wvpublic.org
New Director Hopes To Build Trust And Sustainability In The Southern Coal Fields This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, development in the southern coal fields has often run into issues of trust and sustainability. For the West Virginia Hive, business development in Nicholas, Summers, Raleigh and Fayette Counties began with relationship building. Reporter Jessica Lilly spoke with Jenna Grayson, whose new role positions her to take economic development to the next level.
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Lewisburg, West Virginia
The state of West Virginia is an oasis of beauty and tranquility. It offers residents and visitors a calm and pleasant experience. Soak in all the beauty this state has to offer when you visit one of its state parks. The incredible mountains in West Virginia state parks ensure that...
WVU Medicine opens new pediatric specialty center in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Mercer County is now home to the first children’s Specialty clinic in Southern West Virginia. Members of Princeton Community Hospital and WVU Medicine celebrated the opening of their brand new WVU Medicine Children’s Telemedicine and Specialty Clinic located at the Mercer Medical Group Primary Care building. After the ribbon cutting, refreshments were available […]
Bridge Day is officially on for 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
Metro News
Big update coming on Turnpike with rebuild of travel plazas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
Oak Hill man sentenced to prison for attempt to bribe officers
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison Friday for the felony offense of Bribery in Official and Public Matters. Reports from the Office of the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney indicate that, on Friday, August 26, 2022, Kyle K.J. Slaughter, 26 of Oak Hill, was sentenced to no less than one and no more than ten years in prison for the felony charge, to which Slaughter pled guilty on June 29, 2022.
WSAZ
Elementary school closes after COVID outbreak
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday morning, Van Elementary School officials in Boone County sent students home early after it was determined there weren’t enough teachers to safely supervise students. Superintendent Matthew Riggs said the reason they didn’t have enough teachers is because of a COVID outbreak, along with...
West Virginia man faces kidnapping, strangulation charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing kidnapping charges after an incident in the Smithers area on Friday. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman came in wanting to make a complaint. They say she was visibly battered and in distress while telling them her boyfriend held her against her will and beat […]
Lewisburg FD rescues five dogs trapped in cave
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A dangerous rescue mission in Greenbrier County saved the lives of five furry friends. The Lewisburg Fire Department was called to a rescue in Renick over the weekend, where five hunting dogs had fallen into a cavern 70 feet below ground. Firefighter and EMT Eddie Brookman says repelling 70 feet […]
VIDEO: Beckley PD investigating stolen trailer from Sam’s Club
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Police Department is currently involved in an ongoing investigation for the theft of a white dual-axle box-trailer that was taken from an area behind Sam’s Club in Beckley. According to the Beckley Police Department, Friday, August 5th, 2022 was when the theft occurred. The vehicle stolen appears to be […]
WVSP looking for catalytic converter thief
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia State Troopers are looking for an alleged catalytic converter thief in Beckley. State Police are currently investigating a catalytic converter theft that happened at L&S Toyota in Beckley where multiple vehicles were damaged and the catalytic converters were all stolen. Below are security photos taken during the theft. According […]
wchstv.com
Raleigh County deputies: 14-year-old charged after school threat
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Raleigh County deputies said a 14-year-old was arrested after threatening to shoot up a school. Deputies began investigating Friday evening after being notified that a juvenile had threatened to shoot up Shady Spring High School, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
lootpress.com
Come ready to laugh – it’s Comedy Night at Jimmie’s Place
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – While getting the work week going can be a trying ordeal for many, Jimmie’s Place offers up a remedy for the Monday blues with Comedy Night. The recurring event, just launched earlier this month, acts as a showcase for West Virginia-based talent in the comedy scene.
VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
Marquee Cinemas to offer $3 movies this weekend for National Cinema Day
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Marquee Cinemas – Beckley Galleria announced Monday that it would be offering $3 movies this weekend in celebration of National Cinema Day. The recently established celebration will affect cinemas across the nation, as movie-lovers prepare to take advantage of the exciting offer of “every movie; every showtime; every format; $3.00.
