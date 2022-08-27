BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Jacqueline (Jackie) Lynn Ostendorp, loving mother of two children and grandmother of six, passed away Aug. 23 at the age of 57. Jackie was born on April 7, 1965, in Cape Canaveral, Florida to Sharon Lynn Quayle and Larry Oliver. She was later adopted by John Stephan Zsido. She graduated from Merritt Island High school in 1983 and married her ex-husband Mark Ostendorp in November of the same year.

