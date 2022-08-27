Highlights from Week 2 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy
If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Andrews vs. High Point Central, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.
Reidsville vs. Page
Grimsley vs. Reagan
Oak Grove vs. West Forsyth
Southwest Guilford vs. Reynolds
Forbush vs. Trinity
Glenn vs. Ragsdale
Southeast Guilford vs. Dudley
Southern Alamance vs. Eastern Alamance
Smith vs. Northern Guilford
North Davidson vs. Northwest Guilford
Cummings vs. Western Alamance
Eastern Guilford vs. Williams
East Surry vs. Mount Airy
Ledford vs. West Davidson
