Aurora, CO

Racist graffiti suspect arrested, also accused of robbery

By Lanie Lee Cook
 5 days ago

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A man police believe is responsible for racist graffiti on businesses in Aurora was arrested on Friday afternoon and accused of even more crimes.

Johnathan Edward Abraham faces multiple charges and also has been implicated in four aggravated robberies, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Police said Abraham is suspected in 15 acts of vandalism on a number of Aurora businesses from Aug. 14-22. Investigators also connected him to four aggravated robberies back in April.

Dozens of videos unreleased in LoDo police shooting

Police said a tip led them to the suspect. He was arrested while leaving his home.

Abraham faces counts of aggravated robbery, criminal mischief and bias-motivated property damage.

Police were investigating a reported pattern of graffiti in the Gardens on Havana shopping center in Aurora, FOX31’s Nicole Fierro reported earlier this week. The department’s bias-motivated crime detective was investigating the vandalism, which was caught on camera.

Plumb Joy
4d ago

Is he or isn't he black, it appears so. In that case why not say so and what he wrote? Does racism have varying degrees of severity depending on the race of the perpetrator and victim?

Mario Duretti
4d ago

Oh look, and he’s………Put this one under the category of things you won’t see on CNN or MSNBC.

Aurora, CO
