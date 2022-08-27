Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man Allegedly Steals from South Bend Walmart 3 Times in One Day
This alleged thief really gave it the old college try at the Walmart on Ireland Road in South Bend, Indiana. Mondays can be tough days for many of us. Ask employees of this Indiana Walmart. They had one guy who allegedly attempted to shoplift from their store not once, not twice but three times Monday. This story seems too crazy to be true.
95.3 MNC
Town of Pierceton suing former police officer
The town of Pierceton has filed a lawsuit against a former police officer for breach of contract. A town attorney says that the former officer, Ryan Piper, entered into an officer training reimbursement agreement in July. The agreement said that if Piper ended his employment with the town within 48...
95.3 MNC
Two people charged with shooting death of 18-year-old man at Pin Oak Apartments
Two people have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed, earlier this summer, in Mishawaka. Tychius Derrickson died outside of one of the Pin Oak Apartment Complex buildings in mid-June. Now, prosecutors have announced that Nashawn Stephens, 18, of South Bend and Kyndall Dickerson, 19, of Mishawaka have been arrested in connection with his death.
95.3 MNC
Former police officer child seduction sentencing delayed
The sentencing for a former South Bend Police officer who pleaded guilty to child seduction has been delayed by more than a week. Timothy Barber entered a guilty plea, last month, and will now learn his fate on September 9th. Barber was formally charged, last fall, with two counts of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.3 MNC
Two juveniles arrested after shots were fired in Elkhart
Two juveniles were arrested after shots were fired in Elkhart. It happened on Saturday evening, when police were called to 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue on reports of fight involving firearms. Witnesses say that a vehicle pulled onto the street and people inside began shooting. ABC 57 News reports that...
abc57.com
Warsaw Police investigating individual in theft investigation
WARSAW, Ind. - The Warsaw Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person in connection with a theft from a local business. If you have any information, please message police on Facebook or call 574-385-2210.
Gary tire shop owner shot and killed, 1 other wounded
GARY, Ind. — Police in Indiana are searching for the gunman who left one dead and one wounded in a shooting at a Gary tire shop. Gary police said around 5 p.m. on Monday, they were flagged down by a person near Ridge Road and Georgia Street. The person told them there was someone shooting […]
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after more than 45 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop
One man was arrested after illegal drugs were found during a traffic stop in Fulton County. It happened on Saturday, August 27, when deputies issued the stop on U.S 31, near Old US Highway 31. That’s when officers used their K9 unit to conduct an air sniff. When they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man sentenced after injuring veteran
A Dowagiac man is spending time in jail, after driving drunk and injuring a Marine veteran in April. The man, 28-year-old Matthew Douglas Cutlip, pleaded guilty to second offense drunk driving and attempted resisting and obstructing police. Cutlip was sentenced to 180 days vehicle immobilization and 12 months of counseling...
abc57.com
Elkhart County Sheriff's Office looking to identify vehicle, driver in theft investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a driver and vehicle in connection with the theft of a trailer. If you have any information, please contact Detective Stanfill at 574-891-2350.
hometownnewsnow.com
Correction to Mistake in Public Indecency Story
(La Porte, IN) - HomeTownNewsNow.com (HTNN) has corrected and is retracting a statement from a news story entitled "Partner of Half Naked Policeman Charged", which was originally published on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 1:44 PM Central time. The article, as originally published, mistakenly reported that both off duty policeman...
cbs4indy.com
Police: Mail carrier arrested again for OWI after falling out of truck in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Friday evening in Northwest Indiana after allegedly falling out of her truck while driving drunk. It’s the second on-duty OWI arrest for her this year. At around 5 p.m., a Porter County Sheriff’s deputy responded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Juveniles arrested in shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested on Saturday following a shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 6:27 p.m., an officer arrived to the area of 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue for a report of people with firearms who were possibly fighting. Witnesses...
WWMTCw
POLICE: Dowagiac bus driver fails to stop at intersection leading to early morning crash
The Cass County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a school bus has crashed just outside of the city of Dowagiac. The crash happened at the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street. According to Sheriff Richard Behnke, 40-year-old Benjamin Hoopes was driving the bus with four Dowagiac students and 45-year-old...
Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say
PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
WNDU
Dowagiac Middle School student arrested after bringing stolen handgun to school
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - A 13-year-old student has been charged after bringing a stolen handgun to Dowagiac Middle School. Around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning, Dowagiac police were contacted by a Cass County Sherriff’s Office deputy that a student may have been armed with a weapon. After searching the student,...
95.3 MNC
Man allegedly threatens to hurt people at park, may face charges
A man who police say threatening others and himself and allegedly vandalized a park may face charges. South Bend Police were called on Friday, Aug. 26, to Pulaski Park on the report of a man acting erratically. The man locked himself in a public restroom. ABC 57 News reports police...
msn.com
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after two people were found dead Sunday afternoon. Officials were called to a home in the 200 block of North Drive at about 1:15 p.m. A man and woman were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were both...
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
wtvbam.com
BCSD and UCPD assist St. Joe deputies during early Monday morning chase
COLON, MI (WTVB) – A pursuit which started in Colon ended Monday morning when the 17-year-old driver crashed in Calhoun County just north of the Branch County line. According to authorities, the teen was driving a white Mustang that was speeding and had no plates when the pursuit started just before 8:00 a.m..
Comments / 1