SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Grayson Acevedo, Key West

Q: When did you start golfing?

A: I started doing golf camps from when I was 10 until about 13 in the summers. Then I’d go play with friends and family after that. That’s when I decided I wanted to be part of the golf team because it’s a sport you can go and play anytime. I felt if I could be somewhat capable of being good, I’d be happy.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Hockey and baseball. I had to make a choice between the two at one point, and I was probably better at hockey, but I chose baseball throughout the little leagues.

Q: Why switch from baseball to golf in high school?

A: Baseball wasn’t really my passion and golf wasn’t either, because I’m a big racing guy, but sadly down here there’s not much opportunity for that. I have to drive three hours to do that, at least with go-carts. I’ve tried to get into the leagues, but because of the drive I don’t do it, it’s a very expensive sport, but that’s what I feel I’m truly talented in. I’m just not n the right place.

Q: For golf, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: At least a couple of hours every day. I try to get as much practice in as I can.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?

A: Academics, for sure.

Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?

A: I probably do more training in-season because we golf every day of the week for practice. I just dedicate more of my time during the season to golf and the more practice, the better you get in golf.

Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?

A: I would say academics are ahead by a good amount. I try and make sure I do well in school, because in some subjects, like math, I’m not just that good at it, so I have to focus more on academics.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I feel I’m pretty good at commentating. I do a lot of stuff, with radio, I have done some of the Key West baseball games, I do the little league field for announcing, and that’s what I want to pursue in my life. Something in sports commentating or writing.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: I think teamwork is a big thing. Even with golf being an individual sport, I feel you still need to be there for your peers and lift them up. I feel those who don’t do sports have a difficult time working with others.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: I want to be able to have above a 4.0 GPA and in golf, I want to know I’ve at least improved since my freshman year. I want to be able to see that improvement.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: If something ever came up to do something in racing, I’d take that, over anything. I want to be able to get into some type of commentary later in sports.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: The first time I got a par on the golf course. It took a long time, because golf is a difficult sport to become good at, so when I got a par I knew I was getting somewhere.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My golf coach, Mr. (Josh) Basset has helped me, my dad is always working with me, even if he’s not the best golfer in the world, he’s always trying to help.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Take every opportunity you can, even if you don’t think it’s going to work, and enjoy the time you have when you are younger because things fly by and, before you know it, you’ll be about to graduate.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Even though I didn’t take this advice when I was younger, when people told me to enjoy your time you have being young.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: Just know I’ve done the best I can and I’ve improved and I’ve enjoyed my time with the team and my life down here.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: California or Hawaii, Hawaii over California. I just feel and from what I hear about the culture, it seems like an awesome place and somewhere I’d like to go to.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: I do commentating, I like to race, whenever I go out of town I’m doing go-carts or some type of racing somewhere, then I also play video games.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: Sometimes it can be difficult with work and golfing and I like to work out too, so sometimes in golf season I don’t have that time to work out because if you are sore it messes with your golf swing.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Probably use it to work out, or get homework done.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: Sports communication and I’m going to either try to go to Florida or Florida State.

Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?

A: Probably not, because I feel like golf is a sport that unless I’m really good at it, I don’t want to continue to pursue but rather be a sport where I’d just like to be just good enough I feel confident in my abilities.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: It’s just a fun place. There are not a lot of things to do other than going to the beach or on the boat, but if you get to know people down here, and find stuff to do in a group, it’s very fun. I would tell them to come down with me and I’ll introduce them to some people.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: A steak from home from my dad.

Q: You talked about wanting to be a commentator. What interests you in that career?

A: I think the three sports I would want to commentate on most would be football, racing or basketball. Football seems like a sport I would enjoy doing.