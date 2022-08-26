ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

etxview.com

Builder's District bringing apartments, offices, grocery store to downtown Omaha

OMAHA -- A planned development spanning about 12 city blocks could bring new office space, apartments, an urban park and a small grocery store to downtown Omaha. Developers are working on an ambitious schedule, hoping to begin construction on the first part of the project by next month. Once completed, the project would be an investment of about $500 million, said developer Jay Noddle of Noddle Cos.
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

The Great A-Z Food Tour Group Visits the Woodcliff Restaurant

The Great A-Z Food Tour group began as a way for a group of friends to stay connected while supporting local restaurants as COVID-19 began to wane. Most of the members already knew each other through various sports teams their children were on together—those youngsters are all adults now. Other members came along when they were invited by an existing member.
FREMONT, NE
1011now.com

Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years neighbors tell 10/11 NOW the alley behind the Salvation Army Family Store in Lincoln has had problems with an overflow of donations and even junk behind left behind. Lately, things have gotten worse because the location closed down this month, but people have still...
LINCOLN, NE
Omaha, NE
msn.com

Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest

OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
VALLEY, NE
KETV.com

Moderate rain slows Omaha commute

OMAHA, Neb. — A band of moderate rain moving through the Omaha metro slowed the early commute for drivers across the city. There was enough rain to cause ponding in low-lying areas and along the curbs along Dodge Street and other intersections. Some penny-sized hail was reported. Several minor...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska group focusing on successes as fights over public schools grow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fights over everything from masks to sex education have dominated headlines and school board meetings for years now, but one group is looking to shift the spotlight. The Nebraska State Education Association is focusing on success stories with a newly launched campaign called Public School...
NEBRASKA STATE
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Lincoln

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Lincoln, NE Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Lincoln from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West

One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
BELLEVUE, NE
iheart.com

Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Lincoln Verizon store

(Lincoln, NE) -- Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise is stolen from a Lincoln Verizon Wireless store. Lincoln Police say just after 9:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the store near 30th and Pine Lake Road for a reported burglary. Police say employees arriving for work found that one of the ground level windows had been shattered, multiple display cases were gone through and a number of electronic devices were taken. Investigators say the total damage is estimated at $650, while lost merchandise is listed at $8,110.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

With classes back in full swing, “kNOw More” said this time of the year is a vital time to remind students to stay safe. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, the second deadly motorcycle crash on Cornhusker Highway in less than a week. Store closure...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE

