Brevard County, FL

Brevard County, FL
Florida State
Merritt Island, FL
Melbourne, FL
Arrests In Brevard County: August 31, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
WATCH: Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach Named in Honor of Phyllis and Howard Mansfield

WATCH: Green space gets a boost! The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock.”. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – The Lori Wilson Park Hammock and Boardwalk in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s Space Coast has a new name – The “Mansfield Maritime Hammock” as the dedication honoring Phyllis and Howard Mansfield and the naming of the maritime hammock was held Friday, Aug. 19.
OBITUARY: Philip G. Beloit, 78, of Palm Bay, Passed Away Aug. 8

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Philip G. Beloit, 78, of Palm Bay, Florida passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, after years of dialysis. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, September 2nd, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lewistown, Illinois followed by a family dinner at the Evangelical Free Church in Canton.
Merritt Island High Grad Jackie Lynn Ostendorp Passes Away Aug. 23 at Age 57

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Jacqueline (Jackie) Lynn Ostendorp, loving mother of two children and grandmother of six, passed away Aug. 23 at the age of 57. Jackie was born on April 7, 1965, in Cape Canaveral, Florida to Sharon Lynn Quayle and Larry Oliver. She was later adopted by John Stephan Zsido. She graduated from Merritt Island High school in 1983 and married her ex-husband Mark Ostendorp in November of the same year.
Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program Second Phase Set for October

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, administered through the County’s Department of Housing and Human Services, will no longer accept applications effective Thursday, August 31. Housing and Human Services will use the month of September to finish processing applications that have already been...
Former Cocoa Tigers, Penn State Running Back Caziah Holmes Enrolls at Florida State University

(SBNATION.COM) – Florida State Seminoles football appears to be adding a four-star running back talent, as Penn State transfer Caziah Holmes has enrolled at the university. Though the student directory confirmed he is enrolled, as of Monday evening, no official announcement has been given regarding him joining the Seminoles football team. He is, however, expected to join the program and begin practicing this week.
