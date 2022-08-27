Home Tours looking for hosts

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 5 days ago

The Old Island Restoration Foundation is preparing for the 2022-2023 Key West Home Tours, and the group is looking for homes to feature.

This will be the 63rd year of the tour, which runs one weekend a month between December and March 2023. The objective of the tour is to promote the foundation’s mission of “celebrating and sustaining Key West’s unique architecture, culture and history.” Homes on the tour are both large and small, and are chosen to be inclusive of a range of sizes and styles that reflect the character of our city.

For information, email admin@oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

