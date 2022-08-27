Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
wtae.com
$603,000 winning lottery ticket sold at Giant Eagle in Mt. Lebanon
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — Someone who bought a Pennsylvania Lottery ticket at a Giant Eagle grocery store hit the jackpot for over $600,000. A winning Cash 5 ticket from the Monday drawing was sold at Giant Eagle on Cochran Road, lottery officials said. The ticket matched all five balls...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's three "Sister Bridges" to get $6 million color LED light enhancement
PITTSBURGH — The nearly-century old "Three Sisters" bridges of Pittsburgh, linking Downtown and the North Shore, are going to get a new, enhanced look. "This is a really, really exciting project that we're excited to do," said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald in making the announcement Wednesday. See how...
wtae.com
Seasonal to start September
PITTSBURGH — Another beautiful day ahead with ample sunshine and seasonal conditions as we climb back into the lower 80s today. We will see more clouds around starting late Friday into Saturday, but we look to remain dry until late Sunday when a cold front drops south into our area then hangs out until Tuesday. Isolated showers will be possible through Labor Day before we dry out and remain in the 80s through next week.
wtae.com
McKeesport math teacher accused of inappropriately touching boys in role as youth coach
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Eric Fairman, a teacher at Founder’s Hall Middle School in McKeesport, is accused of inappropriately touching four different boys over the span of several years in his role as a youth coach. Charges against Eric Fairman, 26, of Pittsburgh, were filed early Thursday morning. According...
wtae.com
Man dies in collision in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road between Nichols Road and Renaissance Lane. The coroner's office said Nathan T. Dzimiera, 29, of Monessen, was pronounced...
wtae.com
Longtime Greensburg barber retires after six decades
GREENSBURG, Pa. — The styles have changed in the six decades since Edward DiOrio began cutting hair, but the Greensburg-based barber never lost his touch. DiOrio officially retired Wednesday after more than six decades of serving the Greensburg community. The 85-year-old was surrounded by friends and family as county commissioners presented him with a proclamation, thanking him for his time in the city.
wtae.com
US Senate candidates make campaign stops in Western Pennsylvania
Both U.S. Senate candidates for Pennsylvania began their week in Western Pennsylvania. Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz met with supporters in Monroeville, and his opponent, Democratic nominee Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, was in Mercer County on Sunday. Oz held a town hall titled “Dose of Reality” at Premiere Automation and...
wtae.com
1 person taken to hospital following crash that snarled traffic on West Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital following a crash on West Liberty Avenue. The crash happened in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood between Saranac Avenue and Belle Isle Avenue. The condition of the person taken to the hospital has not been released.
wtae.com
Plum Borough School District in 'severe need' of bus drivers
PLUM, Pa. — The Plum Borough School District says it is in "severe need" of bus drivers, days after students have returned back to school. Watch the report from Plum in the video player above. "Our ability to ensure fully functioning day-to-day operations, field trips, and transportation services to...
wtae.com
Teen shot in Carrick
PITTSBURGH — A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded across from Carrick High School this evening. Pittsburgh police said the shooting occurred about 7:20 p.m. in the 1oo block of Parkfield Street in Carrick. Zone 3 Commander John Fisher said the teen was taken to Children's Hospital in stable...
wtae.com
1-year-old Plum Borough child in critical condition after fall out window
PLUM, Pa. — A 1-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after falling from a window in Plum, police said. Allegheny County police homicide detectives responded to a home on Winchester Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and are investigating the fall. It’s unclear what lead up...
wtae.com
Sunday afternoon shooting in Homewood West injures one man
PITTSBURGH — ShotSpotter technology alerted Pittsburgh Police officers at Zone 5 to the burst of bullets that sent one man to the hospital Sunday. On a sunny afternoon, gunfire in Homewood West broke out at 1:15 p.m. It was one of a few daytime shootings in Pittsburgh neighborhoods this month.
wtae.com
City of Pittsburgh holds resource fair for International Overdose Awareness Day
PITTSBURGH — Wednesday marked International Overdose Awareness Day. More than 20 providers came together outside of the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh to provide resources and guidance for those battling addiction. Watch the report from downtown Pittsburgh in the video above. During the resource fair, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey...
wtae.com
One person in the hospital following crash in Harmar
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to a hospital following a crash in Harmar on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. on Locust Hill Road. Police, paramedics and a tow truck were all brought to the scene. There...
wtae.com
Police ask public for help in locating missing juvenile from Westmoreland County
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Police in New Kensington are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile who they are describing as a runaway. Seventeen-year-old Patience Johnson is believed to be in the Pittsburgh area. Police said she is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb won't run again in 2023
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb will not run for re-election in 2023, he said Wednesday. "We have done hundreds of audits where we found fraud and waste, and really worked to protect taxpayers, so it's something I'm very proud of, but it's time to move on," Lamb told Pittsburgh's Action News 4.
wtae.com
Penn Hills School District implements no-cellphone rule, works to enhance security measures
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills School District welcomed back students for their first day of school on Monday, but with the new school year came some new rules and measures. Watch the report from Penn Hills in the video player above. This year, students are not permitted to...
wtae.com
Police consider connection between Lawrenceville and Shadyside break-ins
PITTSBURGH — Alchemy Dry Cut Lounge is one of five businesses in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood that police said were targeted between Saturday and Sunday. See surveillance video of the break-in: Watch the report above. "The front door was smashed in, and there was little bits of glass all over...
wtae.com
Penn Hills man surrenders for Pitcairn hit-and-run involving a woman and her 2-year-old son
PITCAIRN, Pa. — A Penn Hills man has turned himself in to police on charges he struck a Pitcairn woman and her child Monday morning and fled the scene. Pitcairn police Chief Scott Farally said Gregory Schifino, 32, of Anthon Drive, surrendered Wednesday afternoon for hit and run and related charges. Farally said Monroeville officers went to his house but didn't find him, then he later turned himself in.
wtae.com
Police looking for prisoner who walked away from jail work crew in Beaver County
ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man who walked away from a jail work crew that was mowing grass at a cemetery near Rochester Township in Beaver County. A criminal complaint says Brian Lee Colbert, 21, walked away from that crew...
