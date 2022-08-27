ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

saturdaytradition.com

Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history

Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana’s death row: no drugs, no movement

Eight men languish on Indiana’s death row as the state struggles to obtain the drugs needed to conduct an execution. Its longest resident has lived 29 years awaiting execution; its most recent addition has waited eight.  The de-facto moratorium on executions in Indiana has some prosecutors doubting that even a successful sentencing will be carried […] The post Indiana’s death row: no drugs, no movement appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Illinois-Indiana contest in Week 1

ESPN’s FPI has predicted the outcome between Illinois and Indiana. Both teams will be looking for a much better season this time around. Illinois finished the 2021 season 5-7, and went 4-5 against the B1G teams they played. The Fighting Illini are now led by Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito at quarterback and has some returning players looking to build on what they did last year.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

CityBird Tenders lands in Fishers

A new chicken restaurant, CityBird Tenders, opened Aug. 22 at 11595 Whistle Dr. Suite 130. The restaurant is owned by the same company that owns the popular restaurant, The Eagle on Mass Ave in Indianapolis. It is often referred to as “The Eagle’s little brother.”. CityBird Tenders is...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

8/30 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, rating points and previous rankings: 6ARank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs Center Grove (17) 2-0 358 1 Brownsburg (1) 2-0 326 3 Indpls Cathedral – 1-1 246 2 Hamilton Southeastern – 2-0 226 […]
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Indiana Ranks Number One for Infrastructure

Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Lyness: Inflation Relief on Way to Hoosier Taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS - Hoosiers should be on the lookout for an additional automatic taxpayer refund thanks to a new law supported by State Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison). Individual filers will receive $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. Lyness said unlike Washington, D.C., Indiana is responsibly using the state's surplus, which experienced higher-than-anticipated revenue collections, to return $1 billion to taxpayers.
INDIANA STATE
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care

Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
95.3 MNC

Walmart plans to invest millions in Indiana stores

Walmart plans to invest more than $75 million dollars this year in Indiana to update and remodel 15 local stores, including the store on Boyd Boulevard in LaPorte. Walmart says the end result will create an updated experience for customers, including expanded shopping options. When complete, many remodeled stores will...
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

IN college students speak up about abortion ban

Many college students in Indiana are reportedly unhappy about the state’s near-total abortion ban. Some students, according to reports, are regretting their decision to pursue their education in The Hoosier State. Others say the decision is likely to weigh in on their choice of where to live after graduation.
INDIANA STATE
106.7 WTLC

United States Postal Service hosting Indianapolis job fair

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the United States Postal Service will host a job fair to attract new employees. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the Ivy Tech campus in downtown Indianapolis. USPS will be aiming to fill immediate openings in Indianapolis and surrounding areas at the event. Ivy Tech […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

