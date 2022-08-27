ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEMU and EMU Athletics Announces 2022-23 Broadcast Crew

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics and WEMU (89.1 FM) announced today, Aug. 31, its broadcast team for the 2022-23 athletic season. Already the radio play-by-play voice of EMU men's and women's basketball, Tom Helmer takes over as the full-time voice of the football...
EMU Football Opens 2022 Campaign Friday with Eastern Kentucky

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – It's time to clock in, because college football is back in Ypsilanti! The 2022 Eastern Michigan University football season is set to begin Friday, Sept. 2, when EMU welcomes Eastern Kentucky University to town for a 7 p.m. matchup inside The Factory at Rynearson Stadium.
Listen Now: The Eastern Insider Podcast is Officially Back

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – Another year of Eastern Michigan athletic competition means it's time for the return of the only show that brings you All things Eastern, All the time– The Eastern Insider Podcast, presented by Fowling Warehouse. Back for season five, the Eastern Insider Podcast is your...
