SWAT situation in Los Chavez ends after several hours

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County neighborhood was evacuated for hours as police searched for two fugitives who barricaded themselves in a home. Police swarmed the Los Chavez neighborhood near Juan P. Sanchez Road and Highway 314 while trying to get two men out. It appears that they are in custody.

It started around 1:30 Friday afternoon. A woman told KRQE News 13 that she was home cleaning when she heard screaming outside and then gunshots. She says she ran outside to check and a New Mexico State Police officer told her to go inside and stay there.

Police say the two fugitives crashed into a post in the front of the house and then broke into a trailer on the property. The family and neighbors were evacuated. The homeowner says she won’t be able to stay in her home Friday night and is worried for her livestock and pets.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including officers and deputies from the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, Los Lunas Police, New Mexico State Police, and Bernalillo County. Police have not released the names of the suspects or what they were wanted for.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.