Iowa State

WOWT

Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska man killed by in shootout with U.S. Marshals in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WOWT/WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a Nebraska man dead. His name is Andrew Ainsworth, 60, whose latest address is in Omaha. U.S. Marshals Task Force stopped his vehicle on an exit ramp Monday while looking for the fugitive. Investigators said...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

NDCS Director Scott Frakes resigning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes has announced his resignation, according to a release from Governor Pete Ricketts’ office Thursday. Frakes has served in the role since 2015, and his resignation will become official on October 7. Frakes has been an outspoken supporter of...
NEBRASKA STATE
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Education
City
Lincoln, IA
WOWT

Legalized sports betting begins in Kansas with ‘soft launch’

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Sports fans will now be able to legally place their bets in Kansas. The state is holding a “soft launch” of its new legalized gambling Thursday. Currently, people will be able to place in-person bets at Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, and on six mobile betting operators.
KANSAS STATE
WOWT

Nebraska troopers arrested four people after finding over 100 pounds of meth in traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers arrested four people with dozens of pounds of drugs at a traffic stop. Troopers arrested Jhonny Murillo Martinez, 38, of Hyattsville, Maryland, and passengers Tonny Guevara Chacon, 24, of Lorton, Virginia; Rene Rodriguez Morales, 27, of Falls Church, Virginia; and Marta Rodriguez, 38, of Falls Church, Virginia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp according to the release.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
#Opd#Lincoln Southeast Updated#Cpl#Daegan Page Updated
WOWT

Nebraska teen in abortion case appears in court

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Northeast Nebraska teen made an appearance in court Monday in an abortion case. Celeste Burgess, 18, appeared in district court in Madison, Nebraska for a pretrial hearing. She is accused of taking pills to abort her 29-week-old baby, setting the fetus on fire, and then disposing of the body in a field north of town when she was 17 years old.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Iowans can now request absentee ballots for November general election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting Tuesday, people in Iowa can submit a request for an absentee ballot for the upcoming midterm election. The Secretary of State’s office said county auditors will begin mailing absentee ballots on Oct. 19, which is also the first day Iowans can vote in-person.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
OMAHA, NE

