Builder's District bringing apartments, offices, grocery store to downtown Omaha
OMAHA -- A planned development spanning about 12 city blocks could bring new office space, apartments, an urban park and a small grocery store to downtown Omaha. Developers are working on an ambitious schedule, hoping to begin construction on the first part of the project by next month. Once completed, the project would be an investment of about $500 million, said developer Jay Noddle of Noddle Cos.
The Great A-Z Food Tour Group Visits the Woodcliff Restaurant
The Great A-Z Food Tour group began as a way for a group of friends to stay connected while supporting local restaurants as COVID-19 began to wane. Most of the members already knew each other through various sports teams their children were on together—those youngsters are all adults now. Other members came along when they were invited by an existing member.
Council Bluffs homes receive makeovers to improve curb appeal
The recipients of the 2022 AMP for Neighborhoods in Council Bluffs were announced on Monday. This program is meant as a way to improve the curb appeal of homes in the city.
Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years neighbors tell 10/11 NOW the alley behind the Salvation Army Family Store in Lincoln has had problems with an overflow of donations and even junk behind left behind. Lately, things have gotten worse because the location closed down this month, but people have still...
Proposal would use cameras to monitor, charge vehicles for using loading zones in Omaha
The city of Omaha late last year partnered with a tech company to track and analyze traffic at the city’s curbs with the goal of reducing congestion in some of the urban core’s busiest commercial areas. Soon, that partnership could start generating revenue by charging users of loading...
Transforming the Omaha Landscape: John Lund Looks Back on 40-plus Years of The Lund Company
Upon graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1973, John F. Lund made what turned out to be one of the best decisions of his life. “On the advice of my father, I got my real estate license. He told me something...
Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history. The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean. Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will...
Nebraska priest's corn crop helps feed 13,000 through Food Bank for the Heartland donation
OMAHA, Neb. — A man of the cloth in Columbus, Nebraska, has made it his mission to help get fresh food to families in need. Since the 1990s, Father Wayne Pavela has grown sweet corn on his farm to donate to Food Bank for the Heartland. This year, his...
Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest
OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
Concession stand destroyed by fire at Two Rivers State Recreation Area
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at the Two Rivers State Recreation Area ended with the total loss of a concession stand. The fire broke out early Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and engulfed the building. No injuries were reported. The Waterloo Fire Chief says Two Rivers Concessions, which has...
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
Moderate rain slows Omaha commute
OMAHA, Neb. — A band of moderate rain moving through the Omaha metro slowed the early commute for drivers across the city. There was enough rain to cause ponding in low-lying areas and along the curbs along Dodge Street and other intersections. Some penny-sized hail was reported. Several minor...
Nebraska group focusing on successes as fights over public schools grow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fights over everything from masks to sex education have dominated headlines and school board meetings for years now, but one group is looking to shift the spotlight. The Nebraska State Education Association is focusing on success stories with a newly launched campaign called Public School...
Metros sending the most people to Lincoln
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Lincoln, NE Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Lincoln from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West
One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Lincoln Verizon store
(Lincoln, NE) -- Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise is stolen from a Lincoln Verizon Wireless store. Lincoln Police say just after 9:00 Sunday morning, officers were called to the store near 30th and Pine Lake Road for a reported burglary. Police say employees arriving for work found that one of the ground level windows had been shattered, multiple display cases were gone through and a number of electronic devices were taken. Investigators say the total damage is estimated at $650, while lost merchandise is listed at $8,110.
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
With classes back in full swing, “kNOw More” said this time of the year is a vital time to remind students to stay safe. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, the second deadly motorcycle crash on Cornhusker Highway in less than a week. Store closure...
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
