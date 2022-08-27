ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Texas high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 26

By Billy Gates
 5 days ago

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — What an opening Friday for Texas high school football in Central Texas.

Westlake won its 41st consecutive game, pulling away from Missouri City Ridge Point 44-14 , and 6A newcomer Dripping Springs used a late field goal to top Vandegrift 23-20.

Bowie notched its first win of the year 27-7 over Vista Ridge and Manor knocked off the LBJ Jaguars 33-20.

Here are high school football scores from around Central Texas for Friday, Aug. 26

Hutto 46, San Marcos 21

Westlake 44, Ridge Point 14

Cameron Yoe 73, Lago Vista 35

Cedar Ridge 34, Cedar Park 14

Bowie 27, Vista Ridge 7

Dripping Springs 23, Vandegrift 20

McNeil 49, Del Valle 13

Manor 33, LBJ 20

San Saba 46, Florence 14

Poth 21, Blanco 14

Rogers 29, Little River Academy 23

Gorman 58, Lometa 12

The Christian School at Castle Hills 45, Prairie Lea 0

Coleman 7, Mason 6

Glenn 34, Pieper 10

Lake Belton 47, Rouse 21

Liberty Hill 35, Wagner 21

Westwood 42, East View 27

St. Stephen’s Episcopal 66, Faith 20

Hyde Park Baptist 56, Austin Achieve 0

Round Rock 31, Weiss 14

Regents 35, Central Catholic 20

Burnet 36, La Vernia 25

Georgetown 38, Copperas Cove 14

Southside 59, Crockett 12

Belton 34, Hendrickson 27

Llano 48, Jarrell 26

Wimberley 21, Canyon Lake 14

Elgin 29, Lampasas 20

Gonzales 34, Cedar Creek 16

Lockhart 27, Southwest 20

Salado 53, Fredericksburg 17

Navasota 41, Navarro 14

Bellville 24, La Grange 14

San Antonio Clark 34, Buda Johnson 10

