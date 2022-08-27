Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Max DeGraff named WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic star Max DeGraff lit up Henry Clay Friday night with some video game numbers. He finished with six catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged nearly 46 yards per reception and only one of his catches didn’t go the distance. In...
middlesboronews.com
Knox Central finally wins one against the Bobcats
Since 2000, the Bell County Bobcats have claimed 18 straight wins over Knox Central in football. On Friday, the Panthers edged Bell High 32-28 to win the Appalachian Wireless Bowl in Barbourville. Junior quarterback Steve Partin scored four touchdowns and rushed for 171 yards on 33 carries to lead Knox...
WKYT 27
Calipari to receive Jefferson Award for Public Service in Sports
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari will receive the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports, it was announced on Wednesday. The award, given annually for more than 50 years by Multiplying Good, honors those who put others first. “I am humbled to be...
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends to host ‘Sam Dick Bobblehead Night’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before the first pitch of Friday night’s Lexington Legends game, you can get a piece of a WKYT legend. It’s Sam Dick Bobblehead Night at the ballpark this Friday. Sam shared a sneak peek of the bobblehead with us. The first 500 people will...
WKYT 27
EKU head football coach Walt Wells improving after cardiac event
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University Athletics officials say head football coach Walt Wells is alert and awake after suffering a cardiac event on Sunday. They say Wells has drastically improved from three days ago. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, Wells was found unresponsive in his office with what is...
247Sports
Kentucky basketball collects first-place votes in college basketball coach survey
Kentucky enters the 2022-23 season as a likely top five team with a chance to add to the Wildcats’ national championship count. And while Kentucky isn’t necessarily a national title favorite at this point, the Wildcats finished fourth in CBS Sports’ survey of roughly 100 coaches when asked to name the best team in college basketball. Kentucky received 5% of the votes.
WKYT 27
Stoops: “There’s no issue at all” with John Calipari
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said on Monday night that any conflict with John Stoops was resolved “in about two minutes.”. Stoops made the comments during his weekly radio call-in show. “There’s no issue at all,” Stoops said. Stoops and Calipari made headlines...
WKYT 27
EKU head coach Walt Wells recovering after cardiac episode
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University named Garry McPeek the acting head football coach this afternoon, a day after head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode Sunday morning. Wells is recovering and is stable at UK hospital. VP and Director of EKU Athletics Matt Roan released a statement...
WKYT 27
Garry McPeek named acting head football coach at EKU
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Garry McPeek has been named the acting head football coach at Eastern Kentucky University. EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan made the announcement on Monday. EKU head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode on Sunday. “These are not the circumstances in which...
kychamberbottomline.com
UK Coach John Calipari and UofL Coach Kenny Payne to Keynote Kentucky Chamber’s 76th Annual Meeting Dinner, with Moderator Renee Shaw
The Kentucky Chamber has announced University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari and University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne as keynote speakers of the Chamber’s 2022 Annual Meeting Dinner on Wednesday, September 14 in Louisville. At the event, nearly one thousand Kentuckians will gather...
wdrb.com
Montrezl Harrell pleads guilty to marijuana possession 3 months after traffic stop in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville basketball star Montrezl Harrell pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of marijuana more than three months after he was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky. According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police stopped the vehicle on May 12 after the driver was following...
WKYT 27
Rupp Arena announces Kane Brown show
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena has announced a date for a major country artist. Kane Brown will be coming to Lexington on March 24, 2023, and will be accompanied by Dustin Lynch and LOCASH. His stop at Rupp Arena will be part of the U.S. leg of his global...
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
WKYT 27
Great need still exists in flood-ravaged areas of eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been just over a month now since deadly flash flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky, and there’s still a lot of work to do, and resources are needed. On Monday night, WKYT took part in the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water Flood Relief...
WKYT 27
Berea College making big donation to help flood recovery
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky college is helping eastern Kentucky. Berea College President Lyle Roelofs announced Tuesday the college is making funds available to hard-hit counties. He says they have the finances to help their neighbors. More than a million dollars will be used in several ways. “We will...
WKYT 27
Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Kenneth Smith, 51, was last seen on August 30 around 1:40 p.m. Police say he was seen in the 700 block of S. Limestone. Wilson is approximately 5′6″ tall, around 150 pounds, has blue eyes...
WKYT 27
Man encouraging community to help get new home for Breathitt Co. flood victims
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man who runs his own social media site for weather-related events is encouraging people to put an eastern Kentucky family in a new home. Daniel Wilson tracks events in Russell, Pulaski, and surrounding counties. He frequently travels to hard-hit areas and meets...
WKYT 27
Vigil held in central Ky. for families who have lost loved ones to overdoses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens gathered in Versailles Wednesday night to raise awareness for drug-related deaths. Those who have lost loved ones shared their stories in hopes it may save someone else’s life. “Unfortunately, life goes on. But you never forget. Then when you have to stand still, and...
WKYT 27
State, federal education leaders tour flood-impacted schools in eastern Ky.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three days after students in Breathitt County returned to the classroom, state and federal education leaders got to see first-hand what they’re experiencing. Behind some closed doors are abandoned hallways, mud floors, and work waiting to be done. “The pictures don’t really do it justice,”...
WKYT 27
Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
