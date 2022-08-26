ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Western NY patent attorney says Moderna lawsuit may have big implications

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Pharmaceutical company Moderna said in 2020 it agreed not to enforce its COVID-19-related patents while the pandemic continued. That is according to the timeline the company laid out in a lawsuit filed Friday claiming that period is up. "They expected, now that the pandemic had proceeded to...
BUFFALO, NY
Hot 99.1

Wolves Have Crossed From Canada to New York State

Those are not coyotes you may have seen. Wolves have entered into New York State from Canada by crossing over the frozen St. Lawerence River. Last month was at least the tenth wolf that was killed by a hunter or farmer. According to the Maine Wolf Coalition, at least 10 other wolves have been killed south of the St. Lawrence River, once thought to be too great a barrier for wolves to cross.
LANCASTER, NY
foodmanufacturing.com

Rosina Completes $73M New York Expansion

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that Rosina Food Products Inc. has completed a $73.2 million expansion adding a facility in West Seneca. The new, multi-million-dollar plant will produce a variety of meat products for the fast-growing food manufacturer and will create 40 new jobs and retain 500 jobs. This is the third public-private expansion project New York state has supported to encourage growth and job creation at Rosina. Since 2014, Rosina has invested $95 million into its facilities in New York state, creating 115 new jobs.
WEST SENECA, NY
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Mount Sinai, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
96.1 The Breeze

5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York

As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Thruway authority reopens first redesigned rest stop

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
CLARENCE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man guilty for COVID-19 wire fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities say that 57-year-old Leo Benevento of Niagara Falls fraudulently obtained a pair of loans from the Small Business Association under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. He submitted false applications for […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Even more growth ahead for GO Car Wash as it settles in to WNY

HAMBURG, N.Y. — GO Car Wash Management Co expects to build on a recent acquisition to grow its brand. The Denver-based car wash operator announced plans late last year plans to acquire 14 Royal Car Wash sites in the Rochester and Buffalo markets from the Daniele family of Rochester. Now, they’re adding local car wash sites.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York

As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
BUFFALO, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health Students

A shot of a field just north of SUNY Buffalo in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled $4 million in federal funding for underrepresented students entering or currently enrolled in mental health degree programs at State University of New York (SUNY) or City University of New York (CUNY) campuses.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State

It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Chautauqua County Residents Indicted on Federal Gun and Drug Charges, Hobbs Act Robbery

A federal grand jury has indicted two Chautauqua County residents on charges of narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act conspiracy, Hobbs Act robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo on Wednesday announced the indictment against 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown, which was the result of an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department and the DEA.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Tricia Vacanti's death impacts Lewiston house party trial

LEWISTON, N.Y. — After a postponement last month and the mysterious death of Tricia Vacanti, there are new developments in the case against her, her husband, and her neighbor, who were accused of providing alcohol and marijuana to three teenage girls who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Vacanti’s son in their home.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Pecoraro: NT saves over $750,000 in health care costs

The North Tonawanda Common Council announced it has saved the city more than $750,000 since switching the city’s health insurance brokerage firm to AssuredPartners (formerly known as Premier Consulting) in July 2021. “I’m very pleased to see the council’s leadership benefiting the residents of North Tonawanda on this issue,”...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY

