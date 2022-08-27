ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valencia County, NM

SWAT situation in Los Chavez ends after several hours

By Jordan Honeycutt, Gabriel Chavez
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40BBKB_0hXKUKkN00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County neighborhood was evacuated for hours as police searched for two fugitives who barricaded themselves in a home. Police swarmed the Los Chavez neighborhood near Juan P. Sanchez Road and Highway 314 while trying to get two men out. It appears that they are in custody.

Former Lobo football player accused of robbing mail carrier at gunpoint

It started around 1:30 Friday afternoon. A woman told KRQE News 13 that she was home cleaning when she heard screaming outside and then gunshots. She says she ran outside to check and a New Mexico State Police officer told her to go inside and stay there.

Police say the two fugitives crashed into a post in the front of the house and then broke into a trailer on the property. The family and neighbors were evacuated. The homeowner says she won’t be able to stay in her home Friday night and is worried for her livestock and pets.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including officers and deputies from the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, Los Lunas Police, New Mexico State Police, and Bernalillo County. Police have not released the names of the suspects or what they were wanted for.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 4

Related
KRQE News 13

Del Norte High School cleared after shots fired nearby, no injuries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police says officers have secured Del Norte High School after reports of shots fired near the school at Montgomery and San Mateo Wednesday afternoon. No one was hurt. The event unfolded around 12:27 p.m., sparking a massive police response around the lunch hour. Police say reports indicated several shots were fired […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video shows arrest of Albuquerque bosque stabbing suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moment Albuquerque Police tracked down 19-year-old Reginald Hall. The young homeless man was accused of sexually assaulting a jogger in the Bosque and then trying to set the Bosque on fire. “If you don’t stop, force will be used upon you. This is the Albuquerque Police Department. You’re […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man waiting trial in two assault cases arrested again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vincent Trujeque is already awaiting trial in two separate assault cases, now he’s accused of trying to attack someone on the University of New Mexico campus Tuesday. UNM police took Trujeque into custody after they say he approached a man on campus and asked if he had any tools to fix a bicycle […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
County
Valencia County, NM
City
Los Chavez, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Valencia County, NM
Crime & Safety
KOAT 7

Giovanni's Pizzeria owner killed in robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department confirmed that Giovanni's Pizzeria owner Rosario Zito was killed at the pizza shop Tuesday night. APD arrested 27-year-old Sylvan Alcachupas as the suspect in the murder. Witnesses stated to APD that a man approached them around 9:20 p.m. demanding money and even firing a shot into the air.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Gunshots fired near Del Norte High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Officers are responding to reports of shots fired near Del Norte High School. There are no reported injuries, according to APD. The school was advised by APD to be put in a shelter in place, according to Albuquerque Public Schools. The students are being...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#New Mexico State Police#Krqe News#Los Lunas Police#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News
KRQE News 13

APD chief sounds off on pretrial detention process

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina sounded off on the pretrial detention process and a claim Tuesday from the courts that tougher pretrial detention rules are not the answer. “Yes, it means some people stay in jail. Later today, you’ll be hearing more information about our offender from yesterday. How this individual […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque pizza shop owner killed during robbery, suspect arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police homicide detectives are investigating a robbery turned murder at a well known southeast pizza shop, where officers say the business’ owner was killed. APD says the shooting happened around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday at Giovanni’s Pizzeria on San Pedro near Kathryn. According to a criminal complaint, Rosario Zito was killed in the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Brother of Fabian Gonzales pleads not guilty to murder charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joseph Gonzales, the man accused of murdering another man after an alleged argument over speeding, pled not guilty Wednesday. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Gonzales gunned down Abner Antillon outside his South Valley home. Gonzales claims Antillon was speeding, which led to an argument. BCSO investigators say Gonzales opened fire as […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Ventana Ranch neighborhood shaken up after Sunday night shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in a quiet neighborhood are shaken up after they woke up to shots being fired Sunday night. It’s a nice neighborhood located near Ventana Ranch. But those who live there say crime found them Sunday night. “It needs to stop. It needs to stop. This is unacceptable,” said a concerned neighbor.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Los Chavez SWAT incident has long criminal history

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about the man arrested after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Los Chavez Friday afternoon. The man Valencia County sheriff’s deputies arrested Friday night is Jason Ramirez. The tense SWAT scene Friday lasted eight hours. At the end of it all, Valencia County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people. According […]
LOS CHAVEZ, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of shooting woman after trying to carjack her

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are searching for the person accused of shooting at a woman after trying to carjack her. According to Crime Stoppers, this happened in the area of Pennsylvania and Indian School on Aug. 9 at around 5 in the morning. They say the man demanded the victim’s car keys at gunpoint. The woman […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One dead after police shooting in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department was involved in a shooting Sunday night that left one person dead. APD says around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night officers were called to a gas station near Coors and Quail and found a person who appeared to be drunk passed out inside a vehicle. Officials say officers got […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Arizona woman gets 5 years for manslaughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Arizona woman was sentenced to five years for the death of a driver in a June 2018 crash on the Navajo Nation. Kayla Baker, 26, was sentenced on August 29 in federal court after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter on May 19. According to court records, Baker was driving while intoxicated […]
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

Video shows moments after crash involving New Mexico senator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the aftermath of a violent crash caused by a New Mexico senator behind the wheel. When police saw the destruction, they said it was a miracle no one was severely hurt. Officers tried to piece together how a Chevy SUV ended...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque doctor pleads guilty to DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque doctor who blew by police going 116 miles an hour in his Porsche has pled guilty to DWI. State police say, Dr. Terry Hansen, a back and spine specialist, flew by them on I-25 in December. Officers say they smelled alcohol on him, and he didn’t do well on a field […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy