ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Commission marks Atocha sinking

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rP1r_0hXKVBq300

The Key West City Commission has set aside Sept. 6 to mark the 400th anniversary of the sinking of the Nuestra Senora de Atocha and the Santa Margarita along with the rest of the 1622 Spanish Fleet. The ships were torn apart on the reef in the waters off Key West, and all but five souls were lost.

Also lost were 40 tons of gold, silver, and copper artifacts – until the persevering Mel Fisher located the wreck in 1985. Prior to the discovery, the treasure hunter had secured ownership of the wreck through the courts. He and his wife founded the Mel Fisher Maritime Heritage Society, a non-profit organization to support a collection of artifacts from the Nuestra Senora de Atocha and its sister ship, the Santa Margarita, in perpetuity.

Fisher has been memorialized annually since 1997 by the Mel Fisher Days celebration. The proclamation was accepted by Kim Fisher and his wife, Marylynn.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lodging

Noble House Hotels & Resorts Acquires Partial Ownership of The Marquesa Hotel

Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd. announced the acquisition of 50 percent ownership in The Marquesa Hotel and Café Marquesa in Key West, Florida. Current owners and operators of 35 years—Carol Wightman, Erik deBoer, and Derek deBoer—will continue to own the remaining interest in the hotel. Noble House Hotels & Resorts will operate and manage the property going forward.
KEY WEST, FL
WSVN-TV

Section 8 Voucher Terminated

She is disabled and barely able to survive. When she got a Section 8 voucher to help pay for an apartment, she was thrilled but then some terrible news for her and it’s why she asked Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Jacqueline is disabled, and she will tell...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy