Latest Marvel News: ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot finally takes flight while an MCU icon celebrates their return

Brie Larson is sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming Fast X, which by the looks of things, is a rather draining filming experience. Though Larson did not explicitly mention that Fast X was the film in question accompanying the pair of photos, a couple of context clues make it obvious this is what is being filmed. For one, Larson is seated in a canvass set chair next to an empty seat labeled “Peter Cramer,” the President of the studio behind Fast X, Universal Pictures, and written in that distinguishable font for which the franchise is now known. We’ve also known for some time that Larson co-stars in the upcoming film as she is listed in Fast X’s official cast on IMDb. Plus, co-star Vin Diesel confirmed the Fast X‘s filming was underway on his own Instagram page back in April.

