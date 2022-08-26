ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after residents served dishwashing liquid at San Mateo senior home

SAN MATEO, Calif. - A resident of a San Francisco Bay Area senior citizens home died after being mistakenly served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice, the home said. Three residents of Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco, were taken to the hospital after they were served the drink on Saturday morning, KRON-TV reported.
SAN MATEO, CA
Eater

Ok’s Deli Brings Its Stacked, Instagrammable Sandwiches to New Oakland Storefront

Sandwich fanatics, get ready: Pop-up favorite Ok’s Deli is gearing up for the September 1 opening of its long-awaited permanent Oakland shop. It’s been seven months since its last pop-up, and in that time chef-owner Albert Ok was searching for the perfect spot to serve up his Sichuan hot chicken sandwiches. Although the pandemic forced a lot of businesses to close, resulting in a number of available storefronts, it was tough to find the perfect space for a busy sandwich shop. Ok was committed to settling in Oakland, and although there was a brief, tempting offer to open up shop in San Francisco, he ultimately settled on a spot near the corner of Telegraph Avenue and 40th Street, explaining he wanted to stay “community based” and “East Bay faithful.”
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Scottish heritage celebration at Pleasanton fairgrounds

The Alameda County Fairgrounds is set to host the annual Scottish Highland Gathering and Games this Labor Day weekend, marking the 156th year of the cultural event. The Scottish Games will be presented by the Caledonian Club of San Francisco, an organization that was originally founded in 1866 and has put on the popular event every year since. The two-day celebration showcases historic Scottish traditions and culture, and visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of festivities that include whisky tasting, live Scottish bands, dancers performing traditional Caledonian routines and much more.
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

Too early? Costco in Bay Area selling Christmas decorations

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — How early is too early? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask. With August coming to an end, Christmas is less than four months away. One Costco in the Bay Area is already gearing up for the holidays. Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees are currently […]
NOVATO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Reservations are now open at one of Berkeley’s most anticipated restaurants

Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology, UC Berkeley. First Thursday tasting is Sept. 1, reservations are available online. Opening a restaurant is never easy, but opening a restaurant in a non-traditional space and on a UC campus is an even greater challenge. As Cafe Ohlone founders Louis Trevino and Vincent Medina have said on more than one occasion, though, “we must wait until the time is right” to open, and that time is now: Starting Tuesday, the world’s first Ohlone restaurant is finally taking reservations for its all-new space at UC Berkeley’s Anthropology building.
BERKELEY, CA
KTLA

Bay Area man charged with hate crime for racist Taco Bell rant

A Bay Area man has been charged with a hate crime in connection with a religiously-charged rant at a Taco Bell, the Fremont Police Department said Monday. Singh Tejinder, 37, of Union City was charged after a video showed a man shouting at another man in a Fremont Taco Bell on August 21. “He again […]
FREMONT, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Crow Canyon Place in San Ramon

Officials in San Ramon reported a multi-vehicle crash on Crow Canyon Place on the afternoon of Thursday, August 25, 2022. The San Ramon Police Department reported the incident around 3:00 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place between Crow Canyon Road and Fostoria Way. The area was shut down at approximately 3:10 p.m., but authorities reopened it at 3:50 p.m.
SAN RAMON, CA
msn.com

San Leandro “special needs” pet rescue forced to relocate

After five years at the Bayfair Center in San Leandro, an animal adoption group that specialized in finding homes for “imperfect” dogs and cats has just three weeks to find new headquarters. Rick Hollander, executive director of Nobody’s Perfekt Dogs & Cats, says the group is being shown...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
calmatters.network

Senior housing proposed on San Antonio Road

As Palo Alto plans for a housing boom on San Antonio Road, a property owner in the area is pitching a proposal to build a residential development for seniors on a site currently occupied by a boxing gym. The project, which is proposed by Rachelle Cagampan, would replace Mayweather Boxing...
PALO ALTO, CA

