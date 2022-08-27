ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Local group builds beds for kids

By By NANCY WEST-BRAKE Telegram Correspondent
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29jeuj_0hXKV2yl00

Going to bed at the end of the day is something that most people take for granted — but there are children who can’t do it because they don’t have beds.

“They sleep on couches or with Mom or on the floor,” Frank Hernandez said. “And I’m pretty sure at least 5 percent of kids in Rocky Mount don’t have beds.”

Hernandez is president of the Rocky Mount chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit organization based in Twin Falls, Idaho, that is dedicated to building and delivering free twin beds to children in need.

A community build is planned for Sept. 17 at the group’s workshop located behind Ultimate Backyard Warrior at 2550 N. Church St. Participation is open to anyone, Hernandez said, and the goal is to produce 100 beds in five hours.

“We get 10 to 30 applications (for beds) per month,” Hernandez said. “But a lot of families who need beds don’t know about us. When we deliver into a neighborhood and people find out what’s going on, we typically will get 10 to 15 new requests within the next couple days.”

Hernandez has been working with the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter, which covers Nash and Edgecombe counties, since he started it in January 2019 with co-founder David Gardner. He said he found out about it on the TV show “Returning the Favor” with Mike Rowe.

To date, 550 beds have been built and delivered to local children, although none were made in 2020 during the pandemic.

Hernandez, who is active in his church, Farmington Heights Church of Wilson, said it was definitely a divine calling for him.

“I felt like the Lord was telling me to do this,” said Hernandez, who has a full-time job and family but felt that he was able to do more.

Not long ago, teens at Farmington Heights Church built 30 beds over two weekends. Sunset Avenue Baptist Church in Rocky Mount also has hosted two builds, but most are done at Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s Church Street location, Hernandez said, because it is more convenient to build where the tools are.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace puts on a build day as often as every two to three months or once a quarter, depending on demand and donations. A 30-bed build, Hernandez said, takes 25-30 people about two hours to complete.

Each child receiving a bed also receives a mattress, sheets, pillows, bedspread and a blanket so that the bed is sleep-ready before volunteers leave. The only requirement, Hernandez said, is that the child has no bed.

When asked what happens if volunteers arrive at a location and find a bed already in place, “We turn around and go home,” Hernandez said. “These beds are for kids who don’t have any.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace does not build beds for adults, only for children ages 4-17, using a standard twin bed template.

The beds fit into pickup trucks and are delivered that way. The biggest delivery day to date, Hernandez said, was Operation Sleighbells, when 93 beds were built and delivered a week before Christmas in 2021.

Hernandez said volunteers are always needed and credited such businesses as Pfizer, Boddie-Noell Enterprises, Gill Process of Rocky Mount, the Rocky Mount Debuettes and multiple churches with doing “sponsored builds,” in which materials have been purchased in advance.

Interested people can either go to the corporate website of shpbeds.org and click a button to volunteer or can contact the local chapter directly via its Facebook page, Sleep in Heavenly Peace-NC, Rocky Mount, which lists Hernandez’s phone number.

Contributions of new bedding or money for materials are always welcome, Hernandez said.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Greenville brewery offering something different to ask for at the bar

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville brewery is joining in on a global cause called “Ask for Angela.” “It’s an initiative to make sure our customers feel safe, and like they don’t feel trapped in an awkward or potentially dangerous situation,” said JC Gilbreath, bar manager at Uptown Brewing Company. When people walk into the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
thenewsprogress.com

Community tours of new school this weekend!

The teachers and other staff members of Mecklenburg’s new school complex have returned to work at the new campus. The teachers were given a tour of the school on August 22 before they began setting up their new classrooms. Mecklenburg County High School will host its first home game...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
warrenrecord.com

The Wandering Dawg finds home on Main Street

Just a few years ago, The Wandering Dawg traveled to various locations in the county. More recently, the hot dog cart could be found in downtown Warrenton. Today, The Wandering Dawg has found a home on Warrenton’s Main Street, outside Bragging Rooster Beer & Mead. The Wandering Dawg’s owner,...
WARRENTON, NC
cbs17

3 things Downtown Raleigh is still missing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh is making a recovery after the pandemic forced restaurants to move to curbside pickup, office workers went remote and retail shops saw a slow down in foot traffic. While local business owners felt the pain in 2020 and 2021, the Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
County
Edgecombe County, NC
County
Nash County, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Rocky Mount, NC
Society
neusenews.com

Kinston Community Health Center celebrates pharmacy Grand Opening with ribbon cutting

State Senator Jim Perry Will Attend Ceremony and Receive Award for Legislative Advocacy. To better meet patients’ needs, Kinston Community Health Center, Inc., established an in-house full-service pharmacy located within the health center at 324 N. Queen Street in Kinston. The pharmacy will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:00 am. North Carolina State Senator Jim Perry will be in attendance.
KINSTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rowe
WRAL

Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years

Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years. This company is a major egg producer based in Nash County. Braswell also raises chickens and makes animal feed. But the company had humble beginnings. Nearly 80 years later, it is still family-run but a sizeable operation. Reporter: Scott Mason.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Princeville enlarged charter to hang in newly renovated town hall

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -An enlarged version of Princeville’s charter will be installed Monday at their new town hall. Princeville is the oldest town in the United States chartered by African Americans. Starting at 11:00 a.m. Monday, the North Carolina State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab will install an enlarged...
PRINCEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Group#Bedding#Volunteers#Charity#Twin Falls#Ultimate Backyard Warrior
cbs17

Wakefield schools on brief lockdown following Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting on Monday caused a brief lockdown for Wakefield Elementary, Middle and High Schools, the Wake County School System confirmed. Raleigh police responded to the Residences at Wakefield Apartments at 2:42 p.m. on Monday to reports of a shooting. Ayla Caballero, 16, was walking...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

The latest housing trend still in the work for Raleigh’s North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Micro apartments are becoming a growing trend across the country and developers in Raleigh’s North Hills neighborhood are looking at them, too. Kane Realty is asking the city to rezone 11 acres of land to allow 12, 30 and 40-story mixed-use buildings, and one of the plans could include microunits.
RALEIGH, NC
Axios

Developer of Northgate Mall project changes course

The group seeking to redevelop the vacant Northgate Mall — a significant and influential piece of real estate in central Durham — has changed its mind on how it wants to use the 58-acre property. What's happening: Northwood Investors, an investment firm that bought the mall from Club...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Gaston wreck claims life

GASTON – A Roanoke Rapids man died Saturday in a single vehicle crash on Highway 46 in the Gaston area. North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sergeant L. Bynum said, according to a preliminary report by Trooper W.H. Wheeler, Jerry Cornelious Clemonts, 60, was traveling east shortly before 2 p.m. on the highway when he traveled left of center and went off the roadway. The vehicle collided with a light pole and continued through private property where it struck a detached garage.
GASTON, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
368K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy