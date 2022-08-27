Read full article on original website
Related
Weekly Fantasy Football rankings: Top QB, RB, WR, TE and K options in Week 1
The 2022 NFL season has arrived and that means it’s time for fantasy managers to start putting their lineups together.
NFL World Reacts To Titans' Significant Roster Cut
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly letting go of a fixture on their special teams unit for the last 13 years. "The Titans are releasing 3x Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern after 13 seasons with the team. ... Kern was the longest tenured player on the Titans and ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played. Undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse will be Tennessee’s punter."
Report: Chiefs Release Former Star WR Before Start of 2022 Season
The move could spell the end of the 2013 All-Pro’s career in the NFL.
Vikings shock world by cutting defensive player on top of depth chart
Final cut down day is always full of surprises. Even the most ardent Minnesota Vikings follower, though, was no doubt shocked by their team’s release of a player who’s been a long presumed starter. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings parted ways with defensive lineman Armon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings shock the world by trading for Jalen Reagor
The Minnesota Vikings had only five rostered wide receivers after final cuts, so the writing was on the wall for a move to add another receiver. On Wednesday afternoon, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah makes his third trade in the last 24 hours in acquiring Jalen Reagor. The third-year wide receiver...
Packers Add Valuable Depth by Signing Veteran Safety
With a lack of veteran depth at safety, the Green Bay Packers signed Rudy Ford and released Micah Abernathy.
Ian Rapoport embarrasses former first-round pick nixed in Raiders roster cuts
After the Las Vegas Raiders released Alex Leatherwood, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport dropped the nail in the coffin with a final, hilarious take. The Las Vegas Raiders released offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood on Tuesday, and Ian Rapoport had a lot to say about it on Wednesday. Oof, that’s kind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Fantasy football daily notes: Waddle injury concern, Penny to start, Texans cut an RB
Fantasy football daily notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reported that Jaylen Waddle...
Vikings running back drawing significant trade interest in contract year
The Minnesota Vikings, much like every other team in the NFL, are beginning the process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. While releasing players is the easiest way to accomplish that, there are some players on their roster that could be trade candidates, and one of them is backup running back Alexander Mattison.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to watch Matthew Berry on NBC Sports: TV/live stream info
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 and this year Fantasy Football industry pioneer Matthew Berry is here to share his unique expertise and insight all season long across NBC's digital and linear platforms. Berry will be featured on Football Night in America each week during the NFL season on both NBC and Peacock. He will also appear on Peacock's exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream and read Matthew Berry's content this NFL season.
Sauce Gardner has the best endorsement deal of all time
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has an endorsement deal with Buffalo Wild Wings. In a stroke of marketing genius, Buffalo Wild Wings is partnering with New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner to create a sauce called “Sauce sauce”, according to Billy Riccette of Jets Wire. The...
Raiders Finalize 53-Man Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have their final 53-man roster set for the 2022 regular season
Comments / 0