Autism Society to host monthly meeting

The Autism Society of the Keys will hold its monthly Key West meeting Thursday, Sept. 1.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the library at The Basilica School of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 700 Truman Ave. The group regularly holds activity days for families and parents. Everyone in autism families are invited, including siblings. The socials are all free and sponsored by ASK.

For information and reservations, call or text Jill Campbell at 305-942-5172.