Berea, KY

WKYT 27

Max DeGraff named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic star Max DeGraff lit up Henry Clay Friday night with some video game numbers. He finished with six catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged nearly 46 yards per reception and only one of his catches didn’t go the distance. In...
LEXINGTON, KY
middlesboronews.com

Knox Central finally wins one against the Bobcats

Since 2000, the Bell County Bobcats have claimed 18 straight wins over Knox Central in football. On Friday, the Panthers edged Bell High 32-28 to win the Appalachian Wireless Bowl in Barbourville. Junior quarterback Steve Partin scored four touchdowns and rushed for 171 yards on 33 carries to lead Knox...
BELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Calipari to receive Jefferson Award for Public Service in Sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari will receive the Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports, it was announced on Wednesday. The award, given annually for more than 50 years by Multiplying Good, honors those who put others first. “I am humbled to be...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington Legends to host ‘Sam Dick Bobblehead Night’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before the first pitch of Friday night’s Lexington Legends game, you can get a piece of a WKYT legend. It’s Sam Dick Bobblehead Night at the ballpark this Friday. Sam shared a sneak peek of the bobblehead with us. The first 500 people will...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

EKU head football coach Walt Wells improving after cardiac event

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University Athletics officials say head football coach Walt Wells is alert and awake after suffering a cardiac event on Sunday. They say Wells has drastically improved from three days ago. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, Wells was found unresponsive in his office with what is...
RICHMOND, KY
247Sports

Kentucky basketball collects first-place votes in college basketball coach survey

Kentucky enters the 2022-23 season as a likely top five team with a chance to add to the Wildcats’ national championship count. And while Kentucky isn’t necessarily a national title favorite at this point, the Wildcats finished fourth in CBS Sports’ survey of roughly 100 coaches when asked to name the best team in college basketball. Kentucky received 5% of the votes.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Stoops: “There’s no issue at all” with John Calipari

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said on Monday night that any conflict with John Stoops was resolved “in about two minutes.”. Stoops made the comments during his weekly radio call-in show. “There’s no issue at all,” Stoops said. Stoops and Calipari made headlines...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

EKU head coach Walt Wells recovering after cardiac episode

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University named Garry McPeek the acting head football coach this afternoon, a day after head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode Sunday morning. Wells is recovering and is stable at UK hospital. VP and Director of EKU Athletics Matt Roan released a statement...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Garry McPeek named acting head football coach at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Garry McPeek has been named the acting head football coach at Eastern Kentucky University. EKU Vice President and Director of Athletics Matt Roan made the announcement on Monday. EKU head coach Walt Wells suffered a cardiac episode on Sunday. “These are not the circumstances in which...
RICHMOND, KY
kychamberbottomline.com

UK Coach John Calipari and UofL Coach Kenny Payne to Keynote Kentucky Chamber’s 76th Annual Meeting Dinner, with Moderator Renee Shaw

The Kentucky Chamber has announced University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball Coach John Calipari and University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne as keynote speakers of the Chamber’s 2022 Annual Meeting Dinner on Wednesday, September 14 in Louisville. At the event, nearly one thousand Kentuckians will gather...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Rupp Arena announces Kane Brown show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena has announced a date for a major country artist. Kane Brown will be coming to Lexington on March 24, 2023, and will be accompanied by Dustin Lynch and LOCASH. His stop at Rupp Arena will be part of the U.S. leg of his global...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Berea College making big donation to help flood recovery

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky college is helping eastern Kentucky. Berea College President Lyle Roelofs announced Tuesday the college is making funds available to hard-hit counties. He says they have the finances to help their neighbors. More than a million dollars will be used in several ways. “We will...
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Kenneth Smith, 51, was last seen on August 30 around 1:40 p.m. Police say he was seen in the 700 block of S. Limestone. Wilson is approximately 5′6″ tall, around 150 pounds, has blue eyes...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

State, federal education leaders tour flood-impacted schools in eastern Ky.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three days after students in Breathitt County returned to the classroom, state and federal education leaders got to see first-hand what they’re experiencing. Behind some closed doors are abandoned hallways, mud floors, and work waiting to be done. “The pictures don’t really do it justice,”...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Company plans new distillery in Georgetown; will create 45 jobs

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A new distillery is coming to Central Kentucky. Blue Run Spirits LLC will locate a new whiskey operation in Georgetown. According to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, the nearly $51 million investment will create a projected 45 jobs. “Our state’s bourbon industry...
GEORGETOWN, KY

