Bloomington, MN

Minnesota State
Minnesota Sports
Fightful

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw

The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
Fightful

Christopher Daniels Says 'Everything Is Going Fine' In AEW

Christopher Daniels weighs in on the backstage environment in AEW. AEW reportedly held a backstage talent meeting on Wednesday, August 24 to discuss multiple topics including working as a team, the lines of communication, and who the talent can talk to. The talent meeting was held in light of recent reports regarding CM Punk calling out Hangman Page in an unplanned part of his promo on Dynamite. Before and after the talent meeting, new reports came out regarding Thunder Rosa's heat with Britt Baker and an altercation between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara.
Fightful

Kenny Omega Reflects On In-Ring Return And How He Was Feeling

On the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega made his long-awaited return to the ring after dealing with multiple injuries throughout 2021. Omega took time off following AEW Full Gear 2021, where he lost the AEW World Title to Hangman Page to deal with knee, shoulder, abdominal, and other injuries.
Fightful

Mims Wants To Get 'Poetic Justice' By Beating Tyrus

Mims wants to defeat Tyrus and get some poetic justice. The NWA star previously suffered several injuries, including a concussion and a dislocated shoulder, during a match against Tyrus at the Alwayz Ready event in June. He returned to the ring at NWA 74 and lost to EC3 in a singles match.
Fightful

Aussie Open Look Back On Competing On AEW TV Ahead Of Forbidden Door

Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) are having a breakout year, and they stepped into the spotlight in AEW on the road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The duo appeared on television several times, including the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, where they faced Orange Cassidy, Trent Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.
Fightful

Ricochet Returns To NXT On 8/30, Issues Challenge For North American Title Match At Worlds Collide

Ricochet wants to be the one and only NXT North American Champion. Coming into the August 30 episode of WWE NXT 2.0, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes was furious with his lack of a match at NXT Worlds Collide. Carmelo decided that he would end the show by addressing this issue and stated that he would not be appearing at the event. That sentiment did not last for long.
Fightful

Kenny Omega Details Will Ospreay's Shortcomings As A Performer

Tensions continue to rise between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, and the former AEW World Champion has offered his opinion on his foe's shortcomings. The two stars have been feuding for a long time, and the conflict has ramped up recently. Omega and Ospreay traded verbal barbs after AEW Dynamite last week, when United Empire defeated Death Triangle to advance in the AEW World Trios Tournament. The former AEW World Champion also took a shot at Ospreay's merchandise sales.
Fightful

Good Christian AJ Styles Liked When Noted Family Man The Miz Was Abducted On WWE Raw

AJ Styles didn't feel bad when The Miz got kidnaped live on WWE Raw. Instead, he somewhat liked it. In recent weeks, Dexter Lumis has been invading WWE RAW, and he has targeted The Miz. The mystery man abducted the former WWE Champion on the August 22 episode of WWE RAW. Styles witnessed the kidnapping as it occurred during a tag team bout where Styles and Bobby Lashley faced The Miz and Ciampa.
