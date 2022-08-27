Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
No. 4 PRCC’s Maddux Francis named MACCC Goalkeeper of the Week
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — This Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference recently announced its first Players of the Week for the 2022 campaign, and No. 4 Pearl River’s shot-stopper Maddux Francis (Poplarville) has been named Goalkeeper of the Week. Francis earned the honor after helping lead the Wildcats to...
Picayune Item
PRCC’s Slater Lott named ABCA Assistant Coach of the Year
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The awards are still coming in for the Pearl River baseball team after its National Championship season. The American Baseball Coaches Association recently named Wildcat hitting coach and recruiting coordinator, Slater Lott, the NJCAA DII Assistant Coach of the Year. “What a tremendous and well-deserved honor...
ourmshome.com
228 Sports: 35 years ago, Pascagoula dominated in prep football
In 1987, 35 years ago this Fall, the football team at Pascagoula High School sat atop the prep football world in the state of Mississippi. And some might say the Southeastern United States as well. The 1987 Panthers registered one of the finest seasons ever on the gridiron in The...
Picayune Item
Streaming has a new home at MGCCC
PERKINSTON — The place you go to watch Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College online has changed. Gulf Coast games will not be seen at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch, a simple address to remember to get to see the best in community college athletics. No more different URL for games streamed by the college.
Picayune Item
Pearl River nets four goals in victory over No. 17 Mineral Area
FULTON, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s soccer team built on its great early season form Saturday, dominating No. 17 Mineral Area 4-1 to remain unbeaten. “The girls played really well today. It’s always big for their confidence, knowing that they can compete with some of the top teams in the country,” head coach Henrik Madsen said. “It’s just a matter of continuing to play and improve our game. We’re proud to pull out this win.”
Picayune Item
Results from Coastal Invitational in Biloxi
Picayune and Pearl River Central competed in Saturday’s Coast Invitational swim meet in Biloxi. The Coast Invitational hosted 22 events for 15 teams and a total of 336 swimmers. PRC’s teams finished the meet ranked in the top five. The Picayune girls ranked in the top 8 while the boys team ranked in the top 10. Overall for the girls and boys team rankings, St. Patrick Catholic and Ocean Springs High School finished in first place.
WDSU
Scattered rain Sunday, Active Tropics
NEW ORLEANS — Happy Sunday! Scattered showers and storms will be around today. With a 50% chance of rain, it won't be a complete washout of a day. Some won't see rain at all, and others will have a good amount of dry time. If you're heading out and about, just keep an eye on radar and keep rain gear nearby.
KNOE TV8
Atlantic disturbance now given high chance of developing into at least a tropical depression
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Monday’s anniversaries of hurricanes Katrina and Ida striking Louisiana draw near, a new disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is warranting some attention. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in Sunday’s 1 p.m. update that the elongated area of low pressure in the central...
Government Technology
Torrential Rain Threatening Mississippi Residents
(TNS) - Thunderstorms and a rising river could flood downtown Jackson, Miss., as early as Sunday night, according to local officials. Days of torrential downpours have rapidly caused the Pearl River to rise in the past week and could peak Sunday night into Monday morning at 36 feet. At that height, water is expected to gush through Jackson, the state’s capital, flooding streets and subdivisions and possibly even pouring into homes, according to WLBT.
WLOX
Dolphins displaced by Katrina thriving at new home
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we’re remembering the miraculous survival story of eight local dolphins who were found swimming together in the Gulf after the storm. At Marine Life in Gulfport, now known as the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, a nearly 38-foot...
thegazebogazette.com
Carnival Association of Long Beach Announces 2023 Mardi Gras Royalty
Last week, the Carnival Association of Long Beach (CALB) announces the Royal Candidates for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. Michael Levens and Jenny Levens will reign as King Scott 63rd and Queen Rosalie 2023. Jenny is a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, graduating from the University of Southern...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company
A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
WDSU
Pearl River Flood Emergency: What you need to know
The Pearl River is rising and threatening some roads, businesses and homes. We've got the latest on what you need to know about the flooding emergency. The Pearl River is now predicted to crest Monday, Aug. 29, at 35.5 feet at Highway 80. The river was at 35.23 feet as...
styleblueprint.com
9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals
What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
Moss Point Police seek tips in Saturday morning crash
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WKRG) — Police officers in Moss Point, Mississippi are asking for help after an early morning crash Saturday. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a two-vehicle collision. According to a Facebook post made Saturday, a crash between a grey Honda Civic and a […]
ourmshome.com
Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made
At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
WLOX
Happening Now: Pascagoula River flooding
Gun stores see increase in sales during Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Gun buyers went shopping today to take advantage of the state’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday. Taxes on guns, ammunition, suppressors and other gun accessories are exempt. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend; tracking the tropics. Updated:...
Picayune Item
School districts dealing with bus driver shortage
A nationwide bus driver shortage has affected schools within Pearl River County. The three districts, including Picayune, Poplarville and Pearl River County, are all facing challenges with low driver staff, meaning longer routes and fuller busses. Each school’s transportation director provided the status of current bus drivers along with route changes as a result.
WLOX
WATCH: Gov. Reeves, Sen. Wicker mark the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s deadly arrival in Mississippi
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, August 29, marks the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastating landfall in South Mississippi. Senator Roger Wicker, Governor Tate Reeves, and Ocean Springs Mayor Kenny Holloway shared their memories of that day at a special event called “Remembering Katrina at the Fort.” It took place at Fort Maurepas, a spot on Front Beach in Ocean Springs that was underwater 17 years ago.
bobgermanylaw.com
Hattiesburg, MS - First Responders Find One Dead, One Injured After Crash on Beat Four Shubuta Rd
Hattiesburg, MS (August 27, 2022) - One person died and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash on Monday, August 22nd in Wayne County. The collision took place at about 8:00 p.m. on Beat Four Shubuta Road in Hattiesburg. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that a teenager driving on...
