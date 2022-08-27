ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockledge, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

OBITUARY: Philip G. Beloit, 78, of Palm Bay, Passed Away Aug. 8

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Philip G. Beloit, 78, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, after years of dialysis. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, September 2nd, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown, Illinois followed by a family dinner at the Evangelical Free Church in Canton.
PALM BAY, FL
Rockledge, FL
Rockledge, FL
vieravoice.com

Bingo brings friends together for fun and maybe a big win

“Bingo!” screams Barbara Bergman as she hoists her bright, whirling, lighted lantern in the air, making sure all know that it’s her number reflected on the wall monitor. Bergman of Palm Bay and Betty Roberts of Sebastian play bingo at the Greater Palm Bay Senior Center every Wednesday and Friday, year around. They have been playing side by side for at least 10 years.
PALM BAY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 31, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Merritt Island High Grad Jackie Lynn Ostendorp Passes Away Aug. 23 at Age 57

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Jacqueline (Jackie) Lynn Ostendorp, loving mother of two children and grandmother of six, passed away Aug. 23 at the age of 57. Jackie was born on April 7, 1965, in Cape Canaveral, Florida to Sharon Lynn Quayle and Larry Oliver. She was later adopted by John Stephan Zsido. She graduated from Merritt Island High school in 1983 and married her ex-husband Mark Ostendorp in November of the same year.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
cohaitungchi.com

One Day in Orlando, Florida: Itinerary & Where to Go in 24 Hours

Almost every Florida trip itinerary starts with at least one day in Orlando. Located in central Florida, Orlando is the most popular tourist destination in the United States. Over 75 million visitors from the US and around the world roam around Orlando every year. You are reading: Things to do...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

PUBLIC SERVICE: Nicholas Todd Sworn In as Cocoa Police Department’s Newest Officer

ABOVE VIDEO: Nicholas Todd, 23, is the newest member of the Cocoa Police Department. Chief Evander Collier IV administered the oath of office last Friday during a special ceremony with Todd’s family, friends, and new colleagues at the police department. He will now spend the next several months in orientation and training and complete four phases of field training and evaluation before being deployed for solo patrol duties.
COCOA, FL
twicetoldtale.org

Old Restaurants Bring a New Feel

Though Orlando is a relatively newer city, “The City Beautiful” quickly became a commercial hotspot in Florida and is now home to thousands of businesses. However, only a few small businesses have had the pleasure of catering to generations of Floridians and newcomers, as new “modern” businesses drove the old ones to closure. The withstanding establishments have had to adapt to new technology and the massive growth of Orlando. It is necessary to highlight and celebrate the authenticity and legacy that these businesses leave behind.
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program Second Phase Set for October

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, administered through the County’s Department of Housing and Human Services, will no longer accept applications effective Thursday, August 31. Housing and Human Services will use the month of September to finish processing applications that have already been...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

