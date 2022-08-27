BACK AND FORTH: Epic third set gives Knights sweep over Cougars

PINETOPS — They battled back and forth in the third set, with neither side wanting to give an inch.

There were 21 ties and 21 lead changes in that final set alone.

The Cougars staved off two match points in the set, and the Knights staved off a pair of set points.

Finally, when Emily Clay’s push return landed inches inside the right sideline out of the reach of Ramzie Bryant and Emma League, it was over and the celebration began for Northern Nash.

The Knights remained unbeaten (3-0) by sweeping SouthWest Edgecombe 25-12, 25-14, 30-28 on Thursday in a nonconference match.

Northern Nash swept the season opener at home in three sets, and for the first two sets of the rematch, it appeared another sweep was imminent.

But scrappy SouthWest (1-4) delayed it as long as possible and had three chances to send the match into a fourth set.

Up 25-24, the Cougars served out but then had a second chance when Northern did the same, giving SouthWest a 26-25 edge.

A set by Brooke Rose led to a push return by Emma Shingleton which tied it again at 26-all.

Bryant’s return wasn’t handled and the Cougars again had a lead, 27-26, with the opportunity to end the set.

But Rose’s set and Mattie Taylor’s kill deadlocked the set at 27-all.

On Taylor’s serve, Shingleton killed a Rose set that put the Knights ahead 28-27. Showing grit and determination like their counterparts, the Cougars forced Northern into a three-hit return that didn’t clear the net, and it was deadlocked again at 28-all.

Northern Nash got the next point by breaking SouthWest’s serve, and on Carly Wilson’s serve, a long point ended with Clay’s angled return.

The teams exchanged the lead often in the final set. Every time one team would make a play — whether it was a kill at the net, a pass that saved a rally or the occasional ace — the opponent would follow suit.

Rose and Wilson were the primary setters for the Knights with outside hitter Mattie Taylor and middle hitter Macie Sides, along with Nevaeh Ingram, being the beneficiaries.

On the flip side, the Cougars improved their communication, serve-receive and block defense to earn many of their points behind Bryant, League, Mackenzie Moore, Rubi Sanchez, Olivia Lewis, Alana Carroll and 3.

SWE held a 14-11 lead until a Taylor kill off Rose’s set cut the deficit to two. The Knights then took the lead with three points from Taylor, which featured some shaky serve-receive by the Cougars.

And back and forth they continued to go.

Grace Barnes’ four points put Northern up 21-17, but League’s three points tied it at 21-all, and after a Knights timeout, she added two more points (Bryant had a push return) before a Sides kill off a Rose set brough the score to 23-22.

A pair of kills from Sides off sets from Wilson gave Northern its first chance to end the match but a serve into the net tied it at 24.

A six-point serving run from Rose in the first set vaulted the Knights to a 7-0 advantage. The Cougars never could get untracked and Rose ended the set with the final five points (which included a return by Sides).

SouthWest held a one-point lead three times through the first four service rotations of the second set before the Knights took the lead on kills from Clay and Ingram off Taylor’s serve.

Northern maintained its lead, even extending it to six points (15-9) on Rose’s serve which featured kills from Sides and Shingleton.

Bryant’s three points (featuring a deep return by Lewis) made it 15-12 and that was as close as the Cougars could get. Taylor served the final seven points for the Knights, which included three aces and two others that clipped the net and fell into an open space.

OTHER RESULTS

Southern Nash 3, East Wake 0

The Ladybirds improved to 4-2 while dropping East Wake to 2-4 by posting a sweep on Thursday, 25-17, 25-12, 25-18.

Hannah Carpenter led Southern Nash with six kills and four service aces. Tabatha Tomaszewski had four kills and Macy Strickland added three kills.

The Ladybirds play at Nash Central on Tuesday.

Fike 3, Nash Central 1

After losing the first two sets, Nash Central battled back and won the third set against Wilson Fike. The Bulldogs, however, couldn’t extend the match to a fifth set as the Demons won 25-18, 23-15, 23-25, 25-10.

Fike improved to 5-1 overall.

North Edgecombe 3, Wilson Prep 1

The Warriors improved their record to 2-2 overall by defeating Wilson Prep in a Tar Roanoke 1A Conference match on Thursday, 25-21, 25-27, 25-20, 25-7.

Faith 3, Harrells 2

Faith Christian School improved to 3-1 overall while Harrells Academy fell to 1-5 after the Patriots defeated the Crusaders on the road on Thursday, 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 15-11.