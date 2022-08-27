ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock has TD, 3 picks in Seahawks' preseason loss to Cowboys

By CBS Dallas Fort Worth
 5 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Drew Lock threw for a touchdown with three interceptions before the Dallas Cowboys rallied to beat the Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night in the Cowboys final preseason game.

A pair of long shots for the Dallas roster connected for the winning score when Ben DiNucci found tight end Peyton Hendershot on a 14-yard TD with 4:07 remaining.

Geno Smith, continually noted as the leader in the competition with Lock, played one series, moving the Seahawks (0-3) to the Dallas 19 before a penalty and a 14-yard sack forced them to settle for Jason Myers' 53-yard field goal.

Lock saw plenty of playing time after missing the second preseason game because of COVID-19. Coach Pete Carroll said it would be a "makeup deal," but Lock's picks may have titled the choice even more toward Smith.

Israel Mukuamu intercepted Lock's second pass before the former Denver starter threw a 35-yard TD to Penny Hart on the first play of his second series following a fourth-down stop by the Seattle defense.

Dallas' Nahshon Wright came off his man on the outside and stepped in front of Hart on Lock's second interception, setting up Will Grier's 1-yard scoring toss to Simi Fehoko to get the Cowboys (2-1) within 13-10 late in the first half.

The third interception from Lock set up another Dallas TD when undrafted rookie safety Markquese Bell corralled a tipped pass and rumbled to the Seattle 13 while star quarterback Dak Prescott stopped his TV interview to celebrate. Brandon Smith made a toe-tapping catch in the end zone for a 20-20 tie.

Lock led another TD drive to start the second half, but running back DeeJay Dallas was the focus. The third-year back had 50 of his 75 yards rushing on the drive, capped by his 1-yard plunge for a 20-10 lead.

Playing into the fourth quarter, Lock finished 13 of 24 for 171 yards and a 51.2 passer rating.

Not much appeared to change in the competition behind Prescott, who sat the entire preseason for the second consecutive year. This time it was by design after a shoulder injury kept him out most of the 2021 preseason. Almost every other projected Dallas starter didn't play this preseason either.

Incumbent Cooper Rush handled one series that ended in a punt before Grier played the next 2 1/2 quarters, finishing 12 of 22 for 88 yards with two scores and no interceptions.

REPLACING TYRON SMITH

The Cowboys were two days removed from getting the news that eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith probably will be out until December with a torn hamstring that also resulted in a fracture in his left knee.

His most likely replacement, rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith, didn't play because of an ankle injury. Second-year man Josh Ball started and saw plenty of action, but doesn't appear ready to be the starter on Prescott's blind side.

RETURN MEN

After returning a kickoff and a punt return for touchdowns last weekend, Dallas receiver KaVontae Turpin didn't see action in the return game and got some work on offense. He had an 8-yard catch on two targets.

Seattle receiver Dee Eskridge returned from a hamstring injury and had an 18-yard punt return and an 8-yard catch on three targets. The Seahawks envision him as the No. 3 receiver, but he's had trouble staying healthy.

INJURIES

Dallas CB Kelvin Joseph, whose roster spot could be in jeopardy, left after the first play and didn't return. He was ruled out with a concussion.

UP NEXT

Both teams open the season in prime time. The Cowboys have the first Sunday night game at home against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay on Sept. 11. The Seahawks are home against Denver in the first Monday night game Sept. 12.

ClutchPoints

Texas, Oklahoma SEC moves could get big twist amid Big 12 TV deal negotiations

Big 12 football powers Texas and Oklahoma could be packing their bags sooner for their SEC move. On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced plans to enter into early negotiations with Fox and ESPN for a new TV deal. As a direct consequence of such discussions, the Longhorns and the Sooners are discussing leaving for the SEC earlier than they had initially planned. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported the details.
NORMAN, OK
CBS DFW

Dallas Cowboys trim down roster to reach 53-player limit

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys made 28 roster moves on Tuesday to reach the 53-player limit. There were 25 players waived, two waived/injured, and one placed on reserve/non-football injury. Despite this, the Cowboys say the roster is far from 'final.'Left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) and wide receiver James Washington (foot) are expected to go on a returnable reserve/injured later this week. This means they are eligible to return from injury this season. Rookie linebacker Damone Clark (neck) can go to reserve/non-football injury and still be eligible to return this season.Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said that Smith may return later...
NFL
CBS DFW

Cowboy veterans Cooper Rush, Brett Maher among those placed on practice squad

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys continue to make roster moves as the season approaches. Just one day after trimming down the roster to 53, there were 15 players moved to the Cowboys practice squad on Wednesday, two signees and two moved to reserve/injured. Left tackle Tyron Smith (hamstring) and wide receiver James Washington (foot) moved to reserve/injured, as expected, meaning they are eligible to return from injury this season. Special teams player C.J. Goodwin was a candidate likely to return if he remained unsigned. He was signed on Wednesday.With veteran quarterback Cooper Rush moved to the practice squad, the Cowboys lone...
NFL
On3.com

Pete Thamel: Don't underestimate the power of five-star freshman Conner Weigman at Texas A&M

In a year where plenty of SEC teams return stars to the quarterback position, Texas A&M does not. However, the Aggies have plenty of options for finding their next one. Redshirt sophomore Haynes King won the position battle in camp and will start Week 1 for Jimbo Fisher. But ESPN’s Pete Thamel doesn’t see an end to Texas A&M’s QB battle quite yet. He still believes LSU transfer Max Johnson and blue-chip freshman Conner Weigman will earn serious snaps at some point this season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
ClutchPoints

2022 College Football Odds: Texas A&M over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the Texas A&M over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series. The Texas A&M Aggies pulled in the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the 2022 cycle. Jimbo Fisher’s prowess on the recruiting trail certainly raised eyebrows, […] The post 2022 College Football Odds: Texas A&M over/under win total prediction appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLLEGE SPORTS
