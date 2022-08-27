Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
United Empire Attacks The Elite After 8/31 AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Will Ospreay isn't done with Kenny Omega yet. On the August 31 episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay and Omega finally faced off when The Elite battled United Empire in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Dynamite Final. In the end, the former AEW World Champion scored the victory for his team.
Worlds Collide Go Home! WWE NXT 8/30/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of absolutely silliness. Get sour with us.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (8/29): Hikaru Shida, Dante Martin, More In Action
The August 29 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (8/29) Dante Martin def. Wes Barkley. Frankie Kazarian def. Andrea Guercio. REGINA Di Wave Championship:...
Good Brothers Talk IMPACT Contracts, WWE, Japan, More | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to The Good Brothers about their contracts and more!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw
The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On 8/29 WWE Raw, Gets Made Fun Of For Being Divorced
After being without his first name for nearly two years, Riddle officially reverted back to the Matt Riddle name on the August 29, 2022 edition of WWE Raw. The name change was quietly introduced during Riddle's promo segment with Seth Rollins. At the same time, WWE's Twitter account referred to Riddle as Matt Riddle in a recap of the segment.
Wardlow: I Showed Up To AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Not Knowing If I Was Wrestling
The last time fans saw MJF in competition was at AEW Double or Nothing when he was quickly defeated by Wardlow. MJF was stretchered out of the arena following his defeat, but returned on AEW Dynamite to cut his infamous promo where he begged Tony Khan to fire him. The...
NWA Powerrr Stream And Results (8/30): Matt Cardona, EC3, Ricky Steamboat, Bully Ray, And More
The National Wrestling Alliance aired the latest episode of its Powerrr show on August 30. The event aired on YouTube and can be seen above. Full results and highlights are below (via WrestleZone). NWA Powerrr Results (8/30) Matt Taven defeated Mecha Wolf. Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat says being in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Christopher Daniels Says 'Everything Is Going Fine' In AEW
Christopher Daniels weighs in on the backstage environment in AEW. AEW reportedly held a backstage talent meeting on Wednesday, August 24 to discuss multiple topics including working as a team, the lines of communication, and who the talent can talk to. The talent meeting was held in light of recent reports regarding CM Punk calling out Hangman Page in an unplanned part of his promo on Dynamite. Before and after the talent meeting, new reports came out regarding Thunder Rosa's heat with Britt Baker and an altercation between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara.
Darby Allin: Sting And I Will Be At AEW All Out, Our Match Will Be Announced On 8/31
Darby Allin will compete at AEW All Out, according to Darby Allin. As of this writing, Allin is not currently booked for AEW All Out, but he is ensuring fans that he'll be competing at the event and Sting will be part of things as well. "All Out. Me and...
The Undertaker Bringing 1 deadMAN SHOW To Philadelphia Ahead Of WWE Extreme Rules
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that The Undertaker will bring his 1 deadMAN SHOW to Philadelphia on October 7, which is the night before WWE Extreme Rules. The show will take place at The TLA. WWE Extreme Rules is set to take place at the Wells Fargo Center. Undertaker debuted the...
Kenny Omega Reflects On In-Ring Return And How He Was Feeling
On the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega made his long-awaited return to the ring after dealing with multiple injuries throughout 2021. Omega took time off following AEW Full Gear 2021, where he lost the AEW World Title to Hangman Page to deal with knee, shoulder, abdominal, and other injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jimmy Van's BIG Announcement? | List & Ya Boy 8/31/22 w/ Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp is here with Jimmy Van for all your wrestling news for August 31, 2022!. - AEW/WWE momentum shift. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Mims Wants To Get 'Poetic Justice' By Beating Tyrus
Mims wants to defeat Tyrus and get some poetic justice. The NWA star previously suffered several injuries, including a concussion and a dislocated shoulder, during a match against Tyrus at the Alwayz Ready event in June. He returned to the ring at NWA 74 and lost to EC3 in a singles match.
Aussie Open Look Back On Competing On AEW TV Ahead Of Forbidden Door
Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) are having a breakout year, and they stepped into the spotlight in AEW on the road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The duo appeared on television several times, including the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, where they faced Orange Cassidy, Trent Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.
Ricochet Returns To NXT On 8/30, Issues Challenge For North American Title Match At Worlds Collide
Ricochet wants to be the one and only NXT North American Champion. Coming into the August 30 episode of WWE NXT 2.0, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes was furious with his lack of a match at NXT Worlds Collide. Carmelo decided that he would end the show by addressing this issue and stated that he would not be appearing at the event. That sentiment did not last for long.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kenny Omega Details Will Ospreay's Shortcomings As A Performer
Tensions continue to rise between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, and the former AEW World Champion has offered his opinion on his foe's shortcomings. The two stars have been feuding for a long time, and the conflict has ramped up recently. Omega and Ospreay traded verbal barbs after AEW Dynamite last week, when United Empire defeated Death Triangle to advance in the AEW World Trios Tournament. The former AEW World Champion also took a shot at Ospreay's merchandise sales.
Cardi B Names Her Favorite WWE Entrance Music, This Week's AEW Rankings, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, August 31, 2022. - WWE put out a tweet asking fans who has the best entrance music, to which famous rapper Cardi B replied:. - Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday August 31, 2022:. - Happy Birthday Jeff Hardy!. - Happy Birthday...
Santana Garrett Announces She's Back At WWE Performance Center As A Coach
Santana Garrett is back in the WWE. Garrett took to Facebook to reveal that she's back at the WWE Performance Center as a coach. Fightful reports she is guest coaching. "This is NOT a throwback…," she wrote alongside a photo of her with her new blonde hair and WWE shirt.
Good Christian AJ Styles Liked When Noted Family Man The Miz Was Abducted On WWE Raw
AJ Styles didn't feel bad when The Miz got kidnaped live on WWE Raw. Instead, he somewhat liked it. In recent weeks, Dexter Lumis has been invading WWE RAW, and he has targeted The Miz. The mystery man abducted the former WWE Champion on the August 22 episode of WWE RAW. Styles witnessed the kidnapping as it occurred during a tag team bout where Styles and Bobby Lashley faced The Miz and Ciampa.
Fightful
13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0