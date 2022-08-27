Read full article on original website
Indiana college students react to abortion ban: ‘people are regretting their choice of coming to the state of Indiana because of this’
Student leaders at Indiana's universities say they've heard from peers and parents who are concerned about the state's upcoming abortion ban.
Illinois Football: Illini game time, injury report, and betting tips vs Indiana
After a week zero victory over Wyoming, the Illinois football team looks to build on momentum against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Illini has only played Indiana twice since 2013, and both matchups went in favor of the Hoosiers by double-digit points. Illinois does lead the series overall, though, 45-24-2. Here...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana football on precipice of embarrassing all-time history
Indiana football has been around since the late 1800s. Playing that long lends itself to some wild records, but the Hoosiers are approaching one that would be rather disappointing for a major college football program. According to RedditCFB, the Hoosier program enters 2022 with an all-time record of 502-695-45 over...
Columbus named Indiana Community of the Year
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is honoring Columbus as its 2022 Cummins Community of the Year for various reasons.
Indiana’s death row: no drugs, no movement
Eight men languish on Indiana’s death row as the state struggles to obtain the drugs needed to conduct an execution. Its longest resident has lived 29 years awaiting execution; its most recent addition has waited eight. The de-facto moratorium on executions in Indiana has some prosecutors doubting that even a successful sentencing will be carried […] The post Indiana’s death row: no drugs, no movement appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts Illinois-Indiana contest in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI has predicted the outcome between Illinois and Indiana. Both teams will be looking for a much better season this time around. Illinois finished the 2021 season 5-7, and went 4-5 against the B1G teams they played. The Fighting Illini are now led by Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito at quarterback and has some returning players looking to build on what they did last year.
Current Publishing
CityBird Tenders lands in Fishers
A new chicken restaurant, CityBird Tenders, opened Aug. 22 at 11595 Whistle Dr. Suite 130. The restaurant is owned by the same company that owns the popular restaurant, The Eagle on Mass Ave in Indianapolis. It is often referred to as “The Eagle’s little brother.”. CityBird Tenders is...
WISH-TV
Winds damage drive-in theater, high school football scoreboard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm warnings also were issued Monday in many parts of Indiana, and reports of damage came into the National Weather Service offices in the state. Storms in northwest Indiana had wind gusts up to 80 mph. A trained weather spotter reported an outdoor movie theater’s screen...
8/30 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, August 30, 2022, rating points and previous rankings: 6ARank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs Center Grove (17) 2-0 358 1 Brownsburg (1) 2-0 326 3 Indpls Cathedral – 1-1 246 2 Hamilton Southeastern – 2-0 226 […]
AES Indiana says electric bills will increase around 12% beginning Sept. 1
The company says prices for natural gas and coal "have increased substantially over the past year" and that AES Indiana will not profit from the higher bills.
buildingindiana.com
Indiana Ranks Number One for Infrastructure
Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
eaglecountryonline.com
Lyness: Inflation Relief on Way to Hoosier Taxpayers
INDIANAPOLIS - Hoosiers should be on the lookout for an additional automatic taxpayer refund thanks to a new law supported by State Rep. Randy Lyness (R-West Harrison). Individual filers will receive $200, or $400 for a married couple filing jointly. Lyness said unlike Washington, D.C., Indiana is responsibly using the state's surplus, which experienced higher-than-anticipated revenue collections, to return $1 billion to taxpayers.
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care
Local stroke patients may have to travel to Indianapolis for health care. According to published reports today, IU Health Bloomington has recently lost a voluntary national stroke certification. The certification is designated by The Joint Commission, described as the country’s “oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care.” A spokeswoman for IU Health says the hospital has other stroke certifications continues to be a leading provider of comprehensive stroke care.
Fishers community approves $25K per homeowner special assessment
People who live in a Fishers community will have to pay a $25,352 special assessment to pay for repairs in the neighborhood.
Roncalli welcomes new facility dog
Roncalli High School welcomed its first facility dog in August as the "newest vice president of happiness", according to a press release sent out by the school.
'Hoosier' Favorite Poll Results: Here Are Your Choices So Far
We have all the results of your favorite Hoosier basketball players you voted for at each respective number so far and will continue to update this story after each poll ends.
95.3 MNC
Walmart plans to invest millions in Indiana stores
Walmart plans to invest more than $75 million dollars this year in Indiana to update and remodel 15 local stores, including the store on Boyd Boulevard in LaPorte. Walmart says the end result will create an updated experience for customers, including expanded shopping options. When complete, many remodeled stores will...
Remains found 37 years ago in Tenn. identified as missing Indiana girl
Thirty-seven years ago, the skeletal remains of a child were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
95.3 MNC
IN college students speak up about abortion ban
Many college students in Indiana are reportedly unhappy about the state’s near-total abortion ban. Some students, according to reports, are regretting their decision to pursue their education in The Hoosier State. Others say the decision is likely to weigh in on their choice of where to live after graduation.
United States Postal Service hosting Indianapolis job fair
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the United States Postal Service will host a job fair to attract new employees. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the Ivy Tech campus in downtown Indianapolis. USPS will be aiming to fill immediate openings in Indianapolis and surrounding areas at the event. Ivy Tech […]
