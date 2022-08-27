ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

wtae.com

Seasonal to start September

PITTSBURGH — Another beautiful day ahead with ample sunshine and seasonal conditions as we climb back into the lower 80s today. We will see more clouds around starting late Friday into Saturday, but we look to remain dry until late Sunday when a cold front drops south into our area then hangs out until Tuesday. Isolated showers will be possible through Labor Day before we dry out and remain in the 80s through next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Longtime Greensburg barber retires after six decades

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The styles have changed in the six decades since Edward DiOrio began cutting hair, but the Greensburg-based barber never lost his touch. DiOrio officially retired Wednesday after more than six decades of serving the Greensburg community. The 85-year-old was surrounded by friends and family as county commissioners presented him with a proclamation, thanking him for his time in the city.
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

US Senate candidates make campaign stops in Western Pennsylvania

Both U.S. Senate candidates for Pennsylvania began their week in Western Pennsylvania. Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz met with supporters in Monroeville, and his opponent, Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was in Mercer County on Sunday. Oz held a town hall titled “Dose of Reality” at Premiere Automation and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Plum Borough School District in 'severe need' of bus drivers

PLUM, Pa. — The Plum Borough School District says it is in "severe need" of bus drivers, days after students have returned back to school. Watch the report from Plum in the video player above. "Our ability to ensure fully functioning day-to-day operations, field trips, and transportation services to...
PLUM, PA
wtae.com

Teen shot in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded across from Carrick High School this evening. Pittsburgh police said the shooting occurred about 7:20 p.m. in the 1oo block of Parkfield Street in Carrick. Zone 3 Commander John Fisher said the teen was taken to Children's Hospital in stable...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

1-year-old Plum Borough child in critical condition after fall out window

PLUM, Pa. — A 1-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after falling from a window in Plum, police said. Allegheny County police homicide detectives responded to a home on Winchester Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and are investigating the fall. It’s unclear what lead up...
PLUM, PA
wtae.com

Sunday afternoon shooting in Homewood West injures one man

PITTSBURGH — ShotSpotter technology alerted Pittsburgh Police officers at Zone 5 to the burst of bullets that sent one man to the hospital Sunday. On a sunny afternoon, gunfire in Homewood West broke out at 1:15 p.m. It was one of a few daytime shootings in Pittsburgh neighborhoods this month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

City of Pittsburgh holds resource fair for International Overdose Awareness Day

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday marked International Overdose Awareness Day. More than 20 providers came together outside of the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh to provide resources and guidance for those battling addiction. Watch the report from downtown Pittsburgh in the video above. During the resource fair, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One person in the hospital following crash in Harmar

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to a hospital following a crash in Harmar on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. on Locust Hill Road. Police, paramedics and a tow truck were all brought to the scene. There...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb won't run again in 2023

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb will not run for re-election in 2023, he said Wednesday. "We have done hundreds of audits where we found fraud and waste, and really worked to protect taxpayers, so it's something I'm very proud of, but it's time to move on," Lamb told Pittsburgh's Action News 4.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Penn Hills man surrenders for Pitcairn hit-and-run involving a woman and her 2-year-old son

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A Penn Hills man has turned himself in to police on charges he struck a Pitcairn woman and her child Monday morning and fled the scene. Pitcairn police Chief Scott Farally said Gregory Schifino, 32, of Anthon Drive, surrendered Wednesday afternoon for hit and run and related charges. Farally said Monroeville officers went to his house but didn't find him, then he later turned himself in.
PITCAIRN, PA

