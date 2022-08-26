Read full article on original website
Builder's District bringing apartments, offices, grocery store to downtown Omaha
OMAHA -- A planned development spanning about 12 city blocks could bring new office space, apartments, an urban park and a small grocery store to downtown Omaha. Developers are working on an ambitious schedule, hoping to begin construction on the first part of the project by next month. Once completed, the project would be an investment of about $500 million, said developer Jay Noddle of Noddle Cos.
The Great A-Z Food Tour Group Visits the Woodcliff Restaurant
The Great A-Z Food Tour group began as a way for a group of friends to stay connected while supporting local restaurants as COVID-19 began to wane. Most of the members already knew each other through various sports teams their children were on together—those youngsters are all adults now. Other members came along when they were invited by an existing member.
Nebraska priest's corn crop helps feed 13,000 through Food Bank for the Heartland donation
OMAHA, Neb. — A man of the cloth in Columbus, Nebraska, has made it his mission to help get fresh food to families in need. Since the 1990s, Father Wayne Pavela has grown sweet corn on his farm to donate to Food Bank for the Heartland. This year, his...
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest
OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West
One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Team Nebraska cheers on 13-year-old athlete as she competes in Transplant Games of America
OMAHA, Neb. — Every two years the organ transplant community comes together for The Transplant Games of America. It's called the world's largest celebration of life. Athletes compete in this week-long event vying for medals in twenty competitions. Abby Heuther swims as hard as she can down and back...
Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home
NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
Hansen on his way in world record attempt
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe man climbed aboard his 800-pound pumpkin Saturday morning in an attempt to set a Guinness Worlds Record for longest pumpkin paddle. Duane Hansen, who turned 60-years-old on Friday, set his sights on growing a giant pumpkin in Nebraska’s difficult climate years ago and says Big Berta is his largest ever at 861 pounds.
Nebraska group focusing on successes as fights over public schools grow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fights over everything from masks to sex education have dominated headlines and school board meetings for years now, but one group is looking to shift the spotlight. The Nebraska State Education Association is focusing on success stories with a newly launched campaign called Public School...
Metros sending the most people to Omaha
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Omaha from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Husker Doc Talk: You Have to Be @#$%& Kidding!
Dr. Rob sounds off on another disappointing loss for Nebraska football
Nebraska Freedom Festival loses key speaker after Charles Herbster pulls out
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — A group aiming to amplify Nebraska’s populist right won’t get to show quite the level of Republican unity that its leaders hoped to convey at a Saturday event called the Second Annual Nebraska Freedom Festival. The Nebraska Freedom Coalition, which is organizing...
Southeast Nebraska rivals 'wrap their arms' around family of teacher, coach killed in hunting accident
PALMYRA, Neb. -- A pair of southeast Nebraska rivals came together on Friday night to honor a former teacher and coach. Palmyra and Weeping Water held a ceremony prior to the schools' football game to honor Kade Reiman, who died last year in a hunting accident. Reiman, a 2016 graduate...
Moderate rain slows Omaha commute
OMAHA, Neb. — A band of moderate rain moving through the Omaha metro slowed the early commute for drivers across the city. There was enough rain to cause ponding in low-lying areas and along the curbs along Dodge Street and other intersections. Some penny-sized hail was reported. Several minor...
'An incredible man' — Employees rallying around Lincoln man crushed by bus
DeeDee Loomis logged onto Facebook on Wednesday, and posted a simple but desperate plea. Her husband, 50-year-old Tyler Loomis, had been in the hospital — on a ventilator, unconscious and in intensive care — since late Saturday, after getting crushed by a 35-passenger bus. And she had been...
A Lincoln man is awake after nearly being crushed by a bus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A Lincoln man is awake and in recovery after what his friends call a freak accident. Tyler Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Limousine Party Buses in Lincoln. He was attempting to do some maintenance work on one of the buses when things went horribly wrong.
Proposal would use cameras to monitor, charge vehicles for using loading zones in Omaha
The city of Omaha late last year partnered with a tech company to track and analyze traffic at the city’s curbs with the goal of reducing congestion in some of the urban core’s busiest commercial areas. Soon, that partnership could start generating revenue by charging users of loading...
