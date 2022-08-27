PITTSBURGH — Another beautiful day ahead with ample sunshine and seasonal conditions as we climb back into the lower 80s today. We will see more clouds around starting late Friday into Saturday, but we look to remain dry until late Sunday when a cold front drops south into our area then hangs out until Tuesday. Isolated showers will be possible through Labor Day before we dry out and remain in the 80s through next week.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO