Local group builds beds for kids

Going to bed at the end of the day is something that most people take for granted — but there are children who can’t do it because they don’t have beds.

“They sleep on couches or with Mom or on the floor,” Frank Hernandez said. “And I’m pretty sure at least 5 percent of kids in Rocky Mount don’t have beds.”

Hernandez is president of the Rocky Mount chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit organization based in Twin Falls, Idaho, that is dedicated to building and delivering free twin beds to children in need.

A community build is planned for Sept. 17 at the group’s workshop located behind Ultimate Backyard Warrior at 2550 N. Church St. Participation is open to anyone, Hernandez said, and the goal is to produce 100 beds in five hours.

“We get 10 to 30 applications (for beds) per month,” Hernandez said. “But a lot of families who need beds don’t know about us. When we deliver into a neighborhood and people find out what’s going on, we typically will get 10 to 15 new requests within the next couple days.”

Hernandez has been working with the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter, which covers Nash and Edgecombe counties, since he started it in January 2019 with co-founder David Gardner. He said he found out about it on the TV show “Returning the Favor” with Mike Rowe.

To date, 550 beds have been built and delivered to local children, although none were made in 2020 during the pandemic.

Hernandez, who is active in his church, Farmington Heights Church of Wilson, said it was definitely a divine calling for him.

“I felt like the Lord was telling me to do this,” said Hernandez, who has a full-time job and family but felt that he was able to do more.

Not long ago, teens at Farmington Heights Church built 30 beds over two weekends. Sunset Avenue Baptist Church in Rocky Mount also has hosted two builds, but most are done at Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Church Street location, Hernandez said, because it is more convenient to build where the tools are.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace puts on a build day as often as every two to three months or once a quarter, depending on demand and donations. A 30-bed build, Hernandez said, takes 25-30 people about two hours to complete.

Each child receiving a bed also receives a mattress, sheets, pillows, bedspread and a blanket so that the bed is sleep-ready before volunteers leave. The only requirement, Hernandez said, is that the child has no bed.

When asked what happens if volunteers arrive at a location and find a bed already in place, “We turn around and go home,” Hernandez said. “These beds are for kids who don’t have any.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace does not build beds for adults, only for children ages 4-17, using a standard twin bed template.

The beds fit into pickup trucks and are delivered that way. The biggest delivery day to date, Hernandez said, was Operation Sleighbells, when 93 beds were built and delivered a week before Christmas in 2021.

Hernandez said volunteers are always needed and credited such businesses as Pfizer, Boddie-Noell Enterprises, Gill Process of Rocky Mount, the Rocky Mount Debuettes and multiple churches with doing “sponsored builds,” in which materials have been purchased in advance.

Interested people can either go to the corporate website of shpbeds.org and click a button to volunteer or can contact the local chapter directly via its Facebook page, Sleep in Heavenly Peace-NC, Rocky Mount, which lists Hernandez’s phone number.

Contributions of new bedding or money for materials are always welcome, Hernandez said.