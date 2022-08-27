ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Titans' Significant Roster Cut

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly letting go of a fixture on their special teams unit for the last 13 years. "The Titans are releasing 3x Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern after 13 seasons with the team. ... Kern was the longest tenured player on the Titans and ranks third in franchise history with 197 games played. Undrafted rookie Ryan Stonehouse will be Tennessee’s punter."
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How to watch Matthew Berry on NBC Sports: TV/live stream info

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 and this year Fantasy Football industry pioneer Matthew Berry is here to share his unique expertise and insight all season long across NBC's digital and linear platforms. Berry will be featured on Football Night in America each week during the NFL season on both NBC and Peacock. He will also appear on Peacock's exclusive NFL post-game show, Sunday Night Football Final. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream and read Matthew Berry's content this NFL season.
Sauce Gardner has the best endorsement deal of all time

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has an endorsement deal with Buffalo Wild Wings. In a stroke of marketing genius, Buffalo Wild Wings is partnering with New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner to create a sauce called “Sauce sauce”, according to Billy Riccette of Jets Wire. The...
