Carey, Highsmith look to Key West City Commission Dist. 4 runoff, issues

The two candidates headed for the Key West District IV City Commission race runoff are looking to the issues to push them past the finish line in November.

A four-candidate field forced the runoff after Kim Highsmith fell short of the 50% margin needed to defeat candidate Lissette Cuervo Carey.

Both candidates are focusing on the issues that forced them to the runoffs.

For Highsmith, the most significant threat facing District IV residents (and Key West) is workforce housing.

“This is an existential threat to the fabric of our community and the viability of our economy,” said Highsmith. “We must do everything we can to enable Key West to remain a place where ordinary people can live, work and raise families.”

Next up for Highsmith is the proposed swap with Monroe County of the Salt Ponds and Hawk Missile sites for Higgs Beach.

“Why can’t the city keep both?” asked Highsmith, questioning the county’s plans for the former military site and park space adjacent to Key West International Airport.

“This property, located in District IV, is an area of great environmental and historical significance, as well as a major green space in our city,” said Highsmith. “Any exchange orchestrated protects the interests of the residents of District IV, as well as the city, in general.”

Infrastructure and climate change also topped Highsmith’s list of priorities.

“Each year, king tides seem to arrive a little earlier, rise a little higher and stay a little longer,” said Highsmith. “We must start planning for infrastructure upgrades necessary to address sea-level rise.”

With four initial candidates in the race, many saw the race likely to head to a runoff. Highsmith took an early lead but saw Steven Nekhaila, Ryan Barwick and Carey chipping away at her majority.

In response, Highsmith wants to reach out to District IV voters between now and the runoff.

“The issues we are facing are too significant for petty bickering,” said Highsmith. “As a community, we must come together for a productive dialog with input from all parties.”

Highsmith says she believes that is what it will take to find solutions to the challenges facing the Southernmost City.

“As a Democrat married to a Conch Republican, I know how to find compromise and common ground,” said Highsmith. “Although we may not always agree on the best course of action, I am uniquely positioned to listen to and respect all sides and help construct a plan and solution that is reasonable and in the best interests of my district and our city.”

Reiterating earlier comments, Highsmith believes that housing issues are the immediate concern of a newly-seated Key West City Commission.

“Affordable and workforce housing is paramount, and the lawsuit challenging the validity of BPAS award units to the Florida Keys could be a major issue in our ability to build more housing,” said Highsmith. “I understand the concerns about hurricane evacuation times, but we must build more workforce housing. As a commission, we must make our case to the Legislature and the governor and clarify how desperately we need additional housing allocations.”

To that end, Highsmith said she is interested in seeing what the city can and can’t do on its own to help at least ease the current crisis.

“The city must address the rise of the Airbnb and VRBO sectors,” said Highsmith. “Tallahassee ties our hands to a certain extent, but we must do everything we can to preserve our existing long-term housing stock. Illegal vacation rentals must be put out of business, period.”

Highsmith wants the city to explore several concepts, including imposing increased taxes and fees on legal vacation rentals and using those revenues to provide tax credits and incentives to property owners that continue to rent to long-term tenants.

Carey, a Key West native, agrees affordability is the most pressing issue facing the new commission when seated.

“We must come up with new solutions to the 40-year housing crisis, while still protecting property rights,” said Carey. “We need to find new ways to support the people who live here and their ability to afford to stay on the island.”

Carey said she believes broadening the conversation and shifting the focus from housing units to other ideas like mitigating rising energy costs and reducing fees for permitting and local parking are key.

She would like to see a focus on quality-of-life issues.

“I would like to create safer, cleaner waters by addressing derelict vessels, encouraging mooring ball usage that will force sewage pump-out compliance while helping improve the health of our beaches and nearshore waters,” said Carey.

Transportation is another critical topic for Carey, who wants to rethink the movement toward a car-free Key West.

“A car-free Key West doesn’t consider our local families who would like to travel our island with children, the elderly or those who are disabled or with mobility issues,” said Carey, “Some of those groups may not be able to depend on biking or public transportation.”

The candidate would like to work toward a compromise, with different user groups being considerate of one another while recognizing that the island city is made up of a very board mix of demographics.

“The bike path has provided a safe way for our bike-capable residents to traverse the island,” said the Carey. “Let’s continue fostering that while also improving other modes of transportation and parking for other types of people. Another topic specific to District IV residents is safer pedestrian routes for our senior citizens.”

With regard to children in the community, Carey believes there should be more focus on improving accessibility to programs and services for mental health.

“We should be connecting already established resources to children and families, while developing programs that help grow children into healthy, happy, well-rounded adults who are the future of this island.“

Carey referenced her role as a developer of the Key West Your Ambassador program.

“I have witnessed first-hand a brilliant group of young, motivated individuals who have fantastic ideas for improvement of our island,” she said.

Drawing enough votes from Highsmith to force the runoff, Carey wants to work to make sure all District IV residents have an equal voice.

“To those who voted for the other three candidates, I am the candidate that voters can trust to represent the will of the people in my district,” said Carey. “I will represent the district as a whole and not just consider the opinion of some, while being respectful of all our residents’ concerns and welcoming new ideas.”

Carey said she has been in contact with Highsmith, Nekhaila and Barwick throughout the campaign and that conversations have been productive.

“I want to make District IV representative of all its residents,” said Carey, noting a diverse constituency with a variety of concerns, and a wealth of knowledge and ideas.

“Working together and being considerate of all residents is the responsible way to serve our community as a commissioner.”

Revisiting affordable housing, Carey said she stands by the belief that property rights must be protected.

“Some homeowners cannot afford their mortgage and the rising costs of insurance, energy costs and taxes,” said Carey. “Our current non-transient rental licenses allow enough flexibility for homeowners to have options.”

Carey said some may need to sacrifice living in their home from time to time to survive financially and not have to sell their home.

“I’ve spoken to many district constituents who want to maintain their rights,” said Carey. “I’d like to hear more from our homeowners on how they feel about this issue.”

The two candidates face off in the general election on Nov. 8.