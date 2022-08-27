ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

Man Allegedly Steals from South Bend Walmart 3 Times in One Day

This alleged thief really gave it the old college try at the Walmart on Ireland Road in South Bend, Indiana. Mondays can be tough days for many of us. Ask employees of this Indiana Walmart. They had one guy who allegedly attempted to shoplift from their store not once, not twice but three times Monday. This story seems too crazy to be true.
95.3 MNC

Town of Pierceton suing former police officer

The town of Pierceton has filed a lawsuit against a former police officer for breach of contract. A town attorney says that the former officer, Ryan Piper, entered into an officer training reimbursement agreement in July. The agreement said that if Piper ended his employment with the town within 48...
PIERCETON, IN
95.3 MNC

Two people charged with shooting death of 18-year-old man at Pin Oak Apartments

Two people have been charged with the murder of an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed, earlier this summer, in Mishawaka. Tychius Derrickson died outside of one of the Pin Oak Apartment Complex buildings in mid-June. Now, prosecutors have announced that Nashawn Stephens, 18, of South Bend and Kyndall Dickerson, 19, of Mishawaka have been arrested in connection with his death.
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Former police officer child seduction sentencing delayed

The sentencing for a former South Bend Police officer who pleaded guilty to child seduction has been delayed by more than a week. Timothy Barber entered a guilty plea, last month, and will now learn his fate on September 9th. Barber was formally charged, last fall, with two counts of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Ireland, IN
City
South Bend, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
95.3 MNC

Two juveniles arrested after shots were fired in Elkhart

Two juveniles were arrested after shots were fired in Elkhart. It happened on Saturday evening, when police were called to 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue on reports of fight involving firearms. Witnesses say that a vehicle pulled onto the street and people inside began shooting. ABC 57 News reports that...
ELKHART, IN
WGN News

Gary tire shop owner shot and killed, 1 other wounded

GARY, Ind. — Police in Indiana are searching for the gunman who left one dead and one wounded in a shooting at a Gary tire shop. Gary police said around 5 p.m. on Monday, they were flagged down by a person near Ridge Road and Georgia Street. The person told them there was someone shooting […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Abc 57 News#Meyers Left Walmart
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac man sentenced after injuring veteran

A Dowagiac man is spending time in jail, after driving drunk and injuring a Marine veteran in April. The man, 28-year-old Matthew Douglas Cutlip, pleaded guilty to second offense drunk driving and attempted resisting and obstructing police. Cutlip was sentenced to 180 days vehicle immobilization and 12 months of counseling...
DOWAGIAC, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Correction to Mistake in Public Indecency Story

(La Porte, IN) - HomeTownNewsNow.com (HTNN) has corrected and is retracting a statement from a news story entitled "Partner of Half Naked Policeman Charged", which was originally published on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 1:44 PM Central time. The article, as originally published, mistakenly reported that both off duty policeman...
TRAIL CREEK, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
abc57.com

Juveniles arrested in shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - Two juveniles were arrested on Saturday following a shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 6:27 p.m., an officer arrived to the area of 8th Street and Cleveland Avenue for a report of people with firearms who were possibly fighting. Witnesses...
ELKHART, IN
MLive

Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say

PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
PORTAGE, MI
95.3 MNC

Man allegedly threatens to hurt people at park, may face charges

A man who police say threatening others and himself and allegedly vandalized a park may face charges. South Bend Police were called on Friday, Aug. 26, to Pulaski Park on the report of a man acting erratically. The man locked himself in a public restroom. ABC 57 News reports police...
SOUTH BEND, IN
msn.com

Police investigating after 2 found dead in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after two people were found dead Sunday afternoon. Officials were called to a home in the 200 block of North Drive at about 1:15 p.m. A man and woman were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were both...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor

(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy