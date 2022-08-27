ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City clerk set to retire honored by state association

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

City Clerk Pamela Casey has been named the 2022 Clerk of the Year by the N.C. Association of Municipal Clerks.

“There is no one more deserving of Clerk of the Year than Pam Casey,” Mayor Sandy Roberson said Friday in a statement. “For almost 10 years, she has professionally and selflessly led the clerk’s office in providing support to the mayor and City Council. I, for one, owe her much for her support and guidance.”

During the City Council meeting on Monday, Casey will be presented with a resolution commending her for her service to the municipality.

Casey will be retiring on Thursday.

Casey said Friday in an emailed statement that she is grateful to the N.C. Association of Municipal Clerks for the statewide honor.

Casey also said she appreciates having been nominated by Roberson and interim City Manager Peter Varney and expressed appreciation to her fellow clerks for the recognition.

“I have never done anything lasting or worthy of notice all by myself and am thankful for my awesome staff who work to provide exceptional service to the City of Rocky Mount every day and who truly care about the job they do. Their excellent work makes me look good,” Casey said about her work at City Hall.

Her upcoming departure will mean the closure of a career with the municipality that began in 2007 and resulted in her having moved up the ranks.

She started with the city as a secretary and by the next year, she was named an administrative assistant. The year after that she was named deputy city clerk.

Casey was named interim city clerk in 2013 and she served on a temporary basis for a few months before being named city clerk.

Rocky Mount has a City Council-city manager form of government, but the city clerk’s position is distinct because the municipal code specifies the city clerk is appointed by and serves at the pleasure of the council.

The city clerk’s preparation and maintenance of the records of council meetings is important because those records are the legal evidence of the council’s actions.

The city clerk’s office also maintains other records of the municipality, including cemetery records, contracts, deeds to municipal properties, ordinances and resolutions and any other records committed to its custody or required by law.

The city clerk position had come open in 2013 as a result of Jean Bailey retiring after serving as city clerk since 1979.

Bailey had been with the municipality since 1974 and had first worked as a secretary before becoming deputy city clerk the next year.

Casey, in an interview with CITY TV-19 in 2013, credited Bailey with not only being a mentor to her but also to many other clerks. Casey said that was because Bailey served in leadership roles with the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, a nonprofit group based in southern California that provides continuing education and certification through university and college-based institutes.

Casey has not exclusively worked for the City of Rocky Mount during her life.

She first reported for work at City Hall already with more than two decades of experience as a paralegal. She had worked for Gerrans Foster & Sargeant in Kinston, Henson & Fuerst in Rocky Mount, Knox Kornegay & Bennett in Rocky Mount and Ward and Smith in the Greenville area.

Casey told CITY TV-19 in 2013 that during her work as a paralegal, she particularly learned the importance of attention to detail and not missing deadlines.

The N.C. Association of Municipal Clerks is a professional organization of city, town and village clerks from across the state.

Casey received the Clerk of the Year award at the association’s summer conference in Asheville. The purpose of the award is to honor a municipal clerk who has demonstrated extraordinary individual job performance, commitment to professional development and community involvement and a positive on-the-job attitude.

The purpose of the award also is to honor a municipal clerk who has brought innovative ideas to his or her respective city or town.

“I, too, am thankful to my family for understanding that public service sometimes requires a lot of extra hours and for supporting me in my service as city clerk and to my mentor, former boss and forever friend, Jean Bailey, for her patience, support and training, which has allowed me to perform my duties as city clerk,” Casey said in her emailed statement.

Monday’s City Council meeting is set for 4 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.

