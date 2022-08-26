ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

doniphanherald.com

Builder's District bringing apartments, offices, grocery store to downtown Omaha

OMAHA -- A planned development spanning about 12 city blocks could bring new office space, apartments, an urban park and a small grocery store to downtown Omaha. Developers are working on an ambitious schedule, hoping to begin construction on the first part of the project by next month. Once completed, the project would be an investment of about $500 million, said developer Jay Noddle of Noddle Cos.
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

The Great A-Z Food Tour Group Visits the Woodcliff Restaurant

The Great A-Z Food Tour group began as a way for a group of friends to stay connected while supporting local restaurants as COVID-19 began to wane. Most of the members already knew each other through various sports teams their children were on together—those youngsters are all adults now. Other members came along when they were invited by an existing member.
FREMONT, NE
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Omaha, NE
doniphanherald.com

Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest

OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
VALLEY, NE
WOWT

Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West

One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
BELLEVUE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sugar Plum Oak to evolve into TC Amish Home

NORFOLK, Neb. -- In May of 2019, Ross Steele sold Sugar Plum Oak to Tim and Connie Deets, owners of TC Home Furnishings of West Point and Humphrey. In a press release it was said that from the beginning the vision was to create a showplace in Northeast Nebraska for quality Amish Furniture.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hansen on his way in world record attempt

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe man climbed aboard his 800-pound pumpkin Saturday morning in an attempt to set a Guinness Worlds Record for longest pumpkin paddle. Duane Hansen, who turned 60-years-old on Friday, set his sights on growing a giant pumpkin in Nebraska’s difficult climate years ago and says Big Berta is his largest ever at 861 pounds.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska group focusing on successes as fights over public schools grow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fights over everything from masks to sex education have dominated headlines and school board meetings for years now, but one group is looking to shift the spotlight. The Nebraska State Education Association is focusing on success stories with a newly launched campaign called Public School...
NEBRASKA STATE
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Omaha

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Omaha from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Moderate rain slows Omaha commute

OMAHA, Neb. — A band of moderate rain moving through the Omaha metro slowed the early commute for drivers across the city. There was enough rain to cause ponding in low-lying areas and along the curbs along Dodge Street and other intersections. Some penny-sized hail was reported. Several minor...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

A Lincoln man is awake after nearly being crushed by a bus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A Lincoln man is awake and in recovery after what his friends call a freak accident. Tyler Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Limousine Party Buses in Lincoln. He was attempting to do some maintenance work on one of the buses when things went horribly wrong.
LINCOLN, NE

