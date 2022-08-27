Read full article on original website
National Hurricane Center Elevates Potential Risk of Tropical Depression Developing in Atlantic
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – National Hurricane Center released a new report on Monday about a disturbance developing in the Atlantic that is located over central tropical Atlantic and producing a large area of disorganized cloudiness and showers. Experts say the system (shown in red) is entering a “only marginally...
WATCH: Brevard Zoo Tests Bear-Resistant Items with Florida Black Bears Brody and Cheyenne
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Faced with a bright yellow canister filled with nuts and watermelon, Cheyenne the Florida black bear took her time trying to break into the sealed can. After rolling it with no luck, she carefully tried to pry it open at the can’s lip. No luck....
Ring Power Corporation to Host Career Fairs Sept. 13 at Eastern Florida State College
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Ring Power Corporation, North and Central Florida’s Cat dealer announced that it is hiring hundreds of technicians across north and central Florida. It will host a series of Career Fairs at its branches over the coming months as it seeks...
Brevard Expects Huge Crowd for Rescheduled Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch Now Set For Saturday
WATCH MEDIA BRIEFING: NASA officials have determined the new launch date for the Artemis 1 liftoff of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule from pad 39B at Kennedy Space Center will be no earlier than Saturday, Sept. 3, at 2:17 p.m. Brevard County time, followed by a two-hour launch window.
Arrests In Brevard County: August 31, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
WATCH: Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach Named in Honor of Phyllis and Howard Mansfield
WATCH: Green space gets a boost! The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock.”. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock” as the dedication honoring Phyllis and Howard Mansfield and the naming of the maritime hammock was held Friday, Aug. 19.
WATCH: BCSO Features Deputy Joshua Chamberlin from Cape Canaveral Precinct in ‘Riding Shotgun’
ABOVE VIDEO: The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office featured Deputy Joshua Chamberlin from the Cape Canaveral Precinct in ‘Riding Shotgun’. Deputy Yanick recently joined the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office after serving as an officer in Virginia. BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – In the latest edition...
OBITUARY: Philip G. Beloit, 78, of Palm Bay, Passed Away Aug. 8
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Philip G. Beloit, 78, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, after years of dialysis. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, September 2nd, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown, Illinois followed by a family dinner at the Evangelical Free Church in Canton.
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Matthew William Sheldon ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 40-year-old Matthew William Sheldon BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Sheldon is charged with probation violation in reference to dealing or trafficking in stolen property, and false...
Melbourne Police Traffic Homicide Investigation Underway After Fatal Vehicle vs. Motorized Wheelchair Crash
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair and their dog were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday that involved a 2018 Kia Niro on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. According to Melbourne Police Cmdr. Mark Renkens, upon arrival at the scene,...
Merritt Island High Grad Jackie Lynn Ostendorp Passes Away Aug. 23 at Age 57
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Jacqueline (Jackie) Lynn Ostendorp, loving mother of two children and grandmother of six, passed away Aug. 23 at the age of 57. Jackie was born on April 7, 1965, in Cape Canaveral, Florida to Sharon Lynn Quayle and Larry Oliver. She was later adopted by John Stephan Zsido. She graduated from Merritt Island High school in 1983 and married her ex-husband Mark Ostendorp in November of the same year.
Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program Second Phase Set for October
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, administered through the County’s Department of Housing and Human Services, will no longer accept applications effective Thursday, August 31. Housing and Human Services will use the month of September to finish processing applications that have already been...
SIT DOWN WITH STEVE: Pediatric Cancer Survivors Julie Spurlock and Sydney Creel Talk About Their Struggles
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. It is the month where we all go “gold” in honor of those that have battled cancer and in memory of those that have died from cancer. The Friday Night Locker Room’s Orville Susong and Steve Wilson...
Health First Recruiters Find Talent at Exotic Outpost During Hiring Event at Brevard Zoo
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – When it comes to hiring, it’s a jungle out there. That’s why Health First, the county’s largest non-governmental employer, set up at the Brevard Zoo Tuesday with a proposition – “come grow with us.”. More than 300 turned out for...
Space Coast Jr./Sr. High Boys Bowling Team Scores Perfect 300 Against Edgewood During Baker Games
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School’s boys bowling team rolled a perfect score of 300 during one of the baker games at the match against Edgewood High School at River Lanes in Titusville on Tuesday. The 5-man team consisted of Aiden...
Eastern Florida State Foundation Scholarship Golf Classic Tournament Set Nov. 4 at Duran Golf Club
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – It’s time to sign up to sponsor and play in the 2022 Eastern Florida State College Scholarship Golf Classic Tournament, set for Friday, November 4, at the Duran Golf Club in Viera, with an 8:30 a.m. Shotgun Start. Sign up to sponsor or play...
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Carlos Dwayne Long ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 31-year-old Carlos Dwayne Long BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Long has multiple warrants including failure to appear for a hearing in reference to possession of a...
OBITUARY: Former Space Shuttle Program Engineer James Fred Wiltse Passes Away at 74
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – On Saturday, August 20, James Fred Wiltse, a beloved brother and uncle, passed away. He was 74. Born to George and Jane Wiltse, in Syracuse, New York, on December 21, 1947. Jim attended Lake Weir High School in Florida. At Lake Weir, Jim was a...
Florida Tech Alumni, Virgin Galactic President Mike Moses to Headline Smith Distinguished Lecture Sept. 22
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Mike Moses, a Florida Tech alumnus and space industry leader, will headline the university’s F. Alan Smith Distinguished Lecture on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event runs 5:30-7 p.m. at Gleason Performing Arts Center on the Florida Tech campus. It is open...
Former Cocoa Tigers, Penn State Running Back Caziah Holmes Enrolls at Florida State University
(SBNATION.COM) – Florida State Seminoles football appears to be adding a four-star running back talent, as Penn State transfer Caziah Holmes has enrolled at the university. Though the student directory confirmed he is enrolled, as of Monday evening, no official announcement has been given regarding him joining the Seminoles football team. He is, however, expected to join the program and begin practicing this week.
