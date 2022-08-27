Read full article on original website
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Leaders Vote to Approve Closure of City's Detention Center on RequestJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Oak Ridge Boys to Perform at Bristol's Cameo Theater for the Front Porch Singin' TourJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Appalachian Fair Opens with Acres of Fun Next Week at the Fairgrounds in Gray, TennesseeJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
2022 Places With the Lowest Cost of Living In VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Volunteer drops Three Rivers rival Elizabethton; D-B sweeps Tennessee High
ELIZABETHTON — Veda Barton and Sydney Cloud made sure the Volunteer volleyball team returned home with a Three Rivers Conference win on Monday. Barton struck for 19 kills and supplied 17 digs, Cloud compiled 18 assists, nine digs and six aces and the Lady Falcons turned back host Elizabethton in a 25-23, 25-18, 25-20 decision.
Kingsport Times-News
Boy Scout completes pantry project for Eagle Scout honor
KINGSPORT — Boy Scout Matthew Munsey needed a project to become an Eagle Scout. He heard of a project that needed to be completed: a food and clothing pantry at Kingsport Fire Station No. 7.
Kingsport Times-News
More than a hillbilly history: Tennessee Hills looks to expand with Bristol site
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Northeast Tennessee’s history of moonshine stills, complete with copper lines — and outlaw ancestors — running through these hills, is no secret. And Tennessee Hills aims to make sure of that in East Tennessee and beyond. The regional distillery broke ground on its...
Kingsport Times-News
Boone rallies twice, downs Crockett in wild five-setter
JONESBOROUGH — Fans of the 1968 Beatles “White Album” would have enjoyed Tuesday’s helter-skelter Big 5 Conference volleyball match inside David Crockett’s gymnasium. Daniel Boone twice fought back from down a set to steal a wild 19-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-18, 15-10 win over the Lady...
Kingsport Times-News
Big events at Bristol highlight busy weekend of local racing
Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway are both hosting major events this weekend with the Cleetus and Cars going on at the round track and the BTE World Footbrake Challenge Labor Day 250K at the drag strip. Cleetus and Cars and the Bristol 1000 takes place Saturday and Sunday. Saturday...
Kingsport Times-News
Hutchinson follows son as Bristol Dragway champion
BRISTOL — This time, the father followed in the son’s footsteps. Felix Hutchinson kept the Super Pro championship of the DER Bracket Series in the family. Hutchinson, a Hampton racer, went enough rounds in his blue Chevy S-10 pickup at Bristol Dragway in Sunday’s season-ending race to clinch the 2022 championship. He follows his son, Josh Owens, who drove a blue dragster to the 2021 Super Pro title.
Kingsport Times-News
'Abandoned Tennessee Treasures' book features St. John's Mill, Hagey's Grocery
A new book from a Nashville-based author is highlighting some local abandoned locations. Jay Farrell’s book, “Abandoned Tennessee Treasures,” features historical abandoned locations from across the state — several of which are located within the Tri-Cities area, including St. John’s Mill in Watauga and Hagey’s Grocery in Carter County.
Kingsport Times-News
Sophomore Bogni seals D-B's mercy-rule win over Crockett
KINGSPORT — It was a ride that Aly Bogni didn’t expect but sure enjoyed. The Dobyns-Bennett sophomore was hoisted onto her teammates’ shoulders after scoring the game-clinching goal in a 9-0 District 1-AAA victory over David Crockett on Monday night at Indian Highland Park.
wcyb.com
Long time J.I. Burton basketball coach Richard "Stan" Wilson passes away
Long time J.I. Burton basketball coach Richard "Stan" Wilson passed away on Monday morning. Wilson spent 45 years at J.I. Burton as a student, teacher, assistant principal, athletic director and coach. He won 541 games, which is the most victories in the state of Virginia by a Group "A" school...
Kingsport Times-News
Battle of Blountville highlights September's history happenings
There are plenty of history happenings in September for you to choose from, with the headliners being the Battle of Blountville and the Overmountain Muster at Fort Watauga.
Kingsport Times-News
Country music acts dominate lineup for Washington County Fair
ABINGDON, Va. — An entertainment lineup that’s heavy on country music has been announced for the 72nd Washington County Fair, which runs Sept. 12-17 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon. The performers are Priscilla Block and Easton Corbin, Clay Walker, Drew Parker, Ernest, Chase Matthew and Presley...
Christiansburg, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Abingdon High School football team will have a game with Christiansburg High School on August 31, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport pumping up its bike game with new track
KINGSPORT — A new bicycle pump track could start being built by spring next year, a city official said. “You won’t see much construction until spring,” Kitty Frazier, Parks and Recreation director, said. “They might be able to do some light excavation, depending upon the weather.”
Kingsport Times-News
Quarles ready for ETSU debut
JOHNSON CITY — It’s been 249 days since George Quarles was hired as East Tennessee State’s football coach and now things are about to get serious. ETSU ushers in the Quarles era Thursday when Mars Hill, a better-than-average NCAA Division II team, visits Greene Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.
Tennessee Hills breaks ground on $21 million Bristol expansion
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Hills broke ground on a $21 million expansion in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday, hosting more than 100 people in a celebration at the site. The expansion marks site number three for the regional distillery. The Bristol location will join existing Tennessee Hills operations in Jonesborough and Johnson City. The construction […]
Kingsport Times-News
96th annual Appalachian Fair attendance up from last year
GRAY — Last week’s Appalachian Fair saw a roughly 20% increase in attendance from last year, according to Appalachian Fair Manager Phil Booher. “That is a great turnout for us,” said Booher. “We were well pleased with the turnout.”
Kingsport Times-News
Tri-Cities College Fair set for Sept. 1
JOHNSON CITY — Over 60 colleges and universities from across the Southeast will be represented at the annual Tri-Cities College Fair hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions. The free event will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon and 6-8 p.m....
Johnson City Press
One of state's top rivalries set for Friday in Greeneville
It has moved into the No. 2 spot among the state’s premier matchups. It’s not Maryville versus Alcoa from a tradition standpoint, as those teams have bagged an untouchable 37 state championships. But Elizabethton and Greeneville’s rivalry has passed all other teams in Tennessee.
Kingsport Times-News
Minding Your Business: Casino dollars can help improve Southwest Virginia through commission
Below are a few business tidbits you might find interesting as we head into September. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average as of Monday was $3.44, the same as last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.42, down 6 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.80.
Kingsport Times-News
James Henderson, Sr.
Ecclesiastes 3:1-4, and 14. (1-4) “To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under the heaven; A time to be born, and a time to die; A time to plant, and a time to pluck up what is planted; A time to kill, and a time to heal; A time to break down, and a time to build up; A time to weep, and a time to laugh; A time to mourn, and a time to dance; (14) I know that whatever God does, it shall be forever. Nothing can be added to it, and nothing taken from it. God does it, that men should fear for Him.”
