honors College invited 44 incoming...
MSU Museum reveals new look and purpose
Beginning in September, the MSU Museum is introducing a new five-year strategic plan and the launch of a new museum division focused on innovation and experimentation. The MSU Museum has been an important resource to the Michigan State University community for over 165 years. Since 1857, the Museum had been collecting objects and creating exhibitions that reflect our shared histories and experiences. However, we believe a university museum can and should be so much more. That is why the MSU Museum is shifting from serving as a repository of knowledge to a catalyst for teaching, learning, and research, and a vital collaboratory for student and faculty success.
Student view: Finding my passion through farming
Jalen Lillard is a senior studying horticulture in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources. He participates in RISE: Residential Initiative on the Study of the Environment, where he works at the Bailey Greenhouse and Urban Farm on campus. I did not grow up on a farm. No one in...
Detecting concussion injuries using novel neck ‘bandages’
Sensors used to detect head impacts in athletes who play high-impact sports like football traditionally have been placed inside their helmets, which can lead to false or incomplete readings. Michigan State University researchers have created a thin sensor that instead can be worn on an athlete’s neck, which has been shown to be 90% effective at identifying concussion injuries.
