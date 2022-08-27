Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
No. 4 PRCC’s Maddux Francis named MACCC Goalkeeper of the Week
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — This Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference recently announced its first Players of the Week for the 2022 campaign, and No. 4 Pearl River’s shot-stopper Maddux Francis (Poplarville) has been named Goalkeeper of the Week. Francis earned the honor after helping lead the Wildcats to...
Picayune Item
Streaming has a new home at MGCCC
PERKINSTON — The place you go to watch Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College online has changed. Gulf Coast games will not be seen at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch, a simple address to remember to get to see the best in community college athletics. No more different URL for games streamed by the college.
Picayune Item
Lee nets MACCC Player of the Week
PERKINSTON — The first MACCC Men’s Soccer Player of the Week for 2022 has been won by Mississippi Gulf Coast’s Hyungjoon Lee. The sophomore midfielder from Suwon, South Korea, scored three times for No. 9 Gulf Coast during a 1-1 week. He scored in a 3-2 double-overtime loss at then-No. 3 Georgia Military on Saturday night.
Picayune Item
Results from Coastal Invitational in Biloxi
Picayune and Pearl River Central competed in Saturday’s Coast Invitational swim meet in Biloxi. The Coast Invitational hosted 22 events for 15 teams and a total of 336 swimmers. PRC’s teams finished the meet ranked in the top five. The Picayune girls ranked in the top 8 while the boys team ranked in the top 10. Overall for the girls and boys team rankings, St. Patrick Catholic and Ocean Springs High School finished in first place.
WDAM-TV
Columbia neighborhood grapples with regular flooding
Parent concerns rising over security at Baxterville after rifle man situation. Parents are in an uproar after witnessing a Baxterville man walking past Baxterville School carrying a rifle on several different days. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. 10pm Headlines 8/26. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Live recording. Patrick's...
Picayune Item
Mary Helen Smith Crawford
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pilgrim Bound Baptist Church for Mary Helen Crawford age 72 of Picayune, MS. She was native of Picayune, MS. Mary Helen Smith Crawford was born to the late Hollis (Bert) Smith, Sr. and Mary Lee Smith on...
WLOX
Dolphins displaced by Katrina thriving at new home
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On the 17th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we’re remembering the miraculous survival story of eight local dolphins who were found swimming together in the Gulf after the storm. At Marine Life in Gulfport, now known as the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, a nearly 38-foot...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company
A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
styleblueprint.com
9 Mississippi Dive Bars Loved By Locals
What officially defines a “dive bar?” The term was first used to describe the sort of basement drinking establishment where patrons would literally dive down into the subterranean retreat. These days, it’s used to describe a category of drinking holes that are traditionally less flashy, maybe even a little shabby, and frequented by local clientele.
Picayune Item
PRCC implements new employee recognition program
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College kicked off the start of an exciting recognition program called “Outstanding PRCC Employee.” The first awardee, Lonnie Burchell, was announced during Professional Development Days prior to the start of the fall semester. The new program launched on July 1, 2022,...
KNOE TV8
Atlantic disturbance now given high chance of developing into at least a tropical depression
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Monday’s anniversaries of hurricanes Katrina and Ida striking Louisiana draw near, a new disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean is warranting some attention. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in Sunday’s 1 p.m. update that the elongated area of low pressure in the central...
Picayune Item
School districts dealing with bus driver shortage
A nationwide bus driver shortage has affected schools within Pearl River County. The three districts, including Picayune, Poplarville and Pearl River County, are all facing challenges with low driver staff, meaning longer routes and fuller busses. Each school’s transportation director provided the status of current bus drivers along with route changes as a result.
WDSU
Pearl River Flood Emergency: What you need to know
The Pearl River is rising and threatening some roads, businesses and homes. We've got the latest on what you need to know about the flooding emergency. The Pearl River is now predicted to crest Monday, Aug. 29, at 35.5 feet at Highway 80. The river was at 35.23 feet as...
ourmshome.com
Longleaf Leather Company, Handcrafted and Mississippi Made
At Longleaf Leather Company, every piece is handcrafted, one at a time. Their products are made to last a lifetime, with Mississippi at the heart of all they do. Every detail is essential to the owner, Dustin Coats, who began working with leather while on active duty with the Navy. “I would make wallets and belts for people I worked with, and it evolved from there.”
bobgermanylaw.com
Hattiesburg, MS - First Responders Find One Dead, One Injured After Crash on Beat Four Shubuta Rd
Hattiesburg, MS (August 27, 2022) - One person died and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash on Monday, August 22nd in Wayne County. The collision took place at about 8:00 p.m. on Beat Four Shubuta Road in Hattiesburg. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that a teenager driving on...
Man injured in shooting at Hattiesburg Raising Cane’s
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was injured in a shooting that happened at a Raising Cane’s restaurant in Hattiesburg on Friday, August 26. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant’s parking lot. HPD officials said a man had suffered a minor wound […]
WDAM-TV
Driver ejected, killed in crash on I-59 in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A vehicle collision on Interstate 59 in Jones County claimed one person’s life Monday morning. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the collision happened in the northbound lanes at the 76-mile marker. Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at 6:28 a.m.
WAPT
Car crashes into school bus on Highway 84 in Lawrence County, three injured
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol says a car crashed into a school bus on Highway 84 Wednesday morning. MHP says a 1994 Nissan Altima driven by Zachary Green, 29, of Bassfield was traveling west on Highway 84 when he collided with a school bus driven by Patrick Bridges, 40, of Silver Creek around 7:40 a.m.
fox8live.com
Indefinite closure of five deteriorating Hwy. 90 bridges frustrating North Shore drivers, business owners
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 near Slidell closed indefinitely on May 24, 2022, after inspectors with the Department of Transportation and Development found that the deterioration of the steel truss had reached a point that it was no longer safe for drivers. Inspectors closed four other bridges along the same stretch of highway due to similar structural deficiencies.
