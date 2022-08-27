Suarez’s difficult journey from Go-Kart racer to NASCAR winner

Buenos dias, amigos. Espero que estés bien hoy.

Good morning, friends. I hope you are well today.

It’s a pretty solid bet that few racers have overcome more lifestyle challenges than Daniel Suarez during his difficult journey from Mexican go-kart star to NASCAR winner and Cup Series championship contender.

Can you imagine, say, Chase Elliott watching Saturday morning cartoons to learn a foreign language so he could race in another country? Or relocating alone from his hometown to another country to land a starter ride? Or winning in several series — plus a championship in a major NASCAR series — only to be unexpectedly fired?

That’s some of what Suarez overcame to get a Cup ride and a spot in the Championship Playoffs that open next weekend at Darlington. (The tour is in Daytona Beach for Saturday night’s regular-season finale).

Now 30, Suarez came from Mexico to the United States in 2011. Other than what he’d seen on television, he knew almost nothing about NASCAR’s way of doing things. He was a terrific go-kart racer from a modest family, but didn’t speak English and had to learn a new lifestyle while adjusting to NASCAR-style racing. He couldn’t afford English classes, so he watched cartoons and movies.

“I was always dreaming about winning in Cup,” he said shortly after his breakthrough victory in June at Sonoma. “I knew it was going to be a tough journey and I was scared because I didn’t speak English. I learned by watching movies (with printed captions) and cartoons because the characters spoke slowly. I remember waking up one day scared that the language barrier would keep me from my goal. I didn’t want that, so I started working hard.”

With help from friends, his obvious talent began emerging between 2009-14. He won 13 poles and 10 races in 76 Mexican Series starts and was top-five in points four times. He moved to Buffalo, N.Y., in February of 2011 to drive lower-level cars for owner Troy Williams. He lasted only a few months, but credits the Williams family with helping him start to learn English.

Later, after more success back in the Mexican Series, Suarez returned to America — the Charlotte area this time — and did well in the K&N and ARCA Menard series. Among the owners who helped with rides: Bill Venturini, Max Seigel, David Gilliland, Kyle Busch, Robert Huffman and — maybe most of all — Joe Gibbs.

The problem was that Suarez always seemed expendable. He brought sponsorship to Gibbs for the 2017-18 Cup seasons, but was cut when Martin Truex Jr. became available. He did well enough with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2019, but lost that ride when team executive Joe Custer wanted his son, Cole, in the cars. Suarez bombed in 2020 with the underfunded Gault Brothers team, but quickly signed with newcomer Trackhouse Racing last year.

He seems to have silenced the cynics who consider him merely a mediocre quota-filler. Going into this weekend he has that Sonoma victory, five top-five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes in 25 starts. He led 47 laps in winning the 110-lap, 219-mile race at Sonoma, a victory that qualified him for the Playoffs Series.

“It’s been a really good start,” he said in the spring, shortly before Sonoma. “Everybody has been working very hard at Trackhouse and Chevrolet. We have great equipment and great people not just at the track, but at the shop as well.

“We have fast cars every week. Everybody in this series has started fresh with the Next Gen car, which has been good for us. We have an amazing package right now … but there’s always room for improvement. We just have to keep pushing. Knocking, grinding and pushing.”

You’ll probably be surprised to know that Suarez is among the elite group of drivers with Camping World, Xfinity and Cup victories. He became the only foreign-born NASCAR champion when he won the 2016 Xfinity championship with Gibbs. (Reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson, with Japanese grandparents and a Japanese mother, was born in the United States).

That Xfinity title and Suarez’ other victories have given NASCAR executives hope that he’s the Hispanic driver they need to expand their international fan base. Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia was NASCAR’s only Hispanic star during 2007-13 before returning to open-wheel racing after two victories in 255 starts.

Suarez is the fifth foreign-born Cup winner: Mario Andretti in the 1967 Daytona 500, Canadian part-timer Earl Ross at Martinsville in 1974, Montoya of Colombia at Sonoma in 2007 and Marcos Ambrose of Australia at Watkins Glen in 2011.

And you can look it up: none of them worked harder to get to their first Victory Lane than Daniel Alejandro Suarez Garza.

Gracias por leer sobre mi aventura.

Thank you for reading about my journey.

Rocky Mount native Al “Buddy” Pearce has spent 53 years covering motorsports, from go-karts to Formula One and everything in between. He worked briefly as a young Evening Telegram intern before becoming a full-time racing writer in 1969. He’s the stock car editor for www.autoweek.com. He’ll be here on Saturdays with insight, history, opinions, news, questions and critiques about motorsports. He’s in Newport News, Va., at omanoran123@gmail.com.