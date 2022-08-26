Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
WOWT
Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
WOWT
Trucking company partners with Nebraska National Guard to alleviate driver shortage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Right now, there is a serious shortage of truck drivers on the road. An Omaha-based trucking company is working to get more drivers on our highways and help members of our military at the same time. Members of the Nebraska National Guard and politicians were on hand for a signing ceremony Wednesday.
WOWT
NDCS Director Scott Frakes resigning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes has announced his resignation, according to a release from Governor Pete Ricketts’ office Thursday. Frakes has served in the role since 2015, and his resignation will become official on October 7. Frakes has been an outspoken supporter of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Monday Aug. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports no deaths, jump in ICU cases
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
Legalized sports betting begins in Kansas with ‘soft launch’
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Sports fans will now be able to legally place their bets in Kansas. The state is holding a “soft launch” of its new legalized gambling Thursday. Currently, people will be able to place in-person bets at Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, and on six mobile betting operators.
WOWT
Nebraska designates this week as raising awareness of drug overdoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This week has been designated as Drug Overdose Awareness Week by Gov. Pete Ricketts. It comes as overdose deaths continue to rise across the country and here at home. In 2021, there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the United States, an increase of about...
WOWT
Nebraska troopers arrested four people after finding over 100 pounds of meth in traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers arrested four people with dozens of pounds of drugs at a traffic stop. Troopers arrested Jhonny Murillo Martinez, 38, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and passengers Tonny Guevara Chacon, 24, of Lorton, Virginia; Rene Rodriguez Morales, 27, of Falls Church, Virginia; and Marta Rodriguez, 38, of Falls Church, Virginia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp according to the release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Nebraska State Senator asking Attorney General to preserve evidence on child welfare case
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska State Senator wants Attorney General Doug Peterson to preserve evidence on a case involving child welfare and Saint Francis Ministries. State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh has asked Attorney General Doug Peterson to keep evidence that would affect the state’s claim against Saint Francis Ministries.
WOWT
Nebraska teen in abortion case appears in court
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Northeast Nebraska teen made an appearance in court Monday in an abortion case. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared in district court in Madison, Nebraska for a pretrial hearing. She is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.
WOWT
Iowans can now request absentee ballots for November general election
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Tuesday, people in Iowa can submit a request for an absentee ballot for the upcoming midterm election. The Secretary of State’s office said county auditors will begin mailing absentee ballots on Oct. 19, which is also the first day Iowans can vote in-person.
WOWT
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
Comments / 1