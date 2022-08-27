Commission marks Atocha sinking

The Key West City Commission has set aside Sept. 6 to mark the 400th anniversary of the sinking of the Nuestra Senora de Atocha and the Santa Margarita along with the rest of the 1622 Spanish Fleet. The ships were torn apart on the reef in the waters off Key West, and all but five souls were lost.

Also lost were 40 tons of gold, silver, and copper artifacts – until the persevering Mel Fisher located the wreck in 1985. Prior to the discovery, the treasure hunter had secured ownership of the wreck through the courts. He and his wife founded the Mel Fisher Maritime Heritage Society, a non-profit organization to support a collection of artifacts from the Nuestra Senora de Atocha and its sister ship, the Santa Margarita, in perpetuity.

Fisher has been memorialized annually since 1997 by the Mel Fisher Days celebration. The proclamation was accepted by Kim Fisher and his wife, Marylynn.