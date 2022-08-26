Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Western NY patent attorney says Moderna lawsuit may have big implications
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Pharmaceutical company Moderna said in 2020 it agreed not to enforce its COVID-19-related patents while the pandemic continued. That is according to the timeline the company laid out in a lawsuit filed Friday claiming that period is up. "They expected, now that the pandemic had proceeded to...
West Nile Virus Found In Western New York: What You Need To Know
All of this damp weather in Erie County isn’t just putting a damper on our last-minute summer plans - it's making it a prime time for mosquitos to breed - and some of them have been detected to have West Nile virus. The Dangers Of West Nile Virus. West...
Wolves Have Crossed From Canada to New York State
Those are not coyotes you may have seen. Wolves have entered into New York State from Canada by crossing over the frozen St. Lawerence River. Last month was at least the tenth wolf that was killed by a hunter or farmer. According to the Maine Wolf Coalition, at least 10 other wolves have been killed south of the St. Lawrence River, once thought to be too great a barrier for wolves to cross.
foodmanufacturing.com
Rosina Completes $73M New York Expansion
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that Rosina Food Products Inc. has completed a $73.2 million expansion adding a facility in West Seneca. The new, multi-million-dollar plant will produce a variety of meat products for the fast-growing food manufacturer and will create 40 new jobs and retain 500 jobs. This is the third public-private expansion project New York state has supported to encourage growth and job creation at Rosina. Since 2014, Rosina has invested $95 million into its facilities in New York state, creating 115 new jobs.
5 Bridges You’re Still Scared of in Western New York
As a kid, you were scared to drive over these bridges. As an adult deep down, you still are. In Buffalo, everything is 20 minutes away. Want to go to The stadium? 20 minutes. Want to go to a beach? 20 minutes. Grand island? 20 minutes. The falls? 20 minutes. Well, maybe not literally 20 minutes but you get the idea. It's a sprawling area that many who visit are always a bit surprised about.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York county clerks inundated with pistol permit applications ahead of rule changes
LOCKPORT, N.Y. -- Hundreds of people have been waiting in line at the Niagara County Clerk's office over the past several days to apply for their pistol permits. Some in line Tuesday had been there since the evening before. "If I would have known, I would have came that time...
Thruway authority reopens first redesigned rest stop
CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
Fox47News
'We have all been canceled': Parents of former Bills player issue statement amid rape allegations
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The parents of former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza are speaking out after their son was accused of gang-raping a then-17-year-old girl last year in California. "The rule of law is innocent until proven guilty. That is not our experience. There has been [a] war waged...
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
Niagara Falls man guilty for COVID-19 wire fraud
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to wire fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities say that 57-year-old Leo Benevento of Niagara Falls fraudulently obtained a pair of loans from the Small Business Association under the Economic Injury Disaster Loan. He submitted false applications for […]
Even more growth ahead for GO Car Wash as it settles in to WNY
HAMBURG, N.Y. — GO Car Wash Management Co expects to build on a recent acquisition to grow its brand. The Denver-based car wash operator announced plans late last year plans to acquire 14 Royal Car Wash sites in the Rochester and Buffalo markets from the Daniele family of Rochester. Now, they’re adding local car wash sites.
A Chicken Invasion Just North Of Buffalo, New York
As we wrap up the summer and get ready for the busy Labor Day travel weekend, there is another reminder to pay attention while driving. From coast to coast and across the border in to Canada, thousands will be hitting the road for the last blast of summer fun. It is more important now than ever to be alert on the highways.
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health Students
A shot of a field just north of SUNY Buffalo in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled $4 million in federal funding for underrepresented students entering or currently enrolled in mental health degree programs at State University of New York (SUNY) or City University of New York (CUNY) campuses.
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
Sheriff Warning Residents In These Popular Erie County Towns
You can never be too careful when it comes to protecting you belongings or personal property. The Erie County Sheriffs have a new warning for residents in various towns around Western New York. When someone steals your things or trespasses on your property, you simply feel violated. It is more...
Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State
It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
Large barge washes ashore south of Dunkirk
The Coast Guard said it is in communication with the owner of the barge who is developing a plan to remove it.
chautauquatoday.com
Two Chautauqua County Residents Indicted on Federal Gun and Drug Charges, Hobbs Act Robbery
A federal grand jury has indicted two Chautauqua County residents on charges of narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act conspiracy, Hobbs Act robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and in furtherance of drug trafficking. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo on Wednesday announced the indictment against 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown, which was the result of an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department and the DEA.
Tricia Vacanti's death impacts Lewiston house party trial
LEWISTON, N.Y. — After a postponement last month and the mysterious death of Tricia Vacanti, there are new developments in the case against her, her husband, and her neighbor, who were accused of providing alcohol and marijuana to three teenage girls who claimed they were sexually assaulted by Vacanti’s son in their home.
wnypapers.com
Pecoraro: NT saves over $750,000 in health care costs
The North Tonawanda Common Council announced it has saved the city more than $750,000 since switching the city’s health insurance brokerage firm to AssuredPartners (formerly known as Premier Consulting) in July 2021. “I’m very pleased to see the council’s leadership benefiting the residents of North Tonawanda on this issue,”...
