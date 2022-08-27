ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights from Week 2 of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy

By Brayden Stamps
 5 days ago

If you missed this week’s edition of the FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy live on TV, you can see all the highlights from the show here. The Game of the Week, featuring Andrews vs. High Point Central, is in the player above. Highlights from all other games are below.

Reidsville vs. Page

Grimsley vs. Reagan

Oak Grove vs. West Forsyth

Southwest Guilford vs. Reynolds

Forbush vs. Trinity

Glenn vs. Ragsdale

Southeast Guilford vs. Dudley

Southern Alamance vs. Eastern Alamance

Smith vs. Northern Guilford

North Davidson vs. Northwest Guilford

Cummings vs. Western Alamance

Eastern Guilford vs. Williams

East Surry vs. Mount Airy

Ledford vs. West Davidson

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

