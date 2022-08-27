ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Fed up with homelessness, Castro District merchants threaten to withhold city taxes

By Shawn Chitnis
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFqmz_0hXKVbap00

Fed up with homelessness, Castro District merchants threaten to withhold city taxes 02:24

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Members of the Castro Merchants Association in San Francisco said they may be willing to stop paying local taxes and license fees if city agencies do not improve their response to people in need  which, they say, has allowed an increase crime over the past four years.

"It's gotten to a point now where it's gotten really tough for any small business owner to successfully run a business in the Castro and this is our call out to the city to do something," said Dave Karraker, co-president of Castro Merchants Association and co-owner of MX3 Fitness. "Every year we pay the city taxes and we pay the city licensing fees to operate a business in this city and, if they're unable to fulfill their obligations for that money we're paying, then we're going to take action."

The association sent a letter to city leaders Aug. 8 asking them to address the behavioral health and drug abuse crisis in the Castro District. The group asked for 35 beds designated to help people in their neighborhood, a plan for when people repeatedly decline services and monthly metrics on who has been offered shelter and how many have been placed in one.

"I think we became a second Tenderloin. We are at that point," said Ken Khoury, who owns Castro Coffee Company. "As merchants, we are struggling to basically have things taken care of."

He has been in business for more than 30 years and feels as if the situation has only got worse in recent years. It is pushing him to think about how much longer he can keep running his store. He supports the move by the association and believes withholding city funds may be needed to stop the property crime and assaults reported in the area.

"That crossed my mind a few times already because I'm getting older," he said, speaking about abandoning his business. "We need to see something, we need to see the city take concrete steps in that direction."

The city's Department of Public Health and the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing responded to the merchants' letter on Thursday. In a joint statement to the business owners, the agencies explained that they are working on a multi-pronged approach to address the health and safety of people on the street. Signed by both agency directors, they explained that beds cannot be allocated to one neighborhood but more than 250 beds just opened in the city out of 400 anticipated by SFDPH.

"For individuals who consistently decline assistance, City agencies are collaborating to use every tool we possess to support the individual's well-being and welfare and to protect community safety, including involuntary care when individuals are eligible," the city response said. "Clinical teams are trained in assessing individuals for involuntary holds. However, California state law sets a very high threshold for these holds and, often, that threshold is not met, even when it looks to the public like an individual 'needs help.' To address the rising concerns in the Castro, we have established a weekly case conference specifically focused on individuals identified as needing assistance by the Castro community."

The Castro Merchants Association has tracked incidents since Jan. 1, 2020 involving burglaries and vandalism and counted 95 incidents which required more than $170,000 in repairs to their members.

"I want to almost compare this district to the Tenderloin, it's getting bad," said Alex Avila, an employee at Marcello's Pizza. He says he has been assaulted twice in the past six years. "We've instated a new rule that no one is allowed to leave unless they're with someone else."

The merchants group does not have a timeline before it takes any further action but says it hopes in the next few months the city can provide a plan to make the situation better and they can track that progress.

"We're not giving up on the city and we would love for City Hall to really take us seriously because this is our livelihoods,"  Khoury said.

Some of the response around San Francisco recently has just pushed people from one community to another part of the city, according to business owners.

"We're waiting for the city to give us a response that we think has tangible results that are measurable," Karraker said. "The Castro has a very long history of civil disobedience and it's not beyond question that we might take those kind of steps."

While they give the city time to meet their expectations, they are also working with other community groups around San Francisco to build a unified voice in their frustration to the current problem on the streets.

"People are fed up, residents are fed up, businesses are fed up. This is not normal, this is not how the richest city in the world should be conducting business and we're looking for answers," Karraker said. "Harvey Milk famously said 'You got to give them hope' and, right now, the merchants of the Castro and the residents of the Castro feel completely hopeless."

Comments / 4

Kushak
4d ago

Castro should unite with all Chinese merchants and organize peaceful protest against all soft on crime officials and defenders of crime. The Law must be changed.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

San Francisco Spends Millions to House and Then Evict Its Homeless

San Francisco, California, has spent millions of dollars housing the homeless before spending more to evict them, again, according to recent documents obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. Since 2019, the city has spent over $160 million every fiscal year on “permanent supportive housing” – i.e. single-room-occupancy hotels (SROs) across...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

San Francisco's homelessness laid bare: Images show city streets crowded with tents as figures show 8,000 are homeless - but woke politicians do nothing as business owners threatening to withhold taxes

A flood of new images from the streets of San Francisco have brought into stark focus the extent of the city's ongoing homelessness problem, which has driven some businesses to threaten to withhold tax payments. Rows of tents were pictured lined up outside businesses with people's belongings strewn across the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
sfcityattorney.org

Court of Appeal allows San Francisco noncitizen voting program to continue for November election

SAN FRANCISCO (August 31, 2022) — San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu released the following statement after the California Court of Appeal allowed San Francisco’s noncitizen voting program to remain intact and operational for the November 2022 school board election. Judge Mark B. Simons stayed an unfavorable lower court order that prohibited the City’s noncitizen voting program from moving forward.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Judges Throws Out Boudin Lawsuit Against Serial ADA Suit Filer

A San Francisco Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by former DA Chesa Boudin and Los Angeles DA George Gascon against a San Diego-based law firm that they said had filed thousands of "abusive, baseless" ADA lawsuits. The judge said the firm, regardless of the merit of its cases, was shielded from civil liability, but could still be charged criminally, if such charges are warranted. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Avila
Person
Harvey Milk
Daily Californian

City employees, Berkeley police clear homeless encampment

Update 6:30 p.m.: This article has been updated to reflect additional information from city of Berkeley spokesperson Matthai Chakko. Workers employed by the city of Berkeley were seen clearing out a homeless encampment near the intersection of Dana Street and Channing Way around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. According to passersby,...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area school district asking parents to let teachers move in

MILPITAS, Calif. - The Bay Area's out of control housing crisis — a shortage of properties and rapidly rising rents — has pushed some educators elsewhere. Milpitas Unified School District said some teachers and staff have left for other districts because of the high cost of living in Santa Clara County and the Bay Area region.
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

Proposed legislation would provide debt relief for FasTrak tolls

(KRON) — Some Bay Area residents have racked up hundreds, even thousands in debt from charges stemming from unpaid FasTrak toll fees. However, legislation proposed by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) would eliminate much of what is owed. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, bridge toll collectors were taken away in an attempt to minimize person-to-person […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Church in San Jose converts old convent to affordable teacher housing

SAN JOSE – A San Jose parish is taking a small bite out of the region's ongoing housing crisis, by converting its former convent into affordable housing for teachers.At St. John Vianney Catholic Church in the city's East Foothills, the convent was built in the 1950s to house nuns who would teach in the school across the street. The nuns aren't here anymore, but the parish wanted to make sure that the building still housed people willing to serve others. "Here, we have 16 rooms, and each room will have a bathroom," said the Rev. Joe Kim, who gave KPIX...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#City Hall#Supportive Housing#Vandalism#Drug Abuse#Fed#Mx3 Fitness#Castro Coffee Company
CBS San Francisco

High pressure dome begins turning up the heat across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - A dome of high pressure began settling over the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday, turning up the heat to sweltering triple digit temperatures through the Labor Day weekend.The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the region, beginning on Saturday morning through Tuesday evening. "This (the forecast) suggests both hot daytime temperatures and problems cooling the thermal belts overnight," the weather service warned. "So we are entering into a period of dangerous heat beginning on Thursday for the Central Coast and expanding to the remainder of the Bay Area this weekend."The blanket of oppressive heat...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Napa County's famed Wine Country prepares for climate change

NAPA COUNTY -- Drought, heat, and wildfires all threaten Wine Country grape harvests, but growers are getting creative to defend their crops.Climate change is endangering California's wine industry. Just ask some of the industry's titans."Oh dramatically," responded Andy Beckstoffer of Napa. His Beckstoffer Vineyards is the largest grape grower in Northern California"We're way past deciding whether it's real or not. We can see it," agreed celebrated winemaker Steve Matthiasson, proprietor of Matthiasson Vineyards.Both Beckstoffer and Matthiasson see the dangers of climate change. Like many in Napa Valley, they are determined to fight back"Fighting fire, worrying about fire...what are we doing...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS San Francisco

Asian business owner in Oakland frustrated by latest burglary -- 'We're under siege'

OAKLAND -- Two Asian-owned businesses run by the same family were ransacked in Oakland early Wednesday morning.They said it's not the first time they've been hit by burglars. One of the owners told KPIX he feels helpless. The side-by-side businesses that have been operated by the family for three decades suffered side-by-side break-ins. The two brothers who run Woody's Laundromat & Cafe on the 1800 block of Park Boulevard in Oakland got a call early Wednesday morning that no Bay Area business owner wants to get."I got a call around 5 in the morning and i knew it was not going to...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Study: This is the rudest city in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

San Jose Could Get a Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market

The former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center may become a huge and lively Vietnamese market. That is, if Do Van Tron, a San Jose-based business and real estate executive, has anything to say about it. The Mercury News reports Tron purchased the location through Intelli, one of his affiliate companies, and he told the paper the 110-year-old Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh City, an enormous indoor shopping center and one of the oldest structures in Vietnam, serves as inspiration for the potential new market.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
70K+
Followers
25K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy