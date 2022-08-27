More Cubans returned home

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered repatriated 88 Cubans to Cuba on Thursday following nine interdictions off Florida’s coast.

Nearly all of the interdictions occurred off the Florida Keys. The Keys are seeing the largest numbers of attempted Cuban and Haitian migrant crossings since about 2016.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,614 Cubans compared to 838 in all of fiscal year 2021, 49 Cuban migrants in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016, according to the Coast Guard.

“Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to patrol the Florida Straits, and Windward and Mona Passages,” said Lt. E’bria Karega of Coast Guard District Seven. “The goal is to keep people safe and avoid loss of life resulting from these dangerous voyages.”